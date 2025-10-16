8 Years On, I Still Can’t Believe The MCU Hasn’t Delivered On The Best Character Tease

Eight years after Thor: Ragnarok premiered in 2017, Marvel Studios still hasn’t resolved one of the best character teases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, Marvel Studios has teased live-action versions of many of Marvel Comics’ most iconic characters who haven’t yet appeared in the MCU. One of the most exciting, however, was delivered in Thor: Ragnarok, which confirmed the existence of one of Marvel’s best heroes, but unfortunately didn’t actually mark the character’s debut.

Thor: Ragnarok took practically everything away from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) before trapping him on the garbage planet of Sakaar. There, he reunited with Bruce Banner’s Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who had become the champion of the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Sakaar’s tyrannical leader. The Hulk was only the latest champion, however, and had a statue of his head displayed on a tower alongside previous champions, including none other than Beta Ray Bill, who has been long-rumored to be officially joining the MCU.

How Beta Ray Bill Could Fit Into the MCU

In Marvel Comics, Beta Ray Bill was a Korbinite whose consciousness was transferred into the body of a cybernetic ally-enhanced equine-like creature after the destruction of his home galaxy. Bill initially posed a threat to Thor, and proved worthy to wield Mjolnir, shockingly, but the pair soon became staunch allies after they cleared up their confusion. Beta Ray Bill took on the ax Stormbreaker as his signature weapon, so the appearance of the ax in the MCU since Avengers: Infinity War already teased his debut.

Bill’s head appeared on the side of the Grandmaster’s tower in Thor: Ragnarok, suggesting he had already departed Sakaar by the time Bruce Banner and Thor arrived on the planet. His current whereabouts in the MCU are not clear, but there has been speculation for many years that the formidable cosmic warrior would be making his live-action debut. At times, Beta Ray Bill has been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Omega Flight, the Thor Corps, and the Annihilators, so there are plenty of opportunities for the hero to debut in the MCU.

Back in 2017, Marvel boss Kevin Feige did confirm that Beta Ray Bill was expected to cameo in Thor: Ragnarok (via IGN). “He was in it a little bit more and it just didn’t do justice,” Feige suggested. “And the feeling is, if you can’t do it justice, do it later.” This seemed to imply that Beta Ray Bill would be introduced to the MCU “later,” but this hasn’t yet come to fruition, even eight years later. It’s possible Beta Ray Bill could debut in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

