5 Great Russo Brothers Movies That Aren’t Avengers

The Russo Brothers are known as the guys who took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the next level, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that they have a catalog outside the franchise that’s totally worth checking out. Beyond superhero effects, they’ve shown they can handle all kinds of genres: comedy, sci-fi, drama, and action. Every film has their signature pacing, fully realized characters, and that ability to keep people glued to the screen. They know how to tell a story, even if one movie or another didn’t hit the same scale for everyone. In the end, though, each of their films has something that stands out and always sparks curiosity just by carrying their name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony and Joe Russo have become synonymous with success, but which of their films so far can really be considered the best outside the Avengers universe? Here are 5 great productions from the directing duo that prove they’re more than just superhero specialists.

5) The Electric State

image courtesy of netflix

The Electric State isn’t exactly one of the most praised Russo Brothers movies. For many, it feels like another attempt to step out of the MCU they’re so known for, but ended up stumbling along the way. The concept, though, is ambitious: Michelle Greene (Millie Bobby Brown) crosses an alternate ’90s America filled with giant robots and retro-futuristic landscapes in search of her missing brother, accompanied by her robot companion, Kid Cosmo, and the smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt). The execution didn’t land perfectly, but it’s still one of the duo’s more notable projects. Why? Because of the sheer audacity of trying something different.

The Electric State is a Russo Brothers action blockbuster without superheroes, showcasing scale and visual creativity they rarely show outside the MCU. Visually, the movie is stunning, and it’s enjoyable overall. It’s not a deeply intricate film where everything feels flawless, but it’s fascinating to see what they do when they don’t have a massive franchise holding their hand. There’s adventure and plenty of their signature style, so if you’re a fan of their work, it’s definitely worth checking out.

4) Cherry

image courtesy of apple tv

The Russo Brothers also know how to do drama – and heavy drama at that. Cherry has a solid story, following the title character who enlists in the army, returns traumatized by war, and ends up committing robberies to feed his drug addiction. The movie dives headfirst into the protagonist’s struggles, showing how impulsive decisions and unresolved issues can shape a person’s life. And the real standout is Tom Holland, who, under the duo’s direction, delivers a performance full of vulnerability that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

But what’s the big thing that sets the film apart? Cherry has a deeply intimate narrative, which is a major departure from what we usually see from the Russo Brothers. It’s a story rooted in raw, real drama and just pure human stakes. You can tell they genuinely want to move the audience. With this production, they prove they can tell intense, emotional stories as well.

3) The Gray Man

image courtesy of netflix

The Gray Man is a perfect example of how the Russo Brothers can deliver on a massive scale without needing superpowered characters. Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is on the run across the globe, hunted by the psychopathic ex-agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). It’s packed with explosions and shootouts, and it all works because they know how to handle suspense and flow. The story itself isn’t groundbreaking or super deep, but if you want a pure spy blockbuster, this one is guaranteed to entertain.

The Gray Man is all about action and pacing control. The Russo Brothers take a simple script and turn it into high-level entertainment. It’s what you get with their MCU work, just without superheroes. There’s meticulous planning, a star-studded cast, and a serious sense of action choreography. Even though it came after their Marvel projects, it proves exactly why they’re fan favorites (and why upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to make a huge impact).

2) Welcome to Collinwood

image courtesy of warner bros.

Before they were household names, the Russo Brothers were already showing their chops with Welcome to Collinwood. The story follows a group of small-time crooks trying to pull off a heist – but failing gloriously. Just to give an idea, the cast includes Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, and William H. Macy, and every blunder is perfectly balanced. Each character gets their moment to shine, the dynamic between them keeps things light and fun, and the story is surprisingly well-structured. Here, you can really see that the Russos know how to handle multiple characters without losing momentum.

Welcome to Collinwood isn’t grand or flashy, but it’s efficient and seriously underrated. Watching it gives you a glimpse of the foundation for everything the duo would go on to do later. It’s a great study if you want to see what they’re capable of when it comes to juggling complex plots, big ensembles, and still putting personality into every scene.

1) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

image courtesy of marvel studios

To this day, Avengers: Endgame is the pinnacle of the Russo Brothers’ career. But if you take any Avengers movie out of the equation, which one comes close? Hands down, it’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The story follows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as he uncovers a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D., faces off against the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and tries not to get dragged down into dirty politics. It was one of the first times audiences saw something different from the usual superhero formula: at its core, it’s a spy thriller. The action is tightly choreographed, the suspense is constant, and the characters have real depth.

But why does it really stand out? If you compare it to another major project with this hero, The Winter Soldier excels at humanizing its characters and giving stakes that actually feel real. Even if you’re not a superhero fan, you get drawn into the story. It’s smart, mature, tense, and fun – the full package. The movie set a new bar for how to do serious superhero projects in the MCU.

What do you think of these Russo Brothers movies? Got a favorite? Let us know in the comments!