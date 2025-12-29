Avengers: Doomsday Fans May Have To Wait 5 More Weeks To See Doom’s Trailer

We’re just under a year away from the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, and we finally have certain teaser trailers for the film popping up in theaters, but it seems that the final, and full, trailer is still a handful of weeks away. The multiple teasers that have been sent out to theaters are each airing for one week before they’re swapped out for another. So far, we’ve had a trailer featuring Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers, approaching a house on a motorcycle before holding his child, as well as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as he prays to the All-Father to help him return from this fight to his adopted daughter, Love. And now, it’s been reported that the newest teaser, featuring the X-Men, has been sent to theaters (and already leaked).

As for the full Doomsday trailer, it’s looking like we won’t be getting that until Super Bowl Sunday, which is about 5 weeks away, at least according to Trailer Track. While it’s never fun having to wait for moments like this, it makes the most sense—Wicked also chose to drop its full trailers during the most televised event of the year, drawing in millions of eyes and ramping up excitement well before the movie was set to debut in theaters.

We’re Still In The Dark As To What To Expect From Doomsday

There's no question whatsoever from what we're hearing at this point that the AVENGERS DOOMSDAY full trailer will debut during the Super Bowl. It will be a MASSIVE event. pic.twitter.com/SxCQXigd8M — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) December 28, 2025

Trailer Track has also declared that the newest trailer is the greatest of the bunch, saying on X, “The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer is amazing and the best yet!” Other users agreed, with one simply posting a gif of Cyclops shooting his trademark lasers from his eyes to cut off a baddie’s leg. The release time for the teaser has also been announced, clocking in at 1 minute and 10 seconds, which means we’ll only be getting the briefest glimpse into what Cyclops, Magneto, and Professor X are up to.

As for what to expect from Doomsday as a whole, we’re still mostly in the dark. However, Fantastic Four actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach described the movie as “Epic. Tragic. Intergalactic. Starry” when asked about it. Joseph Quinn, who played Johnny Storm, agreed, following it up with, “Epic, mental, Downey Jr.” And hopefully, as of Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll have a much better idea of just how intergalactic and mental the movie is actually going to be.

