7 “Masterpiece” Movies Everyone Openly Hates Now

Everyone loves talking about cinema classics, but the truth is not every acclaimed movie ages well. Time passes, and interpretations change. Some films that were highly praised back in the day now feel dated, problematic, or even uncomfortable to watch – whether it’s your first time or a rewatch. No matter the film, time takes its toll, and some titles simply don’t survive that, much less deserve all the reverence they once got. Watching productions once considered masterpieces and even Oscar winners is fascinating, but also jarring, because it makes you realize that what was once cool or profound decades ago can feel completely different today.

Here are 7 movies that were considered brilliant, epic, and true masterpieces in their time, but are easy to hate today because they’re full of problems.

7) Breakfast at Tiffany’s

paramount pictures

Audrey Hepburn is still an icon thanks to Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The film became synonymous with glamour, especially because of that unforgettable black dress in the jewelry store window. The story follows Holly Golightly (Hepburn), a young socialite trying to find a new direction in New York City. Back in the ’60s, the movie was a huge hit and became a cultural touchstone. But hindsight shows it has a massive problem: the character Mr. Yunioshi (Mickey Rooney), a grotesque, racist caricature of a Japanese man.

This portrayal is so offensive that it overshadows much of the film’s charm, especially for viewers watching it for the first time today. On paper, it’s a light, romantic story, with the protagonist dreaming of an idealized marriage and falling for a young aspiring writer. But it’s hard to get past the glaring issue of Mr. Yunioshi. The fashion iconography remains, but as a movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s has taken a big hit in reputation.

6) Rain Man

image courtesy of mgm

Remember Rain Man? This was one of those movies that felt untouchable in the ’80s. Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), an autistic savant with an incredible memory, and his selfish brother Charlie (Tom Cruise) end up bonding on an unlikely road trip. At the time, the film won four Oscars, and a lot of people were moved by the sibling relationship. It was basically seen as a sensitive take on autism and family reconciliation. But today, the story reads very differently.

Rain Man hasn’t aged all that well, mainly because almost the entire story is filtered through Charlie, leaving Raymond more as a “tool” for his brother’s growth than a fully realized character. Is that a problem? It depends. But the truth is, the film established a stereotype: that every autistic person is a quirky savant with extraordinary abilities – a rare occurrence that distorts public understanding of autism. You can still watch it as a classic, but how Raymond is treated and the limited representation of autism don’t hold up under today’s critical lens.

5) Forrest Gump

paramount pictures

Few films have been as iconic and celebrated as Forrest Gump. The modern tall-tale follows Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a simple man who, almost without realizing it, navigates and even influences decades of American history, from Elvis Presley to the Vietnam War. Winning six Oscars, the movie has a creative and inspiring plot, no doubt about it. But over time, that aura of perfection has started to wear off, and today, it’s easy to see the movie as problematic in several ways.

The over-the-top sentimentality of Forrest Gump doesn’t hit the same way it used to, and some viewers even see it as a manipulative melodrama, trying to tug at heartstrings without delivering the depth it pretends to have. On top of that, the way it portrays female characters is rough: either sexualized, like Mrs. Gump (Sally Field), to give Forrest a better chance at school, or objectified, like Jenny (Robin Wright), who endures countless indignities and eventually dies from an AIDS-related illness, as if her bohemian youth somehow caused it. It’s still loved by many, but growing criticism comes from a deeper reading that wasn’t really part of the conversation back then.

4) American Beauty

dreamworks pictures

When it premiered, American Beauty was sold as a masterpiece about the emptiness of suburban life. Another Oscar winner, the story follows Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey), a middle-aged man in crisis who becomes infatuated with his daughter’s teenage friend while trying to break free from a suffocating routine. Back in the 2000s, the film felt deep, provocative, and layered. But revisited today, many people just see pretension. The message it sends, whether intentional or not, boils down to a bored white man who somehow deserves sympathy.

Maybe that was harder to see back then, but today, in a time when conversations about topics that were once taboo (or simply ignored) are front and center, the movie comes off as empty and lacking impact. On top of that, the controversies surrounding Spacey add a layer of “ick” to its reception. Even without all that, Sam Mendes’ pseudo-philosophical tone still wouldn’t have aged well. American Beauty is another example of the Oscars rewarding an aesthetic trend of the moment, which ultimately didn’t hold up over time.

3) Sixteen Candles

image courtesy of universal pictures

John Hughes is remembered as the king of teen comedies, and given that this genre reflects decades past, it’s somewhat understandable that issues like bullying and all kinds of classic, mean-spirited jokes were normalized back in school. But today, Sixteen Candles really doesn’t hold up. The story follows Samantha (Molly Ringwald), whose 16th birthday gets completely forgotten while she pines over an unattainable crush. At the time, it was seen as a fun and authentic take on adolescence – but look closer and you notice the bad-taste jokes and outright racism.

The character Long Duk Dong (Gedde Watanabe) has become a symbol of problematic racial stereotypes in Hollywood, and Samantha is heavily objectified – certain scenes involving consent are extremely uncomfortable, especially for modern audiences. Back then, this was mostly accepted because no one questioned it, but it’s really hard to watch Sixteen Candles the same way today. Sure, it helped shape the teen comedy formula, but the humor that worked in the ’80s now leaves viewers cringing.

2) The Help

dreamworks pictures

The typical movie that ticked all the boxes to be a masterpiece, The Help actually backfired. Even with a strong cast, polished production, and a story of overcoming adversity, it falls short of what it should have been. The plot follows young writer Skeeter (Emma Stone), who decides to tell the stories of Black maids working for white families in 1960s Mississippi. At the time of its release, it was considered an inspiring film, but over time, it became clear that the story’s focus had been misplaced.

The Help has been widely criticized as a “white savior movie,” putting a white protagonist at the center of a struggle that wasn’t hers. Worse, it simplifies racial issues into an easy-to-digest package for white audiences, ignoring the harsh realities of the experience it depicts. Viola Davis even publicly said she regretted participating. Unfortunately, this was another film that showed how the industry still preferred to soften real pain rather than confront it head-on.

1) Gone with the Wind

mgm

For decades, Gone with the Wind was Hollywood’s ultimate classic: a symbol of grandeur and epic romance. The story follows Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) as she tries to survive the American Civil War while pursuing her great love, Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). It was the highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation and won eight Oscars. But today, it’s probably the clearest example of an “untouchable classic” that hasn’t aged well – and watching it now can be genuinely frustrating.

The problem with Gone with the Wind is simply how it portrays slavery and the Civil War. The film romanticizes the antebellum South, depicting enslaved people in a stereotypical and reduced manner. It’s uncomfortable to watch today, no question, and even the awards acclaim it received is tainted: co-star Hattie McDaniel’s win for Best Supporting Actress at the 12th Academy Awards (for the role of “Mammy,” no less) came with the indignity of the actress still having to be segregated during the awards ceremony, forced to sit at a table at the back of the room, away from her white co-stars. In modern times, Gone With the Wind has sparked debates over censorship, content warnings, and even temporary removals from streaming platforms. It’s striking that what was once considered a romantic epic is now viewed as problematic propaganda.

What do you think of these movies? Are they hard to watch today? What’s your take on their problematic aspects? Let us know in the comments!