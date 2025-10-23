5 Movies That Were 1 Bad Decision Away From Being Masterpieces

How many movies can you think of that are outright masterpieces? The Godfather, Pulp Fiction, Citizen Kane, 2001: A Space Odyssey, or The Silence of the Lambs are obvious examples. Even comic book adaptations can fit into this category. But what about those films that had all the potential in the world to reach that level, yet something held them back? Sometimes a production is just one step away from becoming a classic and stumbles hard. It could be a messy script, a misused character, or even a single directing choice that changes everything. It’s frustrating — all it takes is one wrong move to ruin it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, this list highlights a few films that came dangerously close to greatness but slipped up at a crucial point. Here are 5 movies that had everything going for them to be masterpieces, but one decision kept them from reaching the top.

5) The Woman in Black

image courtesy of cbs films

Horror is a favorite genre for a lot of people, but the thing is that it has to be done right. The Woman in Black tries to be classic horror, but it ends up getting lost along the way, mostly because its approach just isn’t quite right. The story follows Arthur Kipps (Daniel Radcliffe), a young lawyer who has to deal with a haunted mansion full of secrets and deaths. The gothic atmosphere works, the isolated house and ghosts have real potential, and Radcliffe holds the film together. The problem is that the movie leans way too much on jump scares and obvious shocks instead of actually building real fear.

The Woman in Black is still a watchable movie, but overall, it feels like it’s trying way too hard to scare the audience, and it ends up leaving viewers mostly indifferent. If the film had trusted its psychological tension more, it could have been an outstanding Gothic horror that people would still remember. Also, it’s a remake, but it doesn’t come close to the original exactly because of that.

4) The Theory of Everything

image courtesy of focus features

The biggest strength of The Theory of Everything is Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking, and it’s no surprise he won the Oscar for Best Actor. The story, based on real events, follows the scientist as he deals with his ALS diagnosis and the start of his relationship with Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones). It’s a beautiful movie, but it had so much potential to go further and really stand out. That didn’t happen because the film chose the safer route: romance and easy emotion.

Hawking’s life is full of complexity and internal conflicts, and the film almost ignores that in favor of a sentimental narrative. Romance obviously draws more viewers, but to tell this story, it would have been much more interesting and smarter to focus elsewhere. The Theory of Everything is still moving, but you end up feeling like you’ve watched another romantic drama rather than the true story of a genius facing the impossible. With bolder character work and narrative choices, it could have been far more memorable.

3) The Dark Knight Rises

image courtesy of warner bros.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy should have been flawless, after all, The Dark Knight is still remembered by pretty much everyone as a classic. But unfortunately, the third film struggled. The story of The Dark Knight Rises follows Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returning as the hero to save Gotham from Bane (Tom Hardy) and stop an apocalyptic plan. The problem is that the filmmaker tried to do too much at once. It’s not just about putting his stamp on the movie; the film juggles too many new characters and subplots. The result? An overload of information that leaves important moments poorly explained and inconsistent.

The Dark Knight Rises rushes through some character resolutions, making the audience skim over moments that should have carried real emotional weight. The movie has moments that work, and the action scenes are undeniably great, but the narrative overload undermines the overall impact. Batman Begins was a solid start, and the saga soared with the second film. But in trying to go bigger with the finale, it left flaws that hold it back. Cutting some subplots and simplifying certain arcs could have turned this into a truly spectacular conclusion.

2) Prometheus

image courtesy of 20th century fox

Prometheus looks incredible and is full of fascinating ideas about origins, but the execution is a disaster. It’s supposed to be a prequel to Alien, but how does a franchise end up with a movie that has almost nothing to do with itself? The story follows a team exploring an alien planet in search of humanity’s origins. Michael Fassbender is the one who shines, and the production design is flawless, but the film completely ignores its connection to the others in terms of story and style. Focusing on philosophical questions takes it away from the horror and suspense vibe that the whole franchise is known for.

On top of that, there aren’t any actual xenomorphs, just the introduction of creatures connected to them. The premise of Prometheus is great, but if the goal was to give it a new tone with new aliens, it would have been better as a standalone sci-fi film completely separate from the franchise. It doesn’t expand the universe; it just feels like it’s creating a whole new one. People end up more confused than intrigued when watching it.

1) Sunshine

image courtesy of fox searchlight pictures

With this one, a single decision ruined, literally, everything. Sunshine follows a team trying to restart a dying Sun with a nuclear bomb while also dealing with tension and psychological breakdowns. The movie is fantastic at the start: it builds suspense, tension grows steadily, and the characters are interesting. You’d expect the ending to land perfectly, but instead it delivers one of the most frustrating conclusions. The third act hits with a completely nonsensical twist that destroys everything the movie had carefully built up until that point.

Watching Sunshine, at first, feels like you’re experiencing a brilliant production, and then someone decided to throw in a ridiculous twist just for shock value — it makes no sense at all. The vibe shifts from intense, psychological sci-fi to something more straight-up violent, with sudden deaths and full-on physical horror scenes. If they had kept the logic and tension intact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it could have easily been one of the best films of the decade.

Do you remember any other film that had everything to be a masterpiece but just didn’t make it? Let us know in the comments!