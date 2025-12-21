10 Essential Movies in Pluto TV’s “The Holidays are Brutal” Collection to Binge Right Now (Dec ’25)

In a season that is nearly defined by Hallmark rom-coms, Pluto TV is taking the holidays to a new level. While this time of year is often synonymous with soft snowfall and the smell of baked goods wafting from the kitchen, for many of us, it is more of a high-stakes endurance test. Between the chaos of crowded airports, the pressure of last-minute gift hunting, and the inevitable family drama, the festivities can feel less festive and more grueling. Tuning into this reality, Pluto TV has launched its “The Holidays Are Brutal” collection on December 1 to give viewers a much-needed escape from the holiday rush. Instead of the standard sugar-coated seasonal made-for-tv-movies, this curated lineup gives us an alternative of over 70 Hollywood hits, ranging from explosive action franchises to sci-fi epics. “The Holidays Are Brutal” collection is for those who would rather watch a Indiana Jones’ first adventure than another cookie-cutter romance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you need to blow off steam or simply find some peace during this busy time of year, this free streaming collection has your back for the holiday season.

10) World War Z

This global action thriller based on Max Brooks’ best selling novel follows a former United Nations investigator as he races against time to stop a zombie pandemic. The sheer scale of the zombie swarms keeps you on the edge of your seat with a terrifying sense of urgency that, ironically, perfectly mirrors the frantic energy of the holiday shopping season.

World War Z cranks the tension up to 10 with its depiction of a world collapsing under the weight of an unimaginable threat (much like The Walking Dead or The Last of Us). As Brad Pitt searches for a cure, the brutal nature of survival of the fittest becomes the central theme, making it a fitting addition to this specific collection. World War Z is an ideal pick for anyone who want to feel like their own holiday stress is manageable compared to a literal zombie apocalypse.

9) Transformers

Making its debut on Pluto TV this December, the first film in the massive Transformers franchise brings the war between the Autobots and Decepticons to Earth. The 2007 movie combines groundbreaking visual effects with (literally) explosive, high-octane stunts, delivering the kind of energy that “The Holidays Are Brutal” collection promises. Watching giant robots battle in suburbia is a sure-fire form of escapism from any boring holiday obligations.

Director Michael Bay’s signature style promises that the action never lets up and the flames are never quite extinguished. Transformers set the standard for modern summer blockbusters, and seeing it as part of a holiday collection is a refreshing change of pace. It is a great film for anyone looking for a weekend binge, especially since several of its sequels are also available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

8) Beverly Hills Cop

Eddie Murphy stars as Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who heads to California to track down the criminal who murdered his friend. Beverly Hills Cop is a cornerstone of the high-energy comedy genre, blending genuine detective work with Foley’s fish-out-of-water antics. It is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a main character who can talk their way out of—or into—plenty of trouble.

The chemistry between the lead characters and the iconic synthesizer score makes this a nostalgic favorite for many. It is the type of movie that reminds you that a little bit of wit and a lot of confidence can help you survive even the most difficult situations.

7) The Terminator

This sci-fi masterpiece introduces one of the most relentless and famous antagonists in cinema history. The story of a cyborg assassin sent back in time to eliminate the future leader of the human resistance is the definition of what Pluto TV promises to be “carnagely-cathartic” entertainment. The Terminator’s gritty action and tight pacing make it a standout choice for a late-night holiday binge.

The film’s influence on the sci-fi and action genres cannot be overstated, and its inclusion in this holiday collection allows fans to revisit where it all began. Though the film was released in 1984, it is more timely now in 2025 than ever considering the rise of and debates around artificial intelligence. It is a classic tale of resilience and survival that fits the “The Holidays Are Brutal” theme perfectly.

6) Gladiator

Set in Ancient Rome, this Hollywood classic tells the story of a betrayed general (Russell Crowe) who evenutally becomes a gladiator to seek revenge against a corrupt emperor (Joaquin Phoenix). The film is known for its brutal arena scenes and its emotional depth, offering a different kind of intensity compared to modern action flicks. Gladiator is a grand, sweeping epic that allows viewers to fully lose themselves in another time and place, even if that place is rather deadly.

If the holiday season feels like a battle of wills, watching Maximus fight for his honor (and life) in the Colosseum puts one’s sense of struggle into perspective. Gladiator is a visually stunning staple that deserves its place among the biggest hits in the Pluto TV collection.

5) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

This quintessential 1981 adventure film follows the world-famous archeologist, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), as he attempts to recover the fabled Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the wrong hands. Filled with iconic stunts, narrow escapes, and a healthy dose of humor, it remains one of the most beloved action movies of all time (and for good reason). It is the perfect answer for anyone feeling stuck indoors during the dark winter stretch.

Raiders of the Lost Ark moves from one explosive set piece to the next without ever losing its sense of wonder. Indiana Jones is the ultimate survivor who makes things up as he goes, which is all-too relatable during the holiday rush. No matter how many times you’ve seen the film, it never gets old. Excitingly, if you want to keep the Indiana Jones marathon running, the entire original trilogy is available on Pluto TV.

4) Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Bringing a much-needed dose of “groovy” energy to the collection, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is the first film in Mike Myers’ nostalgic series. It follows a 1960s spy who is cryogenically frozen and revived in the 1990s, but (hilarious) cannot leave his era behind. It is one of the best parodies of the spy genre that brings constant laughs through its colorful characters l(ike the infamous Dr. Evil, also played by Myers) and out-of-pocket humor.

While the “Holidays Are Brutal” theme can lean toward violence or at the very least, a few fight scenes, Austin Powers is a prime example that comedy can be just as high-energy as any action or thriller. The ridiculous battles between Austin and Dr. Evil, the hilarity of Sean Greene’s Scotty, and the ever-classic “Fem-bots” provide a fantastic way to release any pent-up holiday stress through laughter. It is a bright distraction of a film that stands out among the more serious titles in the lineup.

3) The Mummy

This 1999 hit/cult classic is a perfect blend of action, horror, and adventure. Following a group of explorers who accidentally awaken a cursed high priest, the film is packed with supernatural threats and explosive fight scenes. Its lighthearted tone and thrilling sequences make it a quintessential binge-watch for the festive season.

The chemistry between the Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan (Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, respecitvely) and the imaginative fantasticacl effects keep the energy raised from start to finish. In a collection all about survival, The Mummy is a favorite for a reason and a big-screen experience that you can now enjoy for free at home.

2) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Introducing Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he learns to navigate his new powers with the help of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Into the Spider-Verse is an animated masterpiece and one of the most innovative additions to the “Holidays Are Brutal” collection.

The film offers a fresh and (quite literally) bright take on the superhero genre, with its unique art style and heartfelt story making it a standout for audiences of all ages. Into the Spider-Verse is all about finding your own path and surviving against the odds, which can be deeply relatable during a stressful time of year.

1) Back to the Future Trilogy

Topping the list is the legendary trilogy that arrived on Pluto TV just in time for the December collection launch; a perfect holiday present to viewers everywhere. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown’s (Christopher Lloyd) time-traveling adventures in the Back the the Future series are arguably the most binge-worthy films, blending sci-fi, comedy, and action perfectly. These films are beloved for a reason—their tight scripts, iconic characters, and the sheer joy of world-building (past, present, and future).

Back to the Future is a rare example of a film trilogy where each installment is as good as the last. Watching all 3 is a binge well worth the time, taking you across timelines (and even into the Wild West). It is the ultimate holiday survival tool—a way to completely decompress from holiday stress and enjoy a masterclass in blockbuster filmmaking.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!