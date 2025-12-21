Prime Users Can Now Stream One of the Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 5 Years

Prime Video continued its big year of releases with the much-anticipated second season of Fallout, and more big releases are on deck for 2026. While you’ll have to wait a while for those to hit the service, you don’t have to wait to watch a severely underrated film that also happens to be one of the best science fiction films of the last 5 years, as the film is available to stream on Prime.

That film is the Gareth Edwards-directed project The Creator, which was released in 2023 and had some substantial hype around its initial launch. The consensus upon release was more mixed with critics, even though it still holds a solid 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seemed to like it more, as it currently holds an impressive 75% audience score. In the years since its release, the film seems to be appreciated far more than when it initially released, and now you can watch the underrated film directly on Prime Video.

How Gareth Edwards Crafted Such A Stunning and Unpredictable Universe in The Creator

The Creator tackles themes of technology, war, and A.I. in unexpected ways, and the film is visually stunning to boot. In fact, it’s so visually stunning that you’d be forgiven for thinking the budget was astronomical. That’s not the case though, as Edwards and ILM made those effects happen for an impressive $80 million, and that was done by getting back to as many practical effects as possible.

In an interview with Lucasfilm, Edwards spoke about the process of creating the effects and the overall approach. “Well, I think in terms of visual effects, basically ILM were a bit suicidal with it because it was a stupid thing to do — agree to a filmmaker coming in saying, ‘I want to do this backwards. I don’t want to chase concept art. I don’t want to shoot green screen. I want to go to real-world locations, shoot lots of hopefully beautiful photography with great performances and all that. And then in the edit we’ll decide what the world looks like and who is a robot,” Edwards said.

“And so there was this blind agreement of, ‘Okay, well, it’ll be roughly these number of shots with this sort of ambition.’ I honestly expected ILM to go, ‘Look, we’re very flattered that you came and asked us, and maybe there’s another project…’ You know what I mean? I kept waiting for the day they were going to call and say, ‘We can’t do this. This is just not a sustainable business model.’ But thankfully, Jay’s insane,” Edwards said.

One of the other key elements was regarding what Edwards kept close to the vest from the cast. Edwards chose which extras would be a simulant when reviewing scenes, and so they didn’t tell anyone who they would be on the set.

“There’s something really exciting, I thought, about having really naturalistic behavior,” Edwards said. “So, basically, we didn’t tell anyone when we were filming — we didn’t say who was a robot and who was AI in the movie, we just told everyone that it’s a sci-fi movie. You might end up as a robot, but you’re a human in your head. Even if you are a robot, that’s what you’re doing. Please forget this is science fiction. Imagine it’s a contemporary war film. And off we go.”

You can now stream The Creator on Prime Video.

