Prime Video’s Best Fantasy Show Is Back With a Spinoff Soon (& It’s Likely to Surpass It)

Prime Video has released several exciting fantasy shows over the last few years, and the best of them is getting a spinoff this month — one that could take its place as the streamer’s strongest offering in the genre. Following Game of Thrones‘ ending in 2019, numerous streaming platforms and networks set out to find the next big fantasy hit. Prime Video presented strong contenders, like The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power, but both proved divisive. And although the streamer released a much stronger title in 2022, it’s not nearly as well-known among mainstream audiences.

The series isn’t over, though, so that’s subject to change. And with Prime Video releasing a spinoff in November 2025, there’s another opportunity to get eyes on the franchise. With the streamer’s other fantasy titles being canceled (The Wheel of Time and My Lady Jane come to mind) or outright dividing fans (sorry, Rings of Power), it’s hard to deny that one show comes out on top. The Legend of Vox Machina still has two more seasons before it cements its legacy, but at present, it’s the platform’s best fantasy title. Its upcoming spinoff could further demonstrate that, and it actually seems poised to surpass it.

The Legend Of Vox Machina Is Underrated, But It’s Prime Video’s Best Fantasy Show

The Legend of Vox Machina may not be well-recognized outside its dedicated audience, but it deserves to be. It’s easily Prime Video’s best fantasy offering to date. An animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina pulls viewers into the fantastical world of Exandria, which is facing the threat of five dragons dubbed the Chroma Conclave. The show’s main group of misfits are the unlikely heroes tasked with saving Exandria. Their journey to do so is full of humor, action, and heart.

Despite having seven main characters, many more supporting ones, and a politically charged world, The Legend of Vox Machina does an impressive job of unraveling its story in a way that never feels overwhelming. This is more praise-worthy when you realize its installments are all around 30 minutes. It doesn’t take long to get viewers invested in the individual plights of the show’s leads, as well as their macro-level mission. Silly humor balances the emotional beats well, resulting in a roller coaster that’s as likely to make viewers keel over laughing as it is to leave them in tears. The action and lore help boost its quality, offering plenty of incentive to pick up the series’ spinoff coming out this month.

The Legend Of Vox Machina’s Mighty Nein Spinoff Is Coming To The Streamer This Month

The Legend of Vox Machina still has two more seasons to prove it’s Prime Video’s most worthy fantasy offering, but fans can look forward to its new spinoff in the meantime. The Mighty Nein, which takes on Critical Role’s second campaign, debuts on November 19. It will further expand the world of the original series, taking place later in the franchise’s timeline and transporting viewers to a new continent. The creators have teased a different tone and larger story in the spinoff (via X), but its similarities will no doubt appeal to fans of the original. And of course, those who follow Critical Role closely should definitely tune in.

You think you know what to expect from The Mighty Nein because you’ve binged all of The Legend of Vox Machina? Travis and Sam take us through some of the key differences in the two series, and even diehard fans will be surprised! #TheMightyNein #CriticalRole pic.twitter.com/tVwXrUA29K — The Mighty Nein and The Legend of Vox Machina (@LVMandM9onPrime) October 7, 2025

The Mighty Nein will once again follow a group of outcasts, thrusting them into the larger political conflicts of Exandria. These new players are even more flawed than The Legend of Vox Machina‘s main cast, however, and it seems their goals won’t be as aligned. This is a big change of pace from the original series. However, the new dynamics also present an opportunity to deliver something even better. Between what’s been teased and the spinoff’s first episode (The Mighty Nein‘s premiere is available on YouTube until November 16), it’s looking more and more likely the new series will take The Legend of Vox Machina‘s crown.

The Mighty Nein Is Already Poised To Top The Original Series

The Mighty Nein is already showcasing big changes from The Legend of Vox Machina, with its premiere delivering on everything Travis Willingham and Sam Riegel promised. The newly released episode introduces a political landscape that’s far more intricate than the main conflict of the prior show. It also brings in just a few characters from the main group, as all of them are coming from different backgrounds and storylines, and the series is committed to fleshing them out. With an even greater focus on the characters — characters who are less trustworthy, and thus, less predictable — things look promising.

There’s also plenty of action in The Mighty Nein‘s opener, which bodes well for the remainder of the season. The 40-minute episodes lend themselves well to the larger cast and conflict, and the fact that The Legend of Vox Machina has had time to gain traction means there’s much more hype surrounding this November release. All of that should come together to make the animated spinoff Prime Video’s greatest fantasy show yet. Hopefully, if it does happen, it will be acknowledged as such.