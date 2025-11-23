7 Epic Sci-Fi Masterpieces For Fans Who Love Star Wars

Although Star Wars is one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time, there are other movies in the genre with similar charm. Since it first debuted in 1977, the Star Wars universe has consistently delivered excellent stories, and is a rare example of a sci-fi franchise that is perfect from start to finish. Fans of the Star Wars movies often find that many other sci-fi stories struggle to live up to the epic scope of the iconic franchise, but there are actually plenty of movies from the genre’s history that recapture some of the magic of Star Wars.

What makes Star Wars so compelling is the depth of its sci-fi world. There are other movies that create interesting and rich sci-fi settings, and though they might not be on the same level as Star Wars, they fit a similar profile. The best sci-fi movies are those that entertain and immerse their audience, and while they can’t all be masterpieces on par with Star Wars, the following movies are likely to capture the attention of fans of the sci-fi franchise.

7) The Last Starfighter (1984)

The Last Starfighter is one of those 1980s sci-fi movies you forgot was awesome. It’s a little dated in some ways, but no more so than the original Star Wars trilogy. Its premise is relatively simple: a human teenager is recruited to fight in an interstellar war after winning the high score in a simulation test disguised as a video game. Its continued popularity is an indication of its epic sci-fi appeal, and while it hasn’t been quite as influential as Star Wars, it taps into many similar tropes.

6) The Fifth Element (1997)

Considered by many to be one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1990s, The Fifth Element remains a sci-fi masterpiece. Its quirky characters and vibrant colors make it one of the most memorable space operas in living memory, and its assorted aliens lend it a unique air that strikes a similar chord to the Star Wars movies. Its high-stakes story about a daring mission is another thing it has in common with Star Wars, and its consistent popularity over several decades speaks for itself.

5) Krull (1983)

1983’s Krull is one of those great sci-fi movies that nobody saw. Though it has consistently divided opinions since its release, it has earned a cult following, who cite Krull‘s B-movie charm as a reason to love it even more. Categorized as a science fantasy adventure, Krull features then-inexperienced Liam Neeson and Robbie Coltrane early in their respective careers, and follows a group of characters who set out to rescue a princess from an alien fortress. Its story shares many of Star Wars’ ideas, allowing it to directly appeal to fans of the franchise.

4) Starship Troopers (1997)

While Starship Troopers might not feature the iconic sci-fi movie opening of Star Wars, its story taps into many similar ideas, albeit from a very different perspective. It follows young recruits in the military of the United Citizen Federation, an Earth-based government locked in a war with the alien Arachnids. Staunchly anti-war and bitterly satirical, Starship Troopers isn’t unlike watching Star Wars from the perspective of the Stormtroopers, and it scratches the same itch for epic sci-fi spectacle as the more popular franchise.

3) Serenity (2005)

Although Firefly is one of those sci-fi TV shows that deserved another season, what it got instead was a movie continuation that wrapped up its story. 2005’s Serenity took the charm of the sci-fi western series and translated it onto the big screen, delivering an incredible space epic that was at once gripping, tragic, and hugely entertaining. Though it serves as a standalone entry into the short-lived franchise, Serenity is another movie that seems to capture the essence of what makes Star Wars and similar sci-fi stories great.

2) Dune (2021)

2021 saw acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve turn his hand to adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune to the big screen. Commonly cited as one of the stories that inspired Star Wars, seeing Dune done justice in a blockbuster movie with cutting-edge visual effects was an epic experience. Both Dune and its sequel, Dune: Part Two, serve as movies that feature sprawling and immersive sci-fi and exist very much in the same vein as the Star Wars franchise.

1) Avatar (2009)

James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar was groundbreaking upon its release, and it remains one of the most impressive sci-fi spectacles of the modern era. Its story, which explores themes of colonialism and the greed of humanity, delivered a socially conscious sort of sci-fi that resonated with fans around the world. Its story features a resourceful group battling against imperial might despite the odds, and it serves as a perfect choice for those looking for something similar to Star Wars to sink their teeth into.

