Netflix’s New Superhero Show is An Instant Hit (& It’s Completely Wild)

There will always be something fascinating about superheroes and the immense powers they possess, and over the years, we’ve seen any number of interesting variations on the genre and superheroes in general. Now Netflix has entered the discussion with its latest superhero series, and it’s become an instant hit on the charts. That makes a lot of sense when you hear the premise, as it’s one of the wildest takes on superpowers to date.

Netflix’s newest hit is titled Cashero, and the name directly relates to its lead hero Kang Sang-ung, who is played by 2PM star Lee Jun-ho. Sang-ung can tap into unimaginable strength and resilience to help others, but those abilities are directly tied to whether or not he has cash on him, and more often than not, he’s spending his own money to power up. While that power is wild, there are other unique powers in the mix as well, and all of that delightful chaos is probably why the show has already become a hit, taking the number 4 spot on FlixPatrol’s Top 10 Netflix TV Shows chart.

Netflix’s Cashero Shakes Up Superpowers In A Major Way

Sang-ung’s ability demands that he spend money in order to activate his powers, which is an interesting premise in itself, but it also ties into the character’s personal life in an incredibly distinct way. Every time he uses his powers, he is spending money that he and his partner were saving for their future, and so his heroics are having a major and tangible impact on their ability to buy a home and live day to day.

It’s a new angle in examining the weight and price of commanding powers, and every hero in the show seems to have a different version of this central conflict. Sang-ung meets the remaining members of the Korean Association of Superhumans during the series, and each one has their own price to pay for using their powers.

The leader of the group is named Byeon Ho-in (Kim Byong-chul), and while he is able to phase through slit objects, he has to drink alcohol to activate his powers, so his powers directly impact his health. Then there’s the case of Bang Eun-mi (Kim Hyang-gi), who works at a convenience store and has the power of telekinesis, though she has to consume calories to activate it.

The group is constantly battling the forces of Beominhoe, which is a powerful organization that operates from the shadows. It has two warring siblings battling to be the company’s next heir, and while they both have different approaches, they are both on the hunt for superpowered heroes.

If you are interested in jumping into this new superhero universe, Cashero season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

