3 Movies to Watch After Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good opened to a fantastic $150 million domestically, over 30% more than the first half of the grand tale opened to last year, so it seems safe to say that Warner Bros. and director Jon M. Chu have another hit on their hands. With great songs like “Wonderful,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” “No Good Deed,” and “For Good,” it’s as bound to get people singing along as the original film. But they’re going to have to wait for it to be on streaming and Blu-ray to do that, of course, unless they’re checking it out at a particularly lenient theater.

However, there are some great similar films out there that fans can sing along to now, from the comfort of their own homes. What follows are three such enduringly fantasy-based enjoyable musicals.

3) The Wiz

L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its first adaptation, the 1939 masterpiece The Wizard of Oz, were and remain hugely influential. It’s a story of different people (or people, tin men, lions, and scarecrows) coming together to unite and take down what amounts to an autocratic leader who seems to have lost the love in his heart. It’s a touching narrative that has touched the lives of people living in different times and from different walks of life for generations.

Take, for instance, The Wiz, which replaces the white primary players of The Wizard of Oz with African American leads, comprised of beloved work by music legends Diana Ross (Dorothy Gale) and Michael Jackson (Scarecrow) as well as entertainer Nipsey Russell (Tinman) and actor Ted Ross (Cowardly Lion). It didn’t perform particularly well at the time of release, but The Wiz has since become a favorite in many households, particularly in households that love the work of Ross and Jackson.

2) Into the Woods

Like the two Wicked movies, Disney’s Into the Woods is based on a highly successful stage play with its feet firmly grounded in a fantastical world. However, while Wicked toys with the world of Baum, Into the Woods is a merger of Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales like “Little Red Riding Hood,” Rapunzel,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Cinderella.”

Star-studded and visually alluring, Into the Woods is a faithful cinematic rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s 1987 Broadway hit, with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anna Kendrick turning in particularly memorable performances. It’s also loaded with excellent songs such as “Witch’s Lament,” “Agony,” and “Your Fault.”

1) Frozen

A massive success for Disney back in 2013, Frozen was one of those movies that opened well enough then just played and played in theaters. The reason for that? It couldn’t be any more charming.

Gorgeously animated with note-perfect vocal performances by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, this is the ultimate companion piece to the Wicked movies. For one, the songs are outstanding. Two, the narrative centers on two sisters (literally in this case, whereas Wicked‘s Glinda and Elphaba aren’t sisters by blood), one of whom is seen as a villain by people who don’t understand her.

