5 Best Killer Animal Movies to Watch After Primate (That Aren’t Jaws)

Primate arrived in theaters as a significant addition to the natural horror genre after impressing critics during its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the film tells the story of Lucy (Johnny Sequoyah), a college student who returns to her family home in Hawaii for the summer. Her peaceful vacation with her sister Hannah (Jessica Alexander) and her father Adam (Troy Kotsur) quickly descends into a violent struggle for survival when their pet chimpanzee, Ben, contracts rabies. Critics celebrated the movie for its use of impressive practical effects and animatronics, which provide the antagonist with a physicality that is often missing from modern digital productions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horror fans who experience the tension of Primate will find themselves looking for more movies that feature the deadly power of the natural world. This specific subgenre has been a cornerstone of horror cinema for decades and offers a wide variety of experiences for viewers who enjoy the thrill of the hunt. For the sake of variety, we are not including the massive titles that almost everyone already knows. Legendary films like Jaws, The Birds, and Cujo are essential classics that deserve their reputations, but they frequently take up all the space in the conversation. Instead, we are focusing on some of the best killer animal movies that can be genuine discoveries for audiences today.

5) Razorback

Image courtesy of Greater Union Film Distributors

Director Russell Mulcahy created a visually stunning entry in the animal horror genre with his criminally underwatched film Razorback. The story follows an American widower named Carl Winters (Gregory Harrison) as he travels into the Australian outback to find out the truth about his wife’s disappearance. He soon finds himself in a desperate battle against a massive wild boar that is terrorizing a remote community. While the premise is straightforward, Razorback stands out because of its incredible production design and cinematography. For starters, Mulcahy uses his experience with music videos to turn the desert into a dreamlike landscape of vibrant colors and deep shadows. The creature is also a formidable practical effect that feels like a real threat whenever it appears on screen. As such, Razorback is an excellent choice for fans who want a movie that combines creature mayhem with a distinct and memorable aesthetic.

4) The Ghost and the Darkness

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Historical accounts provided the foundation for The Ghost and the Darkness, a film directed by Stephen Hopkins. The narrative is a dramatization of the true story of the Tsavo man-eaters, two lions that terrorized a bridge-building project in Kenya in 1898. In The Ghost and the Darkness, Val Kilmer stars as John Henry Patterson, an engineer who must protect his workers from predators that hunt for sport rather than survival. He eventually teams up with a famous hunter named Remington (Michael Douglas) to track down the beasts. The movie is a grand adventure that uses its African setting to emphasize the vulnerability of the characters in the wild. Furthermore, the lions are portrayed with a chilling intelligence that makes them feel like a supernatural force despite their real-world origins. By using real animals and practical effects, The Ghost and the Darkness maintains a level of tension that is hard to replicate with digital tools.

3) Backcountry

Image courtesy of IFC Midnight

Most horror movies about animals rely on exaggerated features, but Backcountry finds its power in the terrifying reality of a bear attack. Directed by Adam MacDonald, the film follows a couple named Alex (Jeff Roop) and Jenn (Missy Peregrym) who go on a camping trip in the Canadian wilderness. Their lack of preparation and poor decisions lead them into the path of a black bear that begins to stalk them through the dense woods. The movie takes its time to build a sense of dread, focusing on the couple’s mistakes and their growing realization that they are lost. When the bear finally strikes, the scene is depicted with a level of brutality that feels unvarnished and honest. The animal acts as a real force of nature rather than a traditional movie monster, which makes the characters’ helplessness feel even more profound. Because of that, Backcountry is a lean and effective survival thriller that reminds viewers how quickly a vacation can turn into a nightmare.

2) The Shallows

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Stranded on a rock just a few hundred yards from a secluded beach, the protagonist in The Shallows faces a lethal countdown against the tide. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film stars Blake Lively as Nancy Adams (Blake Lively), a medical student and surfer who finds herself in the sights of a massive great white shark. The movie is a superb exercise in suspense as it follows her resourceful attempts to survive while her injuries worsen and help remains out of reach. The first reason why The Shallows should be on your list is that Lively gives a strong and physical performance that carries the entire film, making her character’s struggle feel urgent and personal. In addition, the cinematography makes great use of the ocean setting, alternating between beautiful vistas and the dark threats beneath the surface. Finally, The Shallows avoids the unnecessary complexity of larger blockbusters to focus on the raw mechanics of survival against an apex predator.

1) Crawl

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Alexandre Aja delivered one of the most intense and well-received killer animal movies of recent years with Crawl. The story takes place during a Category 5 hurricane in Florida, where Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to check on her father, Dave (Barry Pepper). She finds him trapped in the crawlspace of their home as floodwaters rise and multiple large alligators begin to hunt them in the dark. The movie is an unrelenting experience that uses its claustrophobic setting to maximize the terror. Every corner of the house becomes a potential trap, and the environmental hazards of the storm add urgency to the situation. To make things even better, Scodelario provides a fierce and grounded performance that makes the audience root for her survival from start to finish.

Which movie about a killer animal is your absolute favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!