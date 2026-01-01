5 God-Tier Marvel Characters The MCU Ruined

The Marvel Cinematic Universe typically treats its powerful characters with respect. Despite being a spoiled brat in his first solo movie, Thor has room to grow in subsequent appearances, turning into a ruler worthy of leading his people. He also gets to become more formidable in the strength department after unlocking his true potential in Thor: Ragnarok. The upgrade is necessary because the MCU constantly puts dangerous villains in his path, ones who are almost always hellbent on either controlling or destroying the universe. Thankfully, the God of Thunder always has allies to lean on, some of whom are just as powerful as he is.

The truth of the matter is that the MCU is home to dozens and dozens of ridiculously strong characters. Unfortunately, not all of them get the respect that they deserve. In fact, there’s a good chunk of them that the MCU would probably like a second crack at because they don’t hold a candle to their comic book counterparts. Here are five god-tier Marvel characters that the MCU ruined

5) Executioner

When Loki is posing as Odin at the start of Ragnarok, he puts Skurge in charge of watching over the Bifrost, in the event his brother ever returns through it. Skurge fails to complete his one job in spectacular fashion, but Hela still sees potential in him, making him her Executioner. However, it doesn’t take him long to regret taking the job, and he dies fighting against his former boss.

The comics paint a very different picture, as Skurge is frequently a thorn in Thor’s side, even being strong enough to go toe-to-toe with the god. He also sticks around long enough to become a member of the Masters of Evil, which isn’t in the cards for the MCU’s version of the villain.

4) Grandmaster

Another villain that gets in the God of Thunder’s way in Ragnarok is the Grandmaster, the leader of Sakaar, who imprisons him and forces him to fight in the gladiator arena. While the Grandmaster talks about how old he is and how much he’s seen, he doesn’t pull off any impressive feats in his first live-action MCU appearance.

In Marvel Comics, all the villain does is scheme, using his cosmic powers to help find new ways to achieve his goals. At one point, he even seeks out the Infinity Stones, arguably the most powerful items in the universe. Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster is more than content just sitting on his throne.

3) Adam Warlock

The Sovereign doesn’t tolerate disrespect, so they send their most incredible creation, Adam Warlock, to teach Peter Quill and Co. a lesson at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He certainly lives up to the hype, at first, kicking butts and taking names. After a while, though, his true colors reveal themselves, showing that he’s nothing more than a confused child.

The comic book version of Adam doesn’t serve as comic relief. No, he’s one of the most powerful characters in the universe, and he wants everyone to know it. He frequently wields the Soul Stone and picks fights with Thanos, whom his MCU counterpart will never meet.

2) Corvus Glaive

Speaking of Thanos, the Mad Titan doesn’t like to do his dirty work himself. He has several minions that venture out into the galaxy and conquer in his name, including Corvus Glaive. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Black Order makes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes think they’ve killed Corvus Glaive after the fight in Edinburgh, only to give them a chance to finish the job.

Marvel Comics makes Glaive out to be much more than a lackey. Sure, he follows Thanos for a time, leading the Black Order on many missions. However, he eventually wants more for himself, so he raises his own army and begins to amass power.

1) Black Bolt

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings Earth-838’s Illuminati into the fold. The group doesn’t trust Earth-616’s Doctor Strange, so they tell him the story of the time they had to kill their own version of the sorcerer. Black Bolt was the one who delivered the killing blow, but he doesn’t do much more than that.

Of course, Black Bolt serves as the leader of the Inhumans in the comics, helping keep his people safe from annihilation with his incredible powers. Most of the Marvel Universe is deathly afraid to cross Black Bolt, as a run-in with him means certain death. The MCU doesn’t show him the same respect.

