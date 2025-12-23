7 Best Characters in the Avatar Franchise Ranked (And Only 1 Is Human)

Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally here, and now that another batch of new characters has been introduced, here are the seven best from throughout the franchise. The world of Avatar is populated with memorable characters, with Na’vi, humans, and animals populating the alien planet of Pandora. While there is no unanimous favorite, some characters are more beloved than others.

Throughout Avatar, the line between human and Na’vi is blurred. Multiple humans permanently become Na’vi, giving up their human bodies and accepting their Avatar forms. Thus, only one character on this list is fully human throughout her time in the movies, and she is our first entry.

7) Dr. Grace Augustine

Dr. Grace is a xenobotanist who travels with the RDA to Pandora in order to study the planet. Unlike the other Sky People, Dr. Grace actually cares about the Na’vi and their environment, rebelling against the RDA alongside Jake. Unfortunately, she dies at the end of the first film, with her Avatar giving birth to Kiri.

Dr. Grace is one of the best characters in the first movie, and if she had continued appearing, she would probably be one of the best in the franchise. Unfortunately, her comparative lack of screentime makes her a little less interesting than the rest of these characters.

6) Varang

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Varang is the newly-introduced villain of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and she is easily the best character who debuts in the third film. Varang is the leader of the Ash People, with her taking them into battle against the Air Na’vi and other tribes. Varang’s fascination with weapons, partnership with humans, and romantic relationship with Quaritch make her a ton of fun, with her being the franchise’s first truly evil Na’vi.

5) Kiri

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Kiri is one of the most mysterious characters in Avatar, and that’s what makes her so great. As the daughter of Dr. Grace’s Avatar, there are all kinds of questions surrounding Kiri, such as the true nature of her birth. Kiri’s mysterious powers and connection to Ewya are also one of the series’ main arcs, further cementing her as a compelling character.

4) Lo’ak

The second Sully son, Lo’ak, wasn’t introduced until The Way of Water. However, he has since become one of the franchise’s best characters. Lo’ak’s guilt over his brother’s death and his constant attempts to prove himself to his father make him a tragic character. This heartbreaking element is pushed even further in Fire and Ash, where a greater gap is torn between Lo’ak and Jake.

3) Neytiri

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Jake Sully isn’t alone on Pandora, as the fierce warrior Neytiri takes him under her wing. She eventually falls in love with him, with the two mating. They go on to parent the Sully children, with whom they later flee to the seas.

Neytiri’s beliefs on the Sky People clash with those of Jake, giving them an incredibly interesting dynamic. Neytiri grows a hatred of humans throughout the three films, which pits her against her own adopted human son, Spider. Zoe Saldaña also gives an incredible performance as Neytiri, making her one of the franchise’s most expressive characters.

2) Jake Sully

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Not often is the protagonist more interesting than the side characters, but Jake Sully is the exception. Jake’s journey throughout the three movies is intriguing and complex, with him going from a human Marine who can’t walk to an Avatar spy to a full-fledged Na’vi. We see Jake become a husband, a father, and a resistance leader, with him having to balance his warrior lifestyle with his responsibilities to his tribe.

Jake is made interesting by his position in Pandora. He is the leader of the fight against humans while being part-human himself. He is Toruk Makto despite being new to the planet. He is constantly giving Quaritch chances despite Quaritch’s relentless pursuit of him. Although audience members make fun of Jake Sully, it is hard to argue that he isn’t an incredible character.

1) Colonel Miles Quaritch

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The best character in the Avatar franchise is easily the trilogy’s overarching antagonist, Colonel Miles Quaritch. Quaritch starts the series as an RDA Marine who clashes with Jake Sully, only to be killed during the first film’s epic final battle. However, Quaritch returns in The Way of Water, with his memories being cloned and placed into an Avatar body. Quaritch decides to seek revenge on Jake throughout the second and third movies, while also hoping to win back his biological son, Spider.

Quaritch is probably the most complex character in Avatar, with Fire and Ash doubling down on how torn between two worlds the character is. His hatred for Jake makes him a relentless and dangerous villain, even in the deadly world of Pandora. On top of that, Quaritch is absolutely hilarious, stealing every scene he’s in. Quaritch is the best character in the Avatar franchise, and he is one of the best villains in cinema history.