7 Killer Animal Movies to Watch After Jaws (That Are Actually Great)

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is the undisputed alpha predator of animal attack cinema, a film that not only redefined the summer blockbuster but also etched a permanent fear of deep water into the collective psyche. Its brilliance transcends the terrifying animatronic shark, residing in the masterful build-up of suspense that coils tighter with each scene, the indelible performances that created characters still quoted today, and John Williams’ iconic score that became synonymous with impending dread. Jaws tapped into a primal human vulnerability with astonishing precision, establishing a near-unreachable standard for any film daring to pit humans against nature’s ferocity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While countless imitators have attempted to chase the bloody wake of Jaws, most have proved unable to capture its unique blend of terror and artistry. This list, however, celebrates those killer animal features that have successfully navigated these treacherous waters. These are films that deliver genuine thrills, demonstrate quality filmmaking, and evoke a similar heart-pounding tension to the one that cemented Spielberg’s creation as an enduring masterpiece.

1) Crawl

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Alexandre Aja’s Crawl throws viewers directly into the maelstrom of a Category 5 hurricane as it obliterates Florida. Ignoring urgent evacuation orders, competitive swimmer Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) ventures out to find her estranged father, Dave (Barry Pepper). She discovers him severely injured and trapped within the increasingly flooded crawl space of their former family home. Their already desperate predicament takes a horrifying turn when highly aggressive alligators, also seeking refuge from the raging storm, join them in the confined space. This transforms their potential sanctuary into a submerged hunting ground, where every shadow and ripple in the water could signify an imminent attack.

Crawl‘s brutal effectiveness stems from its relentless pacing and the suffocating sense of claustrophobia it cultivates, cornering its human protagonists with multiple cold-blooded killers in an environment that is itself an antagonist. In addition, the strained but resilient dynamic between the fiercely determined daughter and her world-weary father provides a surprisingly strong emotional core amidst the escalating reptilian carnage. As a result, Crawl operates as a lean, mean, and incredibly satisfying survival thriller, highlighting sheer human grit against a backdrop of overwhelming natural disaster and predatory instinct.

2) Cocaine Bear

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear stampeded onto the cinematic scene with a gleefully absurd, wildly entertaining, and unapologetically gory premise, which is loosely inspired by a bizarre real-life incident from 1985. After a drug smuggler’s aerial shipment goes disastrously awry, a significant quantity of cocaine is dropped into the dense wilderness of Georgia, where an unsuspecting 500-pound American black bear discovers the stash and ingests a massive amount of the drug. The immediate result is an apex predator transformed into an unnaturally aggressive, seemingly invincible, super-powered killing machine. This coked-out menace then embarks on a bloody and often darkly hilarious rampage through an unfortunate crew of park rangers, well-meaning hikers, opportunistic criminals, unsuspecting tourists, and ill-equipped paramedics who happen to cross its destructive path.

Cocaine Bear enthusiastically embraces its B-movie concept with an infectious energy, delivering a high-octane blend of graphic horror, pitch-black comedy, and delightfully over-the-top action sequences that never take themselves too seriously. However, while the central premise is intentionally outlandish and played for shock and laughs, the scenes depicting the bear’s drug-fueled attacks are crafted with surprising intensity. This ensures that the creature remains a formidable and unpredictable threat amidst the comedic chaos and quirky character interactions.

3) The Shallows

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

In Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Shallows, Blake Lively stars as Nancy Adams, a medical student attempting to cope with her mother’s recent passing by visiting a remote beach in Mexico, a place her mother held dear. Unfortunately, her therapeutic surfing session takes a violent turn when a massive great white shark attacks, leaving her grievously wounded and stranded on an isolated rock formation a mere 200 yards from the perceived safety of the shore. As the tide steadily rises, threatening to engulf her precarious refuge, Nancy must draw upon all her medical training, acute resourcefulness, and indomitable willpower to outwit the cunning apex predator that relentlessly circles its potential prey.

The Shallows expertly captures the terrifying human vulnerability that was so central to the Jaws experience, creating a personal struggle for survival against a singular, formidable foe. In addition, Lively delivers a compelling and physically demanding performance, making Nancy’s ingenuity in the face of overwhelming odds entirely believable and engaging. As a result, The Shallows stands as a visually arresting thriller that maximizes its minimalist premise about one woman’s minute-by-minute fight against a relentless force of nature.

4) The Grey

Image courtesy of Open Road Films

Joe Carnahan’s The Grey plunges audiences into the aftermath of a devastating plane crash in the desolate wilderness of Alaska. There, a group of oil rig workers, led by the skilled huntsman John Ottway (Liam Neeson), must summon every ounce of their will to survive. Their desperate battle against the unforgiving elements and rapidly dwindling hope is horrifically compounded by the chilling realization that they are being systematically stalked by a fiercely territorial pack of timberwolves. To make matters worse, the wolves act as intelligent and coordinated predators, viewing the crashed humans as unwelcome intruders in their domain, leading to a series of savage encounters.

While The Grey ventures into profound existential territory, exploring themes of faith, despair, and the very nature of human existence when stripped bare, it also functions as an exceptionally effective survival thriller. The wolves themselves serve as a constant menace, their unseen presence often as frightening as their visible attacks, imbuing the unforgiving landscape with an atmosphere of dread and inescapable danger. In addition, Neeson’s introspective performance as Ottway provides a compelling anchor to the narrative as a man grappling with his own profound grief while trying to shepherd others through an almost certainly hopeless situation.

5) The Edge

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Directed by Lee Tamahori and penned with sharpness by David Mamet, The Edge stars Anthony Hopkins as the intellectual billionaire Charles Morse. Following a catastrophic plane crash, Morse finds himself stranded in the remote Alaskan wilderness. With him are Robert “Bob” Green (Alec Baldwin), a charismatic and somewhat brash fashion photographer whom Morse deeply suspects of having an affair with his much younger wife, and Stephen (Harold Perrineau), Bob’s assistant. Their struggle to survive the harsh elements and navigate their way back to civilization becomes a deadly confrontation when an unusually cunning Kodiak bear begins to relentlessly hunt them through the unforgiving terrain.

The Edge is a sophisticated survival thriller that skillfully blends intense animal attack sequences with keenly observed human drama and razor-sharp dialogue. The Kodiak bear is depicted not merely as a brute force of nature but as a terrifyingly formidable and intelligent adversary, leading to several strategic encounters that highlight the untamed power of the wild. Furthermore, the film compellingly explores complex themes of human intellect versus primal instinct, the corrosive nature of jealousy, and how true character is revealed when individuals face life-threatening adversity.

6) Open Water

Image courtesy of Lionsgate Films

Chris Kentis’ Open Water is a harrowing exercise in minimalist terror, based on the almost unbelievable true story of Tom and Eileen Lonergan, a couple inadvertently abandoned by their scuba diving tour boat far out in the middle of the ocean. The film presents a fictionalized account of this unimaginable event, following Daniel Kintner (Daniel Travis) and Susan Watkins (Blanchard Ryan) as they surface from a dive to find their support boat inexplicably gone. Adrift miles from any discernible land, their initial disbelief and confusion quickly turn into terror as they confront the horrifying realities of their situation: exposure to the elements, severe dehydration, the psychological torment of their utter isolation, and the undeniable presence of sharks in the water with them.

Open Water distinguishes itself through its almost documentary-like aesthetic, famously utilizing live sharks during the filming process rather than relying on CGI or animatronics. This bold choice creates an unparalleled sense of authenticity. Unlike films that feature a singular, monstrous antagonist, Open Water also derives its unique brand of horror from the terrifying plausibility of the situation and the agonizingly slow realization of the characters’ hopeless predicament. It is a chilling deep dive into human vulnerability when pitted against the indifferent power of the ocean and its often unseen inhabitants, offering a uniquely disturbing experience that lingers.

7) Backcountry

Image courtesy of IFC Midnight

Drawing its unsettling power from a true story, Adam MacDonald’s Backcountry follows Jenn (Missy Peregrym) and Alex (Jeff Roop), a young urban couple embarking on a camping trip deep within the Canadian wilderness. Alex, overcompensating with a show of outdoor expertise and eager to impress Jenn by revisiting a secluded lake from his past, confidently leads them off marked trails and into unfamiliar territory. Their intended adventurous escape soon devolves into a terrifying ordeal as they become hopelessly lost. Their situation escalates when they realize they have ventured upon the active territory of a predatory black bear, and the bear is very much aware of their intrusion.

The chilling effectiveness of Backcountry is firmly rooted in its stark commitment to realism and its methodical build-up of suspense. The film dedicates significant time to developing the characters, their relationship dynamics, and their growing unease, making their subsequent vulnerability and escalating fear deeply relatable. When the inevitable confrontation with the bear finally occurs, after a period of tense near-misses and unsettling signs, it is depicted with an unflinching brutality that is genuinely disturbing and difficult to shake. Backcountry serves as a potent reminder of humanity’s inherent fragility when stripped of civilization’s protections and directly faced with the overwhelming power of a determined wild predator.

What other killer animal movies do you think stand tall alongside Jaws? Share your favorites in the comments below!