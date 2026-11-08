4 ’90s Movies That People Made Part of Their Personality and Never Looked Back

There’s always that one movie someone just can’t stop bringing up in conversations, knows every single line by heart, or that somehow even influenced the way they dress. And the ’90s had several examples of this, considering it was a decade when many of the things that define pop culture today started taking shape. Among the tons of films released during that time, a few managed to connect with people so deeply they became almost part of their identity.

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It wasn’t just about watching the movie over and over again, but about really adopting its references, trying to be like its characters, and finding other people who shared the same obsession. Know which ones we’re talking about? We’ve picked 4.

4) Pulp Fiction

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Talk about movies with just about anyone, especially Millennials, and it won’t take long before someone brings up Pulp Fiction. Ever since Quentin Tarantino released the film in the ’90s, it has become almost a calling card for people who want to show they know their way around cinema, and it’s pretty easy to understand why. This major hit follows different characters involved in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, including hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), a boxer trying to escape his problems, and two robbers who end up crossing paths with the wrong people. But anyone who has watched the film knows that what actually makes it so unforgettable is the way the filmmaker chooses to tell these stories.

Tarantino is a master of dialogue, so every conversation in the movie, even when it’s about random subjects, helps build the characters’ personalities and makes their interactions feel natural. Besides, scenes like Vincent and Mia’s (Uma Thurman) iconic dance are now part of pop culture, along with the soundtrack and even the debates about what’s inside that briefcase. The narrative structure is also worth mentioning, as it was unlike anything audiences were used to seeing at the time. So put all of that together, and you get a movie that’s a masterpiece because of how original it is. It’s the perfect introduction for anyone looking to explore Tarantino’s work and become a fan. Pulp Fiction is just a whole vibe.

3) The Craft

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The Craft is more of a cult classic today, but that’s what makes its fans so loyal to everything the movie represents. If, for example, you spent most of your teenage years feeling like you didn’t quite fit in anywhere, there’s a good chance this is one of your favorite movies. The story begins with Sarah (Robin Tunney), a teenager who starts hanging out with three outcast girls at her new school and discovers they practice witchcraft. So, when the four of them begin using their powers to deal with their problems, it seems like the perfect opportunity to finally gain some control over their lives. However, things take a much darker turn. And let’s be honest, this storyline isn’t the only reason some people are still obsessed with this film.

Back in the ’90s, Sarah, Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle (Rachel True) had a style that was very different from what you’d typically see in teen movies, and that made all the difference: their black clothes, dark hair, makeup, and interest in the occult turned The Craft into a major reference point for anyone who related to alternative aesthetics. Also, pretty much anything witch-related in pop culture today has some connection to the movie, like Nancy’s famous line, “We are the weirdos, mister.” For some fans, revisiting it has become a Halloween tradition, and others have taken their love for the movie even further, adopting its style and even developing an interest in witchcraft.

2) Clueless

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Some people watch Clueless for the comedy, and because it’s one of those classics everyone should see at least once, while others spend time trying to figure out where to buy a yellow outfit just like Cher Horowitz’s (Alicia Silverstone). In this film, we follow this wealthy Beverly Hills teenager who loves shopping, setting up her friends on dates, and giving advice on pretty much everything, even when she doesn’t have much real-life experience herself. However, when she decides to turn a new student into her next popularity project, she realizes that maybe she should pay a little more attention to her own choices. It’s a movie that really nailed its characters, costumes, and dialogue, all of which became major fashion and pop culture references throughout the ’90s.

Cher’s wardrobe, Dionne’s (Stacey Dash) outfits, and even the accessories worn by the characters are sources of inspiration. And have you ever heard the expression “As if!”? Well, that came from Clueless. This isn’t just about nostalgia either, as people are still recreating the outfits, quoting its scenes, and looking to Cher as an icon for the ultimate preppy-girl aesthetic. A big part of the movie’s appeal, actually, comes down to her personality: she’s spoiled, a little self-centered, and often has no idea what’s going on, but she’s also funny, confident, and well-intentioned. She became a role model for anyone looking to bring a little bit of that energy into their own lives.

1) Fight Club

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“The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club.” If there’s one movie that seems to have been turned into an entire life philosophy, it’s Fight Club. And chances are, you’ve met someone like that: the kind of person who never misses an opportunity to talk about consumerism, question society, and quote Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) as if he had all the answers. Directed by David Fincher, the story centers on an unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) who is unhappy with his job and comfortable routine. Then he meets Tyler, a charismatic and rebellious man who introduces him to an underground fight club as a way to escape the monotony of everyday life. But the club turns into a radical movement, bringing up topics like masculinity, consumerism, and the need to find some kind of purpose in life.

Fight Club was already bound to attract a certain audience with its premise since it does such a good job of criticizing modern society. However, part of what keeps it relevant today is the controversy surrounding people who seem to have missed this point; when it comes to how Tyler turns his frustrations into a destructive ideology. Because of all this, you can still find the movie’s quotes circulating online, its visual style being referenced, and fans continuing to praise Tyler in one way or another. If Cher from Clueless represents something for female audiences, he is a similar figure for male audiences. At the end of the day, even decades later, people can disagree about what this movie actually means, but they rarely seem able to stop talking about it.

We want to hear from you in the comments: Are you obsessed with any of these movies and just can’t get over them? Or is there another film that didn’t make the list but had that same kind of impact on you?