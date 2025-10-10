Tron: Ares’ Ending and Credits Scene Set Up The Sequel Fans Really Want to See

Tron: Ares is now in theaters, continuing the saga of the Grid world that started in the original Tron (1982) and continued in Tron: Legacy (2010). However, the gaps in between each Tron film have allowed for some rapid evolution in computers and digital technology to take place. Ares is hitting theaters on the precipice of a very real revolution in artificial intelligence, and so it shouldn’t be surprising to anyone that the film sets up a larger story to come about how AI will reshape the world.

The ending of Tron: Ares and its one mid-credits scene both serve as “buttons” that activate the next chapter of the story (and next installment of the films). That includes a game-changing turn for one major character, as well as a cameo (sort of) that viewers were chomping at the bit to see.

Obviously, MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!

Tron: Ares Addresses the Fate of Legacy‘s Characters (Ending Explained)

Olivia Wilde & Garrett Hedlund in “Tron: Legacy” / Disney

Whatever happened to Tron: Legacy protagonists, Kevin’s (Jeff Bridges) son Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), and Quorra (Olivia Wilde), the revolutionary sentient “isomorphic algorithm” (ISO) who was the first digital being to escape the Grid and become a real-life person? Tron: Ares doesn’t ignore the continuity of Tron: Legacy, but it doesn’t exactly address it, either.

The opening of the film features a montage of news footage set in digital space, including the report that Sam Flynn resigned as CEO of ENCOM for “mysterious reasons” and appointed the Kim sisters (led by Greta Lee’s Eve) as the new CEOs. The Kims led ENCOM in a corporate tech race against Ed Dillinger’s company, Dillinger Systems, which is run by his daughter Elisabeth (Gillian Anderson), and wunderkind grandson, Julian (Evan Peters). Julian schemes to win that race using radical new AI, thereby setting off the conflict of Tron: Ares. We don’t hear about the fate of Sam Flynn again until the very end of the film, which sets up a potentially exciting crossover event to come.

The climax of Tron: Ares sees Dillinger’s Master Control Program Ares (Jared Leto) reach his goal of achieving “permanence” in the real world, as opposed to having his physical body break down after just thirty minutes. Ares, Eve, and their allies defeat Dillinger Systems and its attack on the city by rogue program (and Ares’ friend-turned-rival) Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith). In the aftermath, Ares vanishes into the world to observe humanity and experience a free, independent life.

Ares eventually sends Eve a postcard detailing his travels, including the discovery that he’s not the only Grid program now walking around in the real world. A set of photos Ares is looking through includes pictures of Sam and Quorra – including what seems to be a current photo of Olivia Wilde posing in a hoodie, suggesting that this is what Quorra looks like now, in corporeal form. Ares hints that he will attempt to track down and contact Quorra to help him gain perspective on how to live in and affect the human world.

The Return of Sark (Mid-Credits Scene)

Evan Peters in “Tron: Ares” / Disney

When law enforcement converges on Dillinger Systems headquarters in the third act of Tron: Ares, Julian Dillinger is at rock bottom. His bid to become a trillionaire corporate magnate fails; his “revolutionary” technology of digitally creating physical matter is instead perfected by Eve and ENCOM, while his digital warriors (Ares and Athena) both turn on him, the latter killing his mother as collateral damage. As the cops close in on him, Julian makes a drastic choice: he activates the digital laser and uploads himself onto the Dillinger Systems Grid.

Unfortunately for Julian, ENCOM’s hack of Dillinger’s systems (and Ares’ rebellion) left the Grid destroyed and in flames. In the rubble of the control tower, Julian finds a compartment opening up for him, offering a very unique user disc: the one that once belonged to “Sark,” the general of the Master Control Program’s (MCP) army and the main henchman villain of the original Tron (a second role played by Ed Dillinger actor David Warner). When Julian grabs the disc, he immediately begins to transform, with a digital suit of armor similar to Sark’s design manifesting on his body. The implication is that Julian is inheriting his grandfather’s digital legacy and will become an even bigger threat lurking inside Dillinger’s systems until he finds a way out. Tron: Ares established Julian as a nefarious hacker and schemer, so imagine what he’s about to do with the power of a rogue program…

Tron: Ares wants to make sure viewers know that a bigger story is on the horizon. But will the box office receipts make it viable? That’s the question.

Tron: Ares is now playing in theaters.