I’m Afraid The MCU Will Never Get As Good As These 4 Iron Man Scenes Again 

Since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been very few characters as important or popular as Iron Man. The franchise began with the hero’s origin story in 2008 and grew outward, with the story of the Infinity Saga keeping the character in something of a central role. Throughout the hero’s tenure in the franchise, he consistently remained one of the most beloved figures in the MCU, largely due to Robert Downey Jr.’s charismatic and comedic performance. Downey Jr.’s time in the role concluded with the end of the Infinity Saga, but within that span, he starred in many incredible and memorable scenes.

Moving forward, the movies of the MCU could well struggle to replicate some of the magic of Iron Man’s best scenes. Thanks to the unique combination of comedy, emotion, and action afforded by the character of Iron Man and the performance of Robert Downey Jr., there are many scenes that helped elevate the franchise’s status as a powerhouse of modern cinema. As the novelty of comic book adaptations slowly fades, it will be difficult for the MCU to recreate the excitement and the shock of certain moments, particularly without Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to lead them.

4) “I Am Iron Man.” – Iron Man (2008)

Image courtesy of Marvel

Being the star of the very first movie in the MCU was a big part of what made Iron Man such an important character in the franchise. There are a few key ways that this shows most clearly when looking back over his self-titled 2008 movie, and perhaps the most understated of them all comes shortly after the climactic battle between Tony Stark and Obadiah Stane. After being given a prepared speech written to protect his secret identity, Tony Stark instead chooses to simply announce to the world that he is Iron Man.

While it’s far from one of Iron Man’s biggest moments, it’s an Iron Man scene that the MCU will never be able to recreate. The scene was reportedly the result of an inspired piece of improvisation from Robert Downey Jr., and it captures the spirit of the MCU and the bold creative choices it makes in adapting the stories of Marvel Comics. The shocking nature of the MCU casually eschewing comic book tradition makes for an unforgettable scene, and one that the franchise may never be able to organically recreate.

3) Tony Stark Vs Steve Rogers – Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Image courtesy of Marvel

Iron Man is commonly considered the original Avenger with the biggest MCU legacy, but Steve Rogers’ Captain America isn’t far behind. Though the pair were repeatedly shown butting heads throughout the Infinity Saga, they shared a begrudging respect for one another at most points in their respective stories. The simmering animosity finally came to a head in Captain America: Civil War, however, when Stark learned that Rogers had known that Bucky Barnes was responsible for the death of his parents, resulting in an epic battle between the two.

It might not have been the first time that two major MCU heroes fought each other, but it was the first time the fight had been strictly personal. The hard-fought battle was bitter, vicious, but perhaps most importantly, the stakes were decidedly low. The fight was a heart-wrenching moment that cemented the divide between two beloved characters, and recreating the emotional element of the scene will likely be an impossible task for the MCU.

2) Iron Man Meets Nick Fury – Iron Man (2008)

Image courtesy of Marvel

The MCU has become known for its post-credits scenes, which predominantly tease upcoming developments in the franchise. This trend started back in its very first movie, when Tony Stark returns home to meet Nick Fury, who reveals that Iron Man isn’t the only hero in the world. The scene hinted at the existence of a wider Marvel universe within the continuity of the 2008 film, laying the foundation for what was destined to become the biggest franchise in cinema.

Iron Man‘s post-credits scene is a moment that the MCU will never be able to recreate. It redefined the superhero genre in a major way, establishing the connectivity of the budding franchise and adding another level of anticipation to its future releases. As post-credits scenes have since become widely used to the same end across modern cinema, it would seem that the MCU will never be able to deliver another with the same lasting impact.

1) Iron Man’s Final Sacrifice – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image courtesy of Marvel

Whether Avengers: Endgame is one of the best Avengers movies is a matter of opinion, but few can deny that its ending delivers one of the greatest Iron Man moments of all time. Endgame‘s time heist saw the Avengers gather the Infinity Stones to once again take on Thanos, resulting in the huge-scale Battle of Earth that pitted the heroes of the MCU against the Mad Titan for a final time. It only ended when Iron Man was able to harness the power of the Infinity Stones and snap Thanos out of existence.

Putting aside the fact that only a few MCU characters can wield the Infinity Gauntlet, the scene will likely never be beaten by the franchise. While the Multiverse Saga has begun to gather momentum leading up to its own blockbuster finale, it’s hard to imagine that the franchise’s next big cinematic event will pack the same emotional punch as Endgame. Iron Man’s heroic sacrifice remains a pivotal moment in the MCU, and that’s not something that it seems the franchise will be able to recreate.

