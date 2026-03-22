Steam Is Selling One of the Best RPGs in History for a Mere $0.99

A new deal on Steam has resulted in what is widely considered one of the greatest RPGs in history selling for less than $1. As of this week, Steam’s annual Spring Sale has kicked off and has resulted in thousands of games on the PC marketplace getting discounted. Above all of these other offers that are currently happening on the platform, though, users need to make sure that they snag one hugely influential RPG before it’s too late.

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From now until March 26th, Steam has marked down Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas to a measly $0.99. Originally released in 2010, New Vegas has become arguably the most popular game in Fallout history, thanks to its unique setting and compelling questlines. Not only has New Vegas set the bar for what games in the Fallout franchise are capable of, but it has also become one of the most important role-playing games to launch since the turn of the century. This is most easily seen by the game’s “Overwhelmingly Popular” review designation on Steam after a whopping 165,000 reviews from players.

Typically, Fallout: New Vegas sells for $9.99 on Steam, which means that this discount for the Spring Sale is one that saves users only about $9. Still, if New Vegas somehow isn’t already in your Steam library, then there’s really no excuse to pass up it up at this point.

This Steam Game Is Worth Buying For One Big Reason

Even if you have already played Fallout: New Vegas in the past, perhaps on Xbox 360 or PS3, this version on Steam is still worth double-dipping for. The biggest reason behind this is because of the mod scene that has continued to support New Vegas over the years. There are literally thousands of free mods available for New Vegas that do everything from basic improvements to visuals and gunplay, to more extensive mods that add new quests and locations.

In fact, mods are one of the biggest reasons behind the continued popularity of Fallout: New Vegas. While the core game that Obsidian released in 2010 stands up well on its own in 2026, New Vegas can be made so much better thanks to fan creations that have continued to come about. So if you want to play New Vegas in a whole new way than you may have before, pounce on this Steam discount and then download some mods for the game afterward. I can promise that you won’t regret it.

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