The superhero genre has grown to be one of the biggest and most successful corners of modern cinema. The genre’s stories, which are largely adapted from comic books, bring the fantastical stories of good versus evil to life on the big screen, delivering epic showdowns and visual spectacles that have captured the imagination and hearts of audiences around the world. The movies of the MCU, in particular, have proved massively successful, earning considerable sums at the box office and forming an important part of modern pop culture. The franchise has helped the superhero genre remain firmly in the mainstream, with other franchises and shared universes also finding success alongside it.

When it comes to determining the best superhero movies of all time, there are many metrics one can consider. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes proves a helpful resource, though, as it gives every movie an average critic and audience score, providing a fairly definitive ranking of the best superhero movies as a result. However, just because the movies made Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10, that doesn’t necessarily reflect how good they actually are.

10) Smoking Causes Coughing (2022)

One of the more unexpected entries in Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10 superhero movies of all time is Smoking Causes Coughing. The 2022 French film takes a comedic look at the superhero genre, following a team of heroes who are forced to go on a retreat designed to strengthen their bond as a group, only for a villain to interrupt with a plan to destroy the world. Having widely been praised by critics, Smoking Causes Coughing boasts a 94% rating on the aggregator’s Tomatometer.

Compared to the other movies in the website’s top 10, Smoking Causes Cancer doesn’t quite match up. While it’s funny in many ways, it’s simply not for everyone, and that lack of widespread appeal ultimately holds it back. Though being the only non-English language movie in the top 10 is a noteworthy accomplishment, Smoking Causes Coughing struggles when compared to the scope of its contemporaries.

9) Black Panther (2018)

Although Black Panther’s MCU story has been marked by real-life tragedy, the character’s first solo outing in the franchise is undeniably an excellent movie. Following the hero’s introduction in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther’s first solo movie was a major success, earning praise from critics across the board. It boasts a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it third on the website’s top 10 superhero movies.

Though Black Panther is hugely entertaining, it isn’t as innovative as many of the other movies on the list. Its status as an MCU film sees it lean on established tropes in many ways, including a climactic battle marred by the overuse of CGI. While it’s an incredible movie by many metrics, it simply doesn’t have the unique qualities that help some of the other movies in Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10 stand out.

8) Iron Man (2008)

2008’s Iron Man has proven to be a monumental movie in terms of the superhero genre. The film introduced Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark — a role which became utterly iconic in the years that followed — and also marked the beginning of the most successful franchise in cinematic history. An origin story for the titular hero, Iron Man boasts a 94% score on the Tomatometer and an equally impressive 91% on the audience-driven Popcornmeter, evidencing just how beloved a movie it is.

Iron Man is one of the most influential Marvel movies of all time, and it helped pioneer the genre in numerous ways. Its visual effects hold up remarkably well, and it lays an incredible foundation for the franchise that has followed. It’s a solid superhero movie that boasts all the hallmarks of the genre, and while it isn’t truly groundbreaking, its continued influence and importance mark it as one of the best superhero movies ever made.

7) The Incredibles (2004)

Ranked second in Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the greatest superhero movies ever made, The Incredibles has a staggering 97% score on the Tomatometer. The Pixar movie famously follows a team of heroes made up of the members of the Parr family, with parents Bob and Helen coming out of retirement to battle a new threat alongside their children, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. One of the few non-comic book superhero movies in Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10, the 2004 Pixar movie stands out in more ways than one.

Everything about The Incredibles is, well, incredible. Its sleek animation, family-friendly premise, and touching narrative themes are all a part of its undeniable charm. Considering its lack of established source material, The Incredibles is deeply engaging from the start, making use of clever world-building to evoke beloved superhero stories without actually adapting one. It serves as a love letter to the genre while also being an excellent gateway for its younger audience, showing just why it ranks so highly on Rotten Tomatoes’ list.

6) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

While every Avengers movie could easily qualify for a place in Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10, Avengers: Endgame is the obvious inclusion. It sits at sixth in the aggregator’s rankings, with a 94% critical score and a 90% audience average. The culmination of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame remains one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in the history of the medium.

With that said, it is far from the best movie on the list. Though it may sound controversial, when judged purely on individual merit, Endgame is far from the best superhero movie in the top 10, and arguably isn’t even as good as some of the MCU’s other Avengers movies. A huge amount of Endgame‘s appeal lies in the build-up offered by previous movies, and as rewarding and epic as it is, it simply isn’t the best of Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10 superhero movies.

5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sits at the very top of Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best superhero movies of all time. With a 97% score on the Tomatometer and 93% on the Popcornmeter, Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best-loved movies on the entire platform. The animated movie tells the story of Miles Morales as he develops spider-like powers, then embraces his identity as the Spider-Man of his reality, aided by other versions of the hero from alternate universes.

One of Sony’s best animated movies, Into the Spider-Verse fondly examines the qualities of different Spider-people with reverence for the Marvel character. It’s beautifully animated to feel like a comic book come to life, and also spins a relatable story of self-discovery and self-belief that clearly resonates with a massive audience. There’s very little not to love about Into the Spider-Verse, and though it’s not necessarily the best ever superhero movie, it’s certainly up there.

4) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

If Into the Spider-Verse is exceptional, then its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, goes one further. It actually sits lower on Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking in fourth place, but boasts 95% in both critical and audience scores. The apparent agreement of everyone who has seen the movie makes it clear just how incredible a film it is, continuing the story of its predecessor while also expanding its scope considerably.

Across the Spider-Verse takes the narrative ideas of the previous movie and expands upon them, testing Miles Morales’ newfound resolve as it pits him against even his fellow Spider-Men. The sequel possesses all of its predecessor’s charm and visual splendor, but also raises the stakes considerably. It’s a gripping movie from start to finish, and by far one of the best superhero movies of the 2020s.

3) Logan (2017)

Although Logan has a reputation as one of the best comic book movies of all time, it actually sits just inside Rotten Tomatoes’ top 10. Its 93% score on the Tomatometer ranks it at tenth on the aggregator’s list, which many will feel does not properly reflect its quality. Loosely adapting the Old Man Logan story from Marvel Comics, the 2017 movie taps more into Western movie tropes than it does superhero ones.

Logan is one of those Marvel movies to see before you die. It’s a powerful and emotional exploration of the titular X-Man and the innate tragedy of his power, but also an examination of how his deep-seated rage evolves after losing everyone he once loved. Its action scenes are brutal and unforgettable, but Logan‘s emotional beats are the ones that best prove its undeniable quality.

2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Though it may perhaps be a divisive choice, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is one of the most underrated superhero movies of all time. The 2023 animated film adapts elements of the original comic book series as well as ideas from the various movies and TV shows in the franchise to deliver a new spin on the iconic sewer-dwelling heroes. It sits at number five on Rotten Tomatoes’ list, with a 95% Tomatometer score and 90% on the Popcornmeter.

What makes Mutant Mayhem so great is how well it captures the spirit of its characters. Returning to the teenage aspect of its title — a point that many adaptations overlook — it also embraced the original satirical nature of the characters, injecting a deeply comedic tone throughout. Factor in the movie’s stellar voice cast and creative team, gorgeous animation style, and incredible hip-hop soundtrack, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is one of the best superhero films of all time.

1) The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight sits at just seventh on Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking, thanks to its 94% score on both the Tomato and Popcorn meters. While that’s still a stellar score, it doesn’t really reflect the movie’s quality. Christopher Nolan’s Batman sequel adapts the best parts of the Batman mythos in a gritty, realistic fashion, delivering perhaps the best superhero movie the genre will ever see.

The Dark Knight‘s popularity transcends the superhero genre. It feels as much like an action-packed crime epic or a political thriller as it does a superhero movie, delivering all the best elements of each. Bolstered by one of the best villain performances ever committed to film, The Dark Knight remains the best superhero movie in the history of the genre.

