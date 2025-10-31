Several Free Holiday Streaming Channels Are Coming to Pluto TV in November

As soon as Halloween comes to an end, Pluto TV will officially begin the march towards Thanksgiving and Christmas by launching its annual lineup of holiday channels. The free streaming service is known for its 24/7 TV and movie channels, and it will once again go all out for the holiday season. 2025 will see the Pluto add more than a dozen dedicated holiday streams to its lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, the main holiday offering on the lineup will be the Pluto TV Christmas channel, which will run continuously for the next two months. There will also be channels dedicated to both Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies. Pluto TV is launching the Hallmark Movies & More Holiday Favorites channel, as well as Hallmark en Español and Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime.

Other TV and movie holiday channels on Pluto TV, this year will see the service include BET Holiday movies, Cine navideño, Home for the Holidays, The Martha Stewart Channel, Vevo Holiday, and WB TV Sweet Escapes. There are also going to be a couple of yule log-type channels, like Crackling Fireplace and Festive Fireplace, as well as Places & Spaces and Stingray Holidayscapes.

Each of these channels can be found under the holiday-specific category on Pluto called Seasons Greetings, which will be added alongside those channels on November 1st. So if you’re hoping to get started on your Christmas streams as soon as Halloween is in the rear view, Pluto TV has you covered.

Pluto TV Thanksgiving Marathons

In addition to all of the new holiday channels, there will be a bunch of curated offerings and marathons hitting Pluto TV on Thanksgiving, as well as some post-holiday marathons the in the days that follow.

The day will begin with live airings of the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. Then, on the Pluto TV Comedy channel, the streaming service will conduct its fourth annual marathon of the classic Thanksgiving comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

The Pluto TV Icons channel is going to be hosting its regular Hanks-Giving, marathon, celebrating the career of Tom Hanks with movies like A League of Their Own and Catch Me If You Can. Other Thanksgiving marathons include BET Black Throwbacks, The Twilight Zone, and Yellowstone.

The Post-Holiday offerings on Pluto TV this year include marathons dedicated to Al Pacino and Jack Black on Black Friday, as well as a “Sit Around and Watch Best Pictures” run on Pluto TV Spotlight. That’s all followed by a Harrison Ford marathon over the weekend and a celebration of World Pet Day on The Pet Collective.