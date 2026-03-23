Spring 2026’s Fullmetal Alchemist Replacement Already Looks Like the Best Anime of the Season

Spring 2026 is bringing us the perfect Fullmetal Alchemist replacement, and it looks like it could be the best anime of the upcoming season. After a massive Winter 2026 anime lineup, which saw hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes returning, Spring 2026 is set to usher in even more exciting releases. Among them are the delayed but much-anticipated Witch Hat Atelier and the latest chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. There’s also a series that’s perfect for Fullmetal Alchemist fans, especially if they’ve yet to fill the void left by the 2003 anime and its 2009 Brotherhood remake.

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Replacing a series like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is no easy feat, as the Shonen anime is a masterpiece from beginning to end. It sets a high bar for other projects like it, but if there’s one series that can compare, it’s the adaptation of a story from the same creator. That connection alone makes Daemons of the Shadow Realm a must-watch for Fullmetal Alchemist fans. However, it’s far from the only reason they should tune in for its Spring 2026 run.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Is Poised to Be a Perfect Fullmetal Alchemist Replacement

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm premieres on April 4, and the anime is based on a manga written by Hiromu Arakawa, the same creator behind Fullmetal Alchemist. Hiromu Arakawa has crafted numerous stories, some of them vastly different from FMA — just look at Silver Spoon — but Daemons of the Shadow Realm has a bit in common with her prior hit. It’s a supernatural fantasy series, and brotherhood plays a massive role, as it follows two twins who are separated and trying to find their way back to each other. The series takes place in a world where humans are capable of commanding supernatural beings dubbed Daemons, and both brothers have abilities connected to this.

The setting and magic differ from those in Fullmetal Alchemist, but the magic system in Daemons of the Shadow Realm is equally detailed and impressive. The visuals also feel reminiscent of Fullmetal Alchemist, especially when it comes to the character designs. And the brothers winding up in a high-stakes, world-altering plot, echoing the circumstances Ed and Alphonse find themselves in. These similarities give fans of FMA plenty of incentive to check out this new series. Of course, it helps that its trailers promise an incredible, high-quality release.

The Upcoming Anime Looks Like One of Spring 2026’s Strongest Series

Courtesy of Bones Film

Judging by the trailers for Daemons of the Shadow Realm, it looks like a Spring 2026 anime that’s worth the hype surrounding it. The initial footage suggests a promising production quality, with strong animation and plenty of action to look forward to. The voice acting featured in the trailers is top-notch, and overall, it looks like a project that will easily climb the ranks of Spring 2026’s anime offerings.

Watch the trailer for Daemons of the Shadow Realm below:

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On the heels of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and Hell’s Paradise Season 2 ending, it’s also nice to have a new fantasy anime to look forward to. Daemons of the Shadow Realm debuts on Crunchyroll on April 4, and it’s a series that shouldn’t be missed, especially by those who love its creator’s former series.

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