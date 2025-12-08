Star Wars’ Best TV Show Just Suffered a Massive Snub (& Fans Are Rightly Upset)

The times are changing for Star Wars, with Lucasfilm pivoting back towards the big screen. We’ve had a steady stream of Disney+ shows since the streaming service was launched in 2019, but things are now officially slowing down; going forward, it looks as though Disney will only stream one live-action Star Wars TV show a year. Still, the current phase has ended on a high note, with Tony Gilroy’s critically-acclaimed hit Andor Season 2 coming out in April. According to Star Trek‘s Bryan Fuller, this featured “the most important episode of television this year.”

It seems the Golden Globes do not share Fuller’s estimation. This year’s Golden Globes nominations are out, and there’s only one for Andor – namely, Diego Luna, who’s up for Best Male Actor in a Television Series. It’s a repeat of history; the same happened in 2023, when Luna was the only member of the Andor cast to be nominated. This time feels even worse, given Season 2 was such a step up.

Andor Deserved So Much More Than This

where the hell is Andor man i swear to god https://t.co/2RpNJ88jQz pic.twitter.com/gdD0B12EB1 — eli 击⊬ #1312 🧙 (@techsbrowneyes) December 8, 2025

There had been many predictions that Andor was in the running for Best Television Drama this time round (and not just from the fandom). In the end, the Golden Globes opted for repeating history, simply giving Diego Luna a nomination. None of the other cast of Andor – including much-praised female stars who absolutely shone – were recognized.

Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Elizabeth Dulau, and Faye Marsay somehow did not receive Golden Globe nominations for their performances in ANDOR 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6aBXTEgbJh — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) December 8, 2025

To give a sense of Andor Season 2’s popularity, the Star Wars TV show has a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an equally-impressive 89% audience score. Fans are understandably furious at the snub.

The snub for Andor and the women performances #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nUnUR0HlND — Bella🌸🐈‍⬛ (@Sodakotabella) December 8, 2025

It’s long been clear that major awards bodies have a bias against genre films in general, with last year’s Golden Globes snubbing Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two. There had been hopes that the backlash over Dune would lead to some change in the industry, and Andor is most certainly much more than popcorn entertainment, so Gilroy’s show had seemed to be guaranteed a nomination at the least – and likely deserving of a win.

Andor snub is absolutely deranged considering pluribus got it#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/MQqI8udkvQ — John (@drowsyluma) December 8, 2025

It is possible there’s a political dimension to this. Andor was avowedly political from the start, a ground-level exploration of the fight against fascism, and showrunner Tony Gilroy has gradually become more open about the real-world politics informing this. The show was somehow both timeless and timely, with Gilroy himself noting real-world events in the US that seemed chillingly reminiscent of the story he told. While the Golden Globes is often political, last year’s event was a surprisingly muted affair, with reports talent were told to avoid making political statements. This pattern could well be continuing, explaining the lack of more Andor nominations.

And here I thought the Golden Globes would be more celebratory of Andor than the Emmys were. The Emmys seem charitable now. — Jim King (@realBOTwriter) December 8, 2025

Andor‘s latest snub is sure to inspire yet more debate about the relevance of these awards shows. The Star Wars TV series deserved so much more recognition, and it’s disappointing to see the Golden Globes fail to give it.

