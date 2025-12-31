5 Great Fantasy Movies You Can Watch For Free On YouTube Now

There’s no shortage of streaming services to choose from these days, and each one has its own distinct lineup. Whether it’s Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, or a multitude of others, you’ll find a host of great science fiction, comedies, action, and fantasy films included on the roster. The biggest service of them all is YouTube, and that also happens to be a place where you can find all kinds of movies to watch for absolutely nothing. That’s why we’ve collected five great fantasy movies you can watch completely free on YouTube, and you can watch them all right now.

5. From Time to Time

From Time to Time was a 2009 release directed by Julian Fellowes, and tells a fantastical story of time travel and ghosts set during the end of World War II. The film follows a teenager named Holly who is staying with his grandmother on their country estate, and soon learns that one part of the estate allows him to travel from the present to the 19th century, and he can even interact with some of the family’s ancestral ghosts in the past.

The mix of family skeletons and secrets and the hunt for a treasure to save the estate make for an entertaining adventure, and while the Rotten Tomatoes critical score is at 43%, the audience score is substantially higher at 63%, and you can watch it free right here.

4. Treasure Trackers

The most recent entry on this list is the 2024 film Treasure Trackers, which was directed by Drew Garcia and Nathan Garcia. The film follows three middle schoolers who go from adventurers hunting for treasure to potential world savers after they discover a mythical treasure also holds a dangerous curse. Now they have to race to beat a rival group to the treasure before they release an evil spirit, and it all converges on Halloween night.

The film features classic fantasy and adventure elements along with some Halloween theming, and while it does’t hold many reviews at the moment on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience reviews that are there mostly praise it as a fun family film that is clearly inspired by several beloved classics, including Raiders of the Lost Ark and Hocus Pocus. You can watch it for free right here.

3. The Sword and the Sorcerer

If you’re looking for straight-up classic fantasy adventure, look no further than The Sword and the Sorcerer. The 1982 film was directed by Albert Pyun and tells a classic tale of a medieval prince named Talon who sets out with his triple-edged sword to avenge the deaths of his family and rescue the captured Alana.

The film is quintessential fantasy adventure, and it carries a healthy 67% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well. Reviews highlight the film’s sense of adventure, adrenaline-spiked pace, and entertaining action sequences. You can watch it for free right here.

4. I Am Dragon

I Am Dragon is actually the English translation of a 2015 Russian film named He’s A Dragon, and the film was both directed and written by Indar Dzhendubaev. I Am Dragon is described as a romantic fantasy adventure and follows the story of Princess Miroslava, who is kidnapped by a dragon and taken to its castle. She soon meets the island’s other inhabitant, Arman, and the film takes you on an unexpected and whirlwind journey as she learns who he is and how he is connected to the island and the dragon that calls it home.

The film is heralded as an under-the-radar gem, and while the premise and the presence of a dragon may lead you to believe it would be an action-heavy affair, that’s really not the focus. The film was released in 2015, and you can watch it for free right here.

1. Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

The final entry on this list is a beautiful mix of fantasy, adventure, and animation, and it’s Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion. The 2018 film was directed by Louis Clichy and Alexandre Astier, and once again featured the lovable Asterix and Obelix at the center of a delightfully charming and action-packed adventure. This particular tale has the duo helping Getafix to find someone worthy of succeeding him, as they also try to stop Demonix from stealing the recipe for a powerful magic potion.

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion features a gorgeous and vibrant art style, and the performances are delightful across the entire cast. The film boasts a 65% critics rating and 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and we couldn’t recommend it more. You can watch it for free right here.

