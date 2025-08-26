I Really Hope Star Wars’ Biggest 2025 Mystery Is Never Solved (but Disney Will Probably Do It)

Earlier this year, Star Wars created one mystery that should never be solved. Mysteries have been part of Star Wars in some way since the original trilogy, thanks to George Lucas’ rich galactic worldbuilding and mythology. Sometimes we even get answers to questions we didn’t even know existed – like who Luke Skywalker’s father really is. These reveals and, occasionally, retcons have provided some of the franchise’s greatest moments, as well as some that threatened to break its fandom apart. And in 2025, we got a new mystery that would be better left off where it is, all thanks to Andor.

At the very end of Andor Season 2, it’s revealed that Cassian Andor and Bix Caleen had a child – one Cass never knew about. It was the real reason Bix left him and the Rebellion behind, with her going off to raise the kid in secret. Contrasted with the setup for Rogue One, where we know what’s going to happen next, it was a truly shocking climax to the very best Star Wars TV show. It also naturally feels like the kind of thing that Lucasfilm and Disney will return to in the future (who does the child become? what happens to them?), but that would be a big mistake.

Cassian & Bix’s Child Shouldn’t Return After Andor

The reveal of Bix and Cassian’s baby is not just a major twist, but a beautiful, bittersweet way to close out the show, and one of my favorite endings in the entire franchise. It recontextualizes and amplifies the sacrifice of Cass: we knew all along that he was doomed to die on Scarif, and Andor added a lot to our understanding of that, but this makes it far more tragic. He died to make a better world for the child he didn’t even know existed. And the same is true for Bix: she removed herself from the fight, and the person she loves, so that she could protect their kid.

Ultimately, what their child offers is hope. He is a representation of a brighter future, of the good that will always win out, of how light will find ways to shine through the cracks and triumph over the dark. It is a moment that, to me, is so perfectly, purely Star Wars that to revisit it in any way risks lessening its impact. The point here is not to set up some new hero of the galaxy whose adventures we’ll follow; they are not Poe Dameron (as was quickly theorized), nor anyone else we know.

The child is the product of a love that was able to grow in a world dominated by hate, of sacrifices that few could even contemplate, let alone make. It’s an indelible way to cap off Cassian and Bix’s journey, and ties together the story’s (and franchise’s) larger themes at the same time. To bring that character back, whether that’s in a Rebel Alliance TV show where he’s a kid during the original trilogy, or something in the New Republic era where he’s following in his father’s footsteps, could feel like it trivialises that moment, turning it into setup rather than the stunning emotional, narrative, and thematic payoff it currently exists as.

Will Star Wars Bring Back Bix & Cassian’s Kid?

Of course, just because Star Wars shouldn’t do something doesn’t mean it won’t. Both before and during the Disney era, this is a franchise where every character can come back, and most of them do in one way or another, no matter how minor they are. Everyone gets a backstory, and if there’s a chance to spin them out into another medium, it’ll probably be taken. That’s led to some great stories, in fairness, alongside some misfires, and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bix and Cassian’s son were to re-appear somewhere.

After all, Andor is one of the crowning achievements of Disney Star Wars. Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have the box office glory, but nothing has the glowing critical reception of this. It’s a true heavyweight prestige drama, the likes of which Disney does not have with Star Wars, Marvel, or much else for that matter. And while the show always had a defined endgame because of Rogue One, that doesn’t mean every part of it does.

There are several characters whose stories could be explored in some kind of Andor sequel, whether it’s a TV show, comic, novel, or something else. We don’t know what happens to Kleya, is one example. Bix and her child are another. It would not be surprising if the idea of following those stories had already been floated at some level (in fact, it would be more shocking if it hadn’t).

It also wouldn’t be surprising if something happened. Tony Gilroy himself is aware of this. The Andor creator recently spoke at the Television Academy’s Televerse Festival [via Gold Derby], saying: “Let’s be really honest, it doesn’t hurt me when I can tell [Walt Disney CEO] Bob Iger there’s a baby. And he can name it, and he can sex it, and they can do whatever they want with it.”

It is, admittedly, worth remembering (and telling myself) that no one wanted a Rogue One prequel about Cassian Andor to begin with. It didn’t even sound like a good idea, much less one of the best pieces of Star Wars media ever created. But it’s also unlikely any such series would have Gilroy’s genius behind it, and it’s rare that lightning strikes twice (though Emperor Palpatine might scoff at that). The more likely outcome is a case of diminishing returns, and the rewards may not be worth the risk.

All episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.