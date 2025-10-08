10 Marvel Movies You Must See Before You Die 

The superhero genre has grown to become one of the biggest in modern cinema, thanks in no small part to the continued success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The heroes of Marvel Comics have long since proven their box office potential, with live-action movie adaptations earning popularity even before the inception of the MCU. Marvel movies, aided by the rapid development of visual technology, may have seen a marked boom in recent years, but they have also managed to impress outside of the more recent CGI-laden titles. In fact, modern cinema boasts many examples of excellent big-screen Marvel adaptations in the form of live-action and animated movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movies of the MCU may provide many examples of essential superhero movie viewing, but other franchises have delivered, too. Adapting iconic and beloved superhero stories onto the big screen is something that has been shown to strike a chord with audiences and critics alike, with several exceptional examples of the blockbuster potential of Marvel characters standing out. For comic book or movie fans, there are some Marvel movies that you simply must see while you can.

10) Blade (1998)

Released in 1998, Blade predates the beginning of the MCU by a full decade. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that some consider it one of the most influential Marvel movies of the 20th century, as it introduced the notion of brutal and bloody violence being compatible with the superhero genre. The first film in the original Blade trilogy, the movie starred Wesley Snipes, who put in an iconic turn as the titular Daywalker, a half-vampire who hunts those of a nocturnal persuasion.

Blade combines the dark edginess of the late ’90s with blood-soaked superhero action. The movie’s particular fusion of ideas and visuals is something that remains largely unique within superhero cinema, as Blade somehow manages to both be very much a product of its time and yet still carry a timeless quality. It’s worth watching for the entertainment value alone, but Blade is also essential viewing for those looking to observe the evolution of Marvel movie adaptations over the years.

9) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

There are very few cinematic experiences in living memory that come close to the hype surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, with perhaps the one notable exception being its direct successor. The movie marked the beginning of the epic two-part conclusion of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, a narrative that spanned 23 films in total. In a story that brought the expansive cast of characters introduced in the MCU at the time together, Infinity War continues to stand out as a landmark title within the genre.

Some claim that it’s one of the best Avengers movies in the MCU, which goes some way toward explaining why it should be considered essential viewing. The way in which Infinity War ties many seemingly disconnected narratives and characters together with such conviction deserves praise, but the movie’s main draw is the non-stop action and high-stakes drama that it delivers. In terms of superhero cinema, Avengers: Infinity War is by far one of the most important movies in Marvel’s history.

8) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Russo brothers’ MCU movies remain among the most popular in the entire franchise, and Avengers: Endgame often tops the list of their Marvel adaptations. Following on from the shocking end of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame served as the true conclusion of the Infinity Saga, once again pitting the surviving Avengers against Thanos in an attempt to undo his previous victory. The movie features some of the most iconic MCU moments to date, and its place in pop culture history is firmly established.

Avengers: Endgame is one of those Marvel movies you must see before you die because there has not yet been a better expression of the epic potential of superhero cinema. Especially for those who have watched the franchise from the beginning, seeing the heroes of the MCU band together for one last stand is incredibly powerful and speaks to the emotional weight of comic book stories on the big screen. Additionally, there are very few Marvel movies that can even claim to be as popular as Endgame, making it important not just in substance but also in reputation.

7) Iron Man (2008)

The Infinity Saga is positively packed with great Iron Man MCU moments, but the movie where it all began remains a highlight. 2008’s Iron Man introduced the character to live-action, delivering one of the best superhero movie castings of all time while also marking the beginning of what was destined to become one of the biggest franchises in modern cinema. To that end, it’s a Marvel movie that everyone should try to watch at least once.

Considering it was the very first movie in the MCU, Iron Man holds up surprisingly well. Its visual effects are still impressive, and both its writing and acting are strong from beginning to end. It’s also a landmark title for both Marvel movies and the superhero genre as a whole, considering the way it inspired and birthed a huge live-action franchise that is going stronger than ever almost two decades later.

6) Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most prolific big-screen heroes and has been a staple of superhero cinema for many years. 2002 saw the character make his modern live-action debut, with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man cementing a place in the history of the superhero genre. Starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, Spider-Man adapted the Marvel character’s origin story, pitting him against Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and spinning the beginning of an epic love story between Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

As well as being another important and influential title within the genre, Spider-Man is a movie that still looks and feels exceptional more than two decades after its release. Its visual effects are non-intrusive and feel organic, and the excellent performances of the movie’s cast give it a truly timeless feel. Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie feels like a comic book come to life, and its story is one that all Marvel fans should experience at least once.

5) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie may be iconic, but his second is an entirely different beast. Widely hailed as one of the greatest superhero movie sequels ever made, Spider-Man 2 continues the first movie’s story, introducing a new villain and exploring new facets of Peter Parker’s double life. The 2004 sequel remains one of the most popular movies following the Marvel hero, with much credit going to how beautifully crafted the movie is.

Everything from Spider-Man 2‘s action and dramatic moments to its character development and romantic scenes feels like an improvement on its predecessor. The movie doesn’t just understand the appeal of Spider-Man as a hero, but the reason he is beloved as a character, and firmly establishes just how good Marvel adaptations could be when done right. Additionally, it’s a comic book movie with a perfect ending, making Spider-Man 2 a satisfying and crucial piece of superhero movie history.

4) The Avengers (2012)

The timeline of the MCU features many incredible moments, but there aren’t many as significant as those shown in The Avengers. The 2012 movie was the last of the MCU’s Phase 1, and brought together the six heroes introduced in its early releases in a single live-action outing. Assembling the iconic Marvel team for the first time in live-action, The Avengers was a landmark title both for the franchise and for the wider world of superhero cinema.

As well as boasting an important place in the MCU’s history, The Avengers is also a brilliant movie. Its characters are written with both humor and an important sense of balance, making them all feel vital parts of the story despite their vastly different personalities and power levels. The Avengers is a testament to the innovative approach to comic book adaptations taken by the MCU, and still continues to stand out as one of the franchise’s best team-up movies as a result.

3) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

At the time of its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home was hailed as the MCU’s best movie since Avengers: Endgame. It established the MCU’s Multiverse narrative, while also providing a genuine treat for fans of its titular hero: it featured previous Spider-Men actors, multiple great live-action Spider-Man costumes, and the return of several prominent villains. As such, No Way Home is essential viewing for fans of the character, as well as one of the MCU’s most significant entries into the Multiverse Saga.

While it seems on the surface at risk of descending too far into fan service, No Way Home‘s story manages to find an organic place in the MCU’s wider narrative while also serving as a love letter to the previous live-action incarnations of the hero. Seeing the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to their respective roles as Peter Parker was a triumphant moment that offered closure for fans of both previous Spider-Man franchises. No Way Home is one of the best examples of how well Marvel movies understand what fans want to see and how expertly it can be delivered on the big screen.

2) Logan (2017)

Although Wolverine has made many movie appearances, one stands out as by far his best live-action outing. 2017’s Logan adapted the Old Man Logan story from the comics, placing the titular aging X-Man in a world in which mutants are on the brink of extinction. James Mangold’s movie was a considerable departure from the style of previous X-Men adaptations, as its R rating allowed for far more brutal violence, helping Wolverine to really come to life in the most stark and memorable way.

Considering Logan a must-watch for all Marvel or superhero movie fans is unlikely to ever be controversial. It’s by far one of the best Marvel movies ever made, with an emotional story that makes remarkable use of violence, pathos, and powerful moments that cement it as one of the greatest comic book movies in modern cinema. It’s truly unlike any other Marvel movie in the best possible way, making it essential viewing for all movie fans.

1) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Live-action superhero movies have dominated the box office throughout the 21st century so far. However, not all comic-book adaptations need to lean into visual realism quite so heavily, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proving that sometimes, animation is a superior medium. The movie serves as an origin story for Miles Morales as Spider-Man, who takes over as his reality’s version of the hero, assisted by other Spider-figures from across the Multiverse.

Into the Spider-Verse boasts an exceptional voice cast, but its real appeal is in its striking visual presentation. The movie feels like a comic book come to life, with its painstakingly crafted world a vibrant and mesmerizing depiction of one of Marvel’s greatest heroes. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a movie that shows the superhero genre can be constantly challenged and redefined, as long as the characters and stories of the comics are respected and honored, making it a must-watch for Marvel fans.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!