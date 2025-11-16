5 Fandom Films From 2025 That Stand A Good Chance of Getting Oscar Noms

There are several fan-friendly movies that often pick up Oscar nominations every year, and there are several 2025 fandom films that will almost definitely carry on this tradition. For years, it was mainly believed that only prestigious films earn the big Oscar awards, but over the last decade, fandom has seen a bigger showing. Horror movies like Get Out and even superhero movies like Black Panther picked up Best Picture nominations, and that doesn’t even include acting awards and the technological award categories for visual effects, costumes, and more. This year will be no different, with several fandom movies likely to pick up some major Oscar nominations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From cult favorite horror movies to big-budget fantasy films, here is a look at the 2025 fandom films that should get Oscar attention.

5) Weapons

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Weapons was a movie that seemed to come out of nowhere and shocked many people. The trailers made it look like a creepy child abduction film, but director Zach Cregger had something bigger in mind when he directed this film. By the end, no one was prepared for what happened in the movie, and it went in directions that were both surprising and unexpected. As a result, it should be in the running for no less than a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Cregger.

However, there are a couple of other areas that could see Oscar nominations. There is a chance that Weapons could pick up a Best Visual Effects nomination, although that would be an outside shot for the film. There is also a chance that Amy Madigan could earn a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Gladys, Alex’s elderly aunt, who plays into the movie’s climax.

4) Superman

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

It seems that superhero movies are almost a lock to earn several technical awards, from Best Visual Effects to costume and sound awards. However, of the three biggest superhero movies this year, it is Superman who has the best shot of cleaning up at the Oscars, at least as far as nominations. Fantastic Four should get some technical award love, and Thunderbolts* deserves at least screenplay consideration. However, Superman was a masterpiece and should receive award nominations in most technical categories.

That said, there is also an outside shot of one of the biggest award nominations. There is a chance that James Gunn could pull in a Best Director nomination for Superman. While the DCU might want a Best Picture nomination, and it could happen, Gunn is likely the best chance for any superhero movie to get one of the big award nominations this year.

3) Sinners

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

When it comes to a horror movie this year picking up a Best Picture nomination, Sinners is almost a guaranteed lock to have its name called. Not only that, but there is a chance that Sinners could come close to having a nomination in nearly every major category. On top of Best Picture, Ryan Coogler deserves a Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nomination for the movie.

Sinners also should receive a nomination for Best Musical Score, although it will have tough competition there from Wicked: For Good. Finally, Michael B. Jordan could earn a nomination for Best Actor, as he played two different characters, both leads in the movie, and both with unique personalities. Add in Best Visual Effects, Production Design, and Costumes/Makeup, and Sinners might have the most nominations of any fandom film from 2025.

2) Wicked: For Good

Image Courtesy of Universal

It is almost assured that Wicked: For Life will probably have more Oscar nominations than any other movie at the awards this year. The movie is virtually a lock for Best Picture, Best Director for John M. Chu, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. On top of these, there will be plenty of technical awards too.

Wicked: For Life should pull in the Best Original Score nomination, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The first movie only won two awards, but there is hope that the deeper and deadlier story in the sequel will help it garner more Oscar award wins.

1) Frankenstein

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Guillermo del Toro should expect an Oscar nomination for Best Director, and his Frankenstein movie should also earn a Best Picture nomination. However, if the film wins any of the big awards, it will be Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, who played the Creature and delivered a scene-stealing performance every time he appeared in the film.

There is also a good chance that Frankenstein will steal the Best Costumes and Best Makeup awards from Wicked: For Life, and the Best Production Design seems almost a lock for this horror movie. There is also a good chance that Frankenstein earns a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination. At the same time, Oscar Isaac has an outside chance of a Best Actor nomination for his role as Victor Frankenstein.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!