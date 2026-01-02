10 Iconic Comic Book Movie Quotes Literally Everyone Knows (Even If They’ve Not Seen The Movies)

Adapting comic book stories onto the big screen has proven to be hugely lucrative, but has also delivered some iconic movie quotes. Even before the movies of the MCU brought superhero cinema to the forefront of society’s collective consciousness, the genre was a big deal. The classic stories of good versus evil translate perfectly to big-screen blockbusters, and fans of comics are always happy to see their favorite characters make their way to Hollywood. There have been many great comic book movies over the years, which have, in turn, delivered unforgettable moments and scenes that have forever etched themselves a place in pop culture history.

Some of the best comic book movies are those that live long in the memory, which is often achieved through hard-hitting scenes or moments. While big fight sequences are always entertaining, it’s through well-written dialogue that some of the most iconic moments tend to arrive. In fact, some comic book movie quotes are so iconic that you don’t even need to have seen the movie to recognize them.

10) “Why So Serious?” – The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Trilogy delivered some of Batman’s best movie moments, but one line from Heath Ledger’s Joker stands out. Throughout the movie, the character repeats the line on several occasions, and it has come to be synonymous with the unnerving charisma of Ledger’s performance. It’s a quote that cuts to the core of what makes The Dark Knight‘s Joker such an incredible villain, and it’s instantly recognizable as a result.

9) “I Can Do This All Day.” – Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Though Captain America’s best MCU moments are many, the hero has one quote from the franchise’s Infinity Saga that effectively defines his character arc. First heard in a scene in which a pre-serum Steve Rogers is brutally attacked by a bully, it has come to epitomize the character’s fighting spirit and never-give-up attitude. It’s a line that speaks to just how inspiring Steve Rogers can be, even before he was transformed into a hero.

8) “Don’t Be What They Made You.” – Logan (2017)

Logan‘s ending is one of the best X-Men movie moments, as it famously sees the hero meet his end in a heroic and touching sacrifice. As he embraces his impending death, he imparts one final line to his daughter, telling her to rise above the mistreatment she endured as a young child. As one of his final lines, it speaks to Logan’s own regrets about his life, while also counting as a deeply emotional moment in the character’s cinematic journey.

7) “You Get What You F***in’ Deserve!” – Joker (2019)

2019’s Joker subtly redefined superhero cinema with a stark and fascinating examination of an iconic villain. The movie’s climactic moment comes during Arthur Fleck’s live interview, in which he begins telling a joke, punctuating its punchline by brutally murdering the host on TV. The joke has become an iconic quote in its own right, capturing the disenfranchised nature of the character in a succinct, endlessly quotable line of dialogue.

6) “Avengers… Assemble.” – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Some consider Avengers: Endgame the best Avengers movie, and while that opinion is subjective, it can’t be denied that the movie has some epic moments. When the Battle of Earth appears to be lost, reinforcements arrive, giving the surviving heroes a boost. It leads to Captain America finally uttering the much-anticipated phrase, delivering Avengers fans a moment that they had waited for since the franchise was first announced.

5) “I’m Batman.” – Batman (1989)

While every live-action version of Batman is different, Michael Keaton’s still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. His first appearance in 1989’s Batman was punctuated by his delivering the incredibly simple announcement of his character, and it has since become an oft-quoted moment from the hero’s cinematic history. Keaton’s delivery of the line, combined with the importance of the moment, has made it instantly recognizable even to those who haven’t seen the movie.

4) “I’m Always Angry.” – The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers brought the heroes of the MCU together for the first time, and it also gave fans several incredible moments. One of the movie’s most-quoted lines comes from Bruce Banner, who arrives late to the Battle of New York. When asked what his secret to controlling his transformations is, he simply replies that he’s always angry, transforming at will and delivering a timely punch to a colossal alien. It’s a triumphant moment for the character and one of the Hulk’s best movie scenes, leading to the line transcending the MCU.

3) “I Am Iron Man.” – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

There have been so many great Iron Man quotes in the MCU, but none are as iconic as the one that marked his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. In response to Thanos referring to himself as inevitable, Tony Stark replies with what fans recognized as a callback to the ending of the very first MCU movie. The quote has become a symbol for Iron Man’s heroic ending, and as such has become even bigger than the moment in the movie that it was uttered.

2) “You Either Die A Hero, Or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become The Villain.” – The Dark Knight (2008)

One of the most quoted moments from The Dark Knight has cemented itself in the wider world of pop culture. Harvey Dent’s line about heroism has been co-opted by celebrities and politicians and has even been adapted into an internet meme. The poignant and insightful quote has therefore become much more than a great moment in a great movie, and is essentially now iconic in its own right.

1) “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility.” – Spider-Man (2002)

As Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are considered hugely influential in the superhero genre, it’s not surprising that one of the best quotes from his trilogy is now utterly iconic. Uncle Ben’s parting advice to his nephew before his tragic death is touching and has since come to define all manner of hero stories. It’s another line that has been endlessly quoted outside of the sphere of comic book movies, making it one of the most famous lines from any superhero movie ever made.

