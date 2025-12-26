7 Underrated 1990s Horror Movies Not Enough People Talk About

The 1990s were a great decade for movies, with many genres boasting some excellent releases over the 10-year span. However, it also seems to have become one of the most overlooked decades in cinematic history, with many of its enjoyable movies being repeatedly overlooked in the years that followed. This is especially true of the horror genre, as there are many great ’90s horror movies that, for some reason, rarely get talked about at all. The horror genre is one that has been consistently popular — and, therefore, oversaturated —across many decades, and the 1990s certainly weren’t an exception to that rule.

While typically it’s perceived that the best movies are remembered and those of lesser quality are forgotten, it doesn’t always work out that way. In fact, even the best horror movies aren’t always recognised immediately for their brilliance, and sometimes fail to achieve widespread success upon release. The 1990s saw many great horror movies released, and some of them just don’t get the love they deserve.

7) In The Mouth Of Madness (1994)

While it may not be the best horror movie franchise, John Carpenter’s Apocalypse trilogy, which began with 1982’s The Thing and continued with the underrated Prince of Darkness in 1987, finished strong in 1994 with In the Mouth of Madness. Loosely inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, In the Mouth of Madness tells the mind-bending story of an insurance investigator whose sanity comes into question when the line between reality and fiction begins to blur. It’s a great movie that features an excellent turn from Sam Neill, but sadly, it doesn’t get talked about very much at all.

6) Mimic (1997)

While there are now so many Guillermo del Toro movies that it’s hard to keep track of them all, the director’s early career featured some great films that aren’t always given much attention. Among them is 1997’s Mimic, a sci-fi horror about a genetically modified insect that rapidly evolves and begins to hunt its human creators. Mimic was an early indication that Guillermo del Toro would become one of the world’s best directors, which, combined with its exceptional cast, makes it one of the most underrated horror movies of the 1990s.

5) Hardware (1990)

Over the years, there have been many terrifying movie robots, but M.A.R.K. 13 from 1990’s Hardware doesn’t often get mentioned. The movie follows a self-repairing robot that goes on a murderous rampage in a post-apocalyptic slum, and is a great early example of the cyberpunk boom in the 1990s. Though Hardware has gained a cult following, it’s still criminally overlooked in most discussions around excellent 1990s horror movies.

4) The Dark Half (1993)

The Dark Half isn’t often considered among the best Stephen King movies ever made, but it doesn’t deserve to be as forgotten as it has been. Released in 1993, it tells the story of an author whose professional alter ego comes to life and embarks on a killing spree. Directed by the legendary George A. Romero, The Dark Half is a solid adaptation of a Stephen King story that honestly deserves more attention, as it’s an incredibly creepy and entertaining forgotten gem from the 1990s.

3) The Resurrected (1991)

When it comes to great horror movies that nobody saw in the 1990s, The Resurrected ranks fairly highly among them. After showing at a selection of film festivals, it was released straight-to-video, which is the main reason why it’s something of an obscure title. An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s story The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, The Resurrected is a tense and creepy movie that stands out as one of the 1990s’ most underappreciated horror titles.

2) Ticks (1993)

Another direct-to-video horror movie from the 1990s that doesn’t get the attention it deserves is Ticks. Released in 1993, its cast features a very young Seth Green, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Clint Howard, though the method of its release ultimately hurt its longevity. Complete with B-movie charm and all the schlocky horror comedy that goes with it, Ticks feels very much like a precursor to James Gunn’s Slither, albeit one that hardly even boasts a cult following.

1) Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes was released in 1999, and though hardly anybody talks about it today, it was one of the 1990s’ creepiest horror movies. Starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Erbe, Stir of Echoes follows a man who begins experiencing strange visions after being hypnotised by his sister-in-law. Kevin Bacon’s impressive performance helps sell David Koepp’s movie as incredibly tense and deeply unsettling, but despite its quality, Stir of Echoes is hardly ever talked about today.

