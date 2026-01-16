All MCU Movies & TV Shows Coming in 2026, Ranked By Hype

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to set up the exciting finale to its Multiverse Saga in 2026, with several interesting releases planned for the calendar year. The movies of the MCU have continued to establish the franchise as one of the most dominant forces in modern cinema, with each release earning respectable box office numbers and usually serving as the most talked-about movies of any given year. 2026 is already set to be a big year for the MCU, with several planned releases that are likely to have major implications for the franchise, including a handful that fans have been eager to see for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several Marvel releases outside of the MCU also set for 2026 that are worthy of note. Spider-Noir is set to debut this year, alongside the second seasons of both X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Though they aren’t officially TV shows in the MCU, they’re still exciting prospects. Many of the releases in the MCU proper are already being hyped considerably, making it seem as though 2026 will be an incredible year for Marvel fans.

6) VisionQuest

Image Courtesy of Marvel

VisionQuest is one of the least-hyped MCU projects currently in the pipeline. After Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, he was effectively resurrected in WandaVision, hinting at his continued presence in the MCU. Five years on, Vision is still absent, though VisionQuest has been quietly confirmed. The show has no set release date but is currently slated to air sometime in late 2026. While it will feature a number of exciting Marvel characters, including the return of the powerful MCU villain Ultron, it simply hasn’t been given much attention compared to other MCU projects.

5) Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The arrival of Daredevil in the MCU was an incredibly exciting development, and 2026 is set to continue the Man Without Fear’s story in the franchise. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is likely to be popular, but it sadly lacks the hype that surrounded the first season’s release. However, as season 1 ended on something of a cliffhanger, season 2 is all set to be every bit as action-packed and successful as its predecessor, even if it isn’t one of the most-hyped MCU releases of 2026. It is currently set for release on March 4 on Disney+.

4) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Considering Wonder Man is set to be the first major MCU release of 2026, anticipation for the show is understandably pretty high. It is set to introduce the titular hero to the MCU, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, introducing new characters and featuring the return of one or two familiar figures from the franchise’s past. With the release of the Wonder Man trailer, hype around the project is relatively high, although it’s not being as hotly anticipated as some of 2026’s other MCU releases. Wonder Man will release on Disney+ on January 27.

3) Punisher

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Another MCU project currently tipped for release in 2026 is the Punisher special presentation. After Jon Bernthal reprised the role in Daredevil: Born Again, fans have clamored to see more of Frank Castle in the MCU. Though very little official information regarding the Punisher special has been officially announced, its reported release in mid-2026 is, relatively speaking, one of the most anticipated of the year, considering promotional material for the Punisher’s return has been practically non-existent.

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image Courtesy of Marvel

By far one of 2026’s most exciting superhero movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Continuing the story of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after the events of No Way Home, Brand New Day is set to start a whole new chapter for the hero. While the movie itself hasn’t received a major push, cast announcements and the arrival of figures such as Mephisto in the MCU have made Brand New Day one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. It is currently set for release on July 31.

1) Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel

By far the most hyped MCU release of 2026 is Avengers: Doomsday. After exciting and ambitious cast announcements and the release of several teaser trailers, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the year’s most substantial movies. With one of the biggest cast of Marvel characters ever assembled and a story that promises to reshape the entire MCU, it’s hard not to be excited for Doomsday, making its planned release on December 18 one of 2026’s most unmissable events.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!