7 Best One-and-Done MCU Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s best-known heroes tend to be those with many appearances under their belt, yet there are some one-and-done characters that have left an indelible mark on fans. More than a decade ago, the comic book franchise got its feet off the ground through its mainstay heroes like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — all of whom remain enshrined in audience’s memories to this day. In such a vast interconnected universe, it would seem a challenge for a character to make a strong impact in a single movie or TV show, but some MCU personalities have done just that over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following seven MCU heroes, villains, and anti-heroes appeared in just one project, but they still stand out as memorable characters the franchise.

1) Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver

Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) made his MCU debut alongside his twin sister Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the post-credits scene of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier before featuring in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Beginning as allies of Ultron, the siblings later switched sides to fight with the Avengers in the Battle of Sokovia. Tragically, Pietro lost his life while shielding a civilian from gunfire.

Possessing super-speed abilities thanks to HYDRA’s experimentation on him using the Mind Stone, Quicksilver had the potential to be one of the MCU’s coolest heroes. His close bond with Wanda and unique powers set him up as a compelling anti-hero and valuable asset to fellow combatants. The baffling decision to kill off Pietro in his first full appearance still doesn’t sit right with many MCU fans. Even though Pietro deserved so much more, he remains a major highlight of Age of Ultron and an outstanding model of courage in the face of danger.

2) W’Kabi

2018’s Black Panther introduced a vast band of characters to the MCU — among which was the Wakandan warrior W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya). Although once aligned with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), W’Kabi took the side of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the film. When T’Challa came back and defeated Killmonger to reclaim the throne, W’Kabi surrendered and was imprisoned.

Loyal to his country yet disillusioned with its leaders, W’Kabi offers a fascinating perspective in the MCU. Kaluuya delivered an impressive performance as the character, illustrating W’Kabi’s complexity in only one movie. Not much is known about W’Kabi’s future in the MCU, as Kaluuya missed out on 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to a scheduling conflict. There’s still a chance he could return in Black Panther 3, but for now, W’Kabi ranks among the best one-and-done MCU characters.

3) Lilia Calderu

The lovable coven of witches at the heart of 2024’s Agatha All Along series includes Lilia Calderu (Patti Lupone), a divination witch. Due to her abilities, Lilia experienced her life out of sequence, unknowingly fortelling the future of the coven’s journey on the Witches’ Road. After over 400 years on Earth, Lilia died by sacrificing herself for her fellow witches on the road.

Clever, sarcastic, and determined, Lilia brought so much humor and witchy personality to Agatha All Along, fitting in well with the likes of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). Lilia’s captivating story arc beautifully culminated in Agatha All Along Episode 7, in which she put the pieces of her life together to pass the Divination Trial and complete her story. In a show brimming with compelling characters, Lilia was among the best.

4) Xu Wenwu

Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) epitomizes a what it means to be a tragic villain. A powerful conqueror and the father of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Wenwu served as the primary antagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Following the murder of his wife Ying Li (Fala Chen) returned to a life of crime with the Ten Rings organization. Estranged from his children, Wenwu reunited with Shang-Chi and Xialing in the movie and died during the final battle.

Wenwu’s arc is complicated and engrossing, cementing him among the most interesting villains to ever feature in an MCU movie. His powers while wielding the Ten Rings are amazing to watch, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ensures that Wenwu’s status as a skilled fighter and his dark past are both apparent in his characterization. In just one film, Wenwu forcefully embodies tragedy and strength, which is why he’s a great sympathetic villain.

5) Quentin Beck/Mysterio

Quentin Beck/Mysterio is among the MCU’s most underrated villains, and his lone appearance in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home proves that he’s one of the greatest one-and-done MCU characters. An ex-employee of Stark Industries, Mysterio created his own powers using holographic technology and fabricated dangerous threats to save the world from. Mysterio initially tricked Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into trusting him, but the web-slinging hero eventually figured out his illusion.

Donning stylish attire and possessing awesome-looking abilities, Mysterio is more than a vengeful villain. He deftly performed his con and somehow managed to fool Spider-Man, himself — a truly impressive feat. Even though Mysterio met his demise at the end of the movie, Gyllenhaal’s character was enjoyable to watch. Mysterio may not stack up to legendary Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), but he still left a lasting impression on the iconic hero’s tenure on the big screen.

6) Alice Wu-Gulliver

Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) was another coven member who didn’t make it out of Agatha All Along alive. Functioning as the coven’s protection witch, Alice endured her fair share of bad luck in life before facing her family’s generational trauma on the Witches’ Road. Sadly, she died at the hands of Agatha’s magic-absorption power and was led to the afterlife by Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Despite her untimely and heartbreaking death, Alice was a valuable member of her coven, as the group enabled her to find a purpose in life. In her final moments, Alice was at peace with her past and knew while bravely defending her fellow witches. Those who watched Agatha All Along won’t soon forget Alice’s poignant story of self-actualization. It’s a shame she won’t return to the MCU, but her lone appearance was one to remember.

7) Hela

2017’s Thor: Ragnarok injected new life into the God of Thunder’s realm of the MCU while introducing a bold new villain. Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death and brother of Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), was an immensely powerful being. Imprisoned by her father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) for thousands of years, Hela reemerged in the wake of his death, aiming to take over and rule Asgard. Thor, Loki, and their allies defeated Hela by initiating Ragnarok, which destroyed all of Asgard.

Having bested Thor in battle, Hela proved an otherworldly threat throughout the events of Ragnarok. Her lust for control over Asgard likens her to many other movie villains seeking world domination, but her fascinating lore and unbeatable strength make her far more compelling from the standard power-hungry big bad. Moreover, Blanchett, among the most talented actors the MCU has had at its disposal, effortlessly radiated Hela’s wickedness and power. The MCU arguably could have used Hela beyond one movie, but she’s still a force to be reckoned with in Ragnarok.

Do you agree that these are the best one-and-done characters in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!