3 Huge Sci-Fi Movies Still to Come in 2025, Ranked By Hype

2025 hasn’t exactly been the best year for science fiction movies. Per usual, the superhero films that have come out this year lean into that territory, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps being all about a family that has to travel to space to fight against an evil villain whose favorite pastime is consuming planets. Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe, there have been a couple of standouts, such as Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson. The movie tells the story of a man who’s been cloned again and again and falls in love with a woman. Unfortunately, it doesn’t reach the heights of Joon-ho’s other work despite featuring plenty of the social commentary he’s famous for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lack of winners in the first ten months of the year means that it’s up to the final two to do all of the heavy lifting. But 2025 has been saving the best for last, keeping a group of films ripe with potential for the very end. Here are three huge sci-fi movies still to come in 2025, ranked by hype.

3) The Running Man

Stephen King and Edgar Wright seem like a match made in heaven. Well, the two are getting to exchange notes about Wright’s latest film, The Running Man, which stars Glenn Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, among others. The premise is simple: a TV show in the future offers contestants fame and fortune if they can survive thirty days while being hunted by assassins.

What The Running Man really has going for it is that it’s going to be a faithful adaptation of King’s original work, which he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, and not a remake of the 1987 film. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s version of the story can’t stay out of its own way, but that’s not going to be a problem for Wright and Co. All of King’s twists and turns will be present, ready to shock audiences who expect nothing more than a chase film.

2) Predator: Badlands

Two sci-fi franchises that dominated the ’80s are on the come-up in the 2020s. Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth have made the Xenomorph relevant again, and Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers have done the same for Yautja. Predator: Badlands will look to keep the party going by travelling to a planet full of hunters, focusing on a particularly interesting one who can’t seem to follow the rules.

Director Dan Trachtenberg isn’t hiding his love for sci-fi in the marketing for Badlands, revealing that his movie will feature a major connection to Alien in the form of a Weyland-Yutani synthetic played by Elle Fanning. While Trachtenberg doesn’t want anyone going in with the expectation that a Predator and Xenomorph are going to duke it out, there are still sure to be plenty of Easter eggs for the diehard fans who can catch them.

1) Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron is a man who needs no introduction. His resume can go toe-to-toe with anyone else’s, and he’s far from finished, still being hard at work on the Avatar franchise. After over a decade break between the first two installments, the third movie in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is hitting theaters only three years after its predecessor.

Fire and Ash will pick up right where Avatar: The Way of Water leaves off, with Jake Sully and his family reeling after the death of one of their own. They won’t have time to mourn, though, because they’re going to find themselves in conflict with the Ash People. All of the visuals from Fire and Ash‘s trailer look stunning, and there’s no doubt that Cameron plans to take his franchise’s story into new and interesting directions in the third installment.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!