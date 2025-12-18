Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in theaters, bringing fans all over Earth back to the planet Pandora for another chapter in the Sully Family saga. Following the tragic events of Avatar: The Way of Water, Fire and Ash picks up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who are emotionally broken after losing their eldest son Neteyam in the war against the RDA and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

Their remaining children, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Bliss), and Quaritch’s human son, Spider (Jack Champion), are all troubled and adrift. But things go from bad to worse when the Sully family meets the Mangkwan clan, a fire-worshipping sect of the Na’vi who turned their tragic loss into violent nihilism and bloodlust. Led by strange priestess Varang (Oona Chaplin), the Mangkwan quickly become a volatile new element in the war for Pandora – one that could tip the scales in unexpected ways.

Below you’ll find a list of the new and returning characters from Avatar: Fire and Ash, along with side-by -sides of the real-life actors behind some of the CGI wizardry.

Avatar: Fire & Ash’s New Characters, Returning Cast (& What The Na’vi Actors Really Look Like)

Disney – HBO

Oona Chaplin as Varang – Most fans know Oona Chaplin from her role as Robb Stark’s wife, Talisa Maegyr Stark, on Game of Thrones. However, GoT made Chaplin infamous, with her horrific death at “The Red Wedding” becoming a viral meme. But in Avatar: Fire and Ash, the tables are very much turned: Chaplin plays “Varang,” the high priestess and leader of the fire-worshipping Mangkwan clan. Unlike the other Na’vi, Varang has no deep bond with the land and creatures of Pandora: death and destruction are her only desires, and she possesses unique abilities to bend other Na’vi to her thrall. It’s the kind of challenge the Sully Family never dreamed of… or prepared for.

Disney – Warner Bros.

David Thewlis as Peylak – David Thewlis is best known for his role as Professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter movies, as well as playing the god of war, Ares, in DC’s Wonder Woman movie. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Thewlis cameos as “Peylak,” leader of the Na’vi Wind Traders, one of the other new Na’vi factions introduced in the film. Peylak’s role will allegedly be expanded in later Avatar sequels.

Disney – 20th Century Studios

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully – The original star of the Avatar series is still going strong in the third film. Jake Sully made the transition from human to permanently being inside a Na’vi body. But after losing a son, he and Neytiri are fractured and distant, and Jake can’t seem to avoid projecting his grief onto his surviving son, Lo’ak. And when Quaritch returns to threaten the family structure again, Jake is ready to cross lines he vowed never to again, to end the threat for good.

Paramount – Disney

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri – Neytiri has been a fierce warrior and then a fierce mama bear, but the loss of one of her cubs has changed her. Angry and totally prejudiced against humans (including her own adopted son, Spider), Neytiri is out for blood and vengeance, and is far beyond the reach of her family and faith. However, when Neytiri finds a new nemesis in Varang, she is forced to take a hard look at how hate and death transform the heart and the soul.

Disney – 20th Century Studios

Stephen Lang as Col. Miles Quaritch – Col. Miles Quaritch was the military commander leading the RDA’s imperial conquest of Na’vi territories – that is, until Jake Sully and Neytiri led an uprising that pushed back the RDA and left Quaritch dead. However, Quaritch and his unit have been part of the RDA’s “recombinant” program, which led to scans of their brains being downloaded into Na’vi avatar bodies upon their deaths. In The Way of Water, Quartich returned and was able to go toe-to-toe with Jake Sully, resulting in Jake’s oldest son being killed. However, Quaritch is still estranged from his own son, Miles “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion), and wants to reclaim him almost as much as he still wants to kill Jake Sully. When Quaritch meets Varang and the fire tribe, he finally finds an ally worthy of his vengeful fury.

Disney – 20th Century Studios

Jack Champion as Spider – Spider was the odd man out in The Way of Water, as a human kid desperately trying to form a found-family with the Sullys. The revelation of Spider’s true parentage (Quaritch’s son) was a muted twist in the larger scope of the story – but that’s not the case in Fire and Ash. Spider’s continuing story becomes a much bigger and more pivotal part of the Avatar saga in the third film – and not just daddy issues with Quartich.

Disney – 20th century studios

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri – Dr. Grace Augustine died in the original Avatar, but the god-spirit of Pandora, Eywa, blessed her by placing her essence into a Na’vi avatar, which then miraculously gave birth to a child, Kiri. In The Way of Water, Kiri discovered that her connection to Eywa gave her almost saintly powers to commune with nature and animals. In Fire and Ash, Kiri is eager to delve deeper into her spiritual abilities and to discover the truth of her origin, which is being kept secret. Both of those issues may be key to helping Pandora survive.

DIsney – Prime Video

Britain Dalton as Lo’ak – Avatar: The Way of Water did a roundabout job of revealing that the Sullys’ younger son, Lo’ak is actually the main character of this next chapter of the series. In Fire and Ash, Lo’ak is still mourning the loss of his older brother Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and deals with it about as well as any teenager: rebelling against his parents, and trying to prove his own manhood in all the wrong ways. But when the fire tribe puts his family in danger once again, Lo’ak is fiercely determined not to suffer another tragedy.

Disney – HBO

Kate Winslet as Ronal – In The Way of Water, we met Ronal, the wife of Metkayina clan leader Tonowari. Ronal and Neytiri didn’t have a great start, but ended up fighting together to protect the Metkayina’s territory and maritime culture from the RDA. In Fire and Ash, Ronal is teetering on the line of giving birth, just as an even bigger threat to her clan and home arises. Will she still be loyal to the Sullys when their continued presence threatens her people and her family?

Netflix – Disney

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari – The chieftain of the Metkayina was a stubborn leader in The Way of Water, but noble at heart. He fought alongside Jake Sully against the RDA, but in Fire and Ash, Tonowari finds himself between a rock and a hard place. Jake Sully is his brother in battle, but Sully’s reluctance to truly unite the clans under the mantle of “Toruk Makto,” plus new threats from the RDA and fire clan, forces Tonowari to make some hard choices for the good of his own people.

DIsney – 20th Century Studios

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet – The MVP of henchmen is back! Corporal Lyle Wainfleet has been Miles Quartich’s most loyal soldier throughout the Avatar trilogy. His goal in Fire and Ash is simple: hopefully not dying (again).

FX – Disney

CCH Pounder as Mo’at – Neytiri’s mother and the high priestess of the Omatikaya clan, Mo’at didn’t really have a role in The Way of Water; however, with Neytiri as low and down bad as she is in Fire and Ash, the wounded warrior needs the support of her clan and mother to find her way again.

