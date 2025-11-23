8 Fantasy Shows Amazon’s Fourth Wing Must Learn From (& Their Biggest Takeaways)

Amazon’s Fourth Wing TV show is one of the most exciting fantasy projects currently in the pipeline, and given the popularity of the books it’s based on, it has the potential to surpass both The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power on Prime Video. The adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean Series has a lot going for it based on the source material alone. The books feature big action pieces, twisty conspiracies, romantic tensions, and most importantly, dragons. If the show nails all these elements, it should have no problem replicating their success.

Of course, bringing those components of Yarros’ story from the page to the screen is easier said than done. Adaptations can be difficult to get right, and that’s not accounting for the challenges that fantasy faces on the small screen. Fortunately, there are plenty of already-released fantasy series that Fourth Wing can look to for inspiration. Each of these has a lesson to teach, and the upcoming Amazon show would be wise to take note.

8) Shadow and Bone

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone may not have made it past two seasons, but the series is the prime example of a perfectly cast screen adaptation. From Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov, to Ben Barnes’ General Kirigan, to the actors tasked with playing the Crows, every cast member feels like they’re pulled straight from the pages of Leigh Bardugo’s books. Given that the characters are the heart of her stories, that’s important.

And The Empyrean Series has that in common with Bardugo’s novels. The dragon vs. wyvern battle sequences and military conspiracies are great, but the characters are what keep readers returning for more. That means the Fourth Wing show must take a leaf out of Shadow and Bone‘s book and nail its casting. The actors chosen to play Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson are especially important, but they’re not the only ones who could make or break the series. With so many fan-favorite players in Yarros’ books, it would behoove Amazon to get all of them right.

7) Wednesday

Wednesday is aimed at a younger audience than Fourth Wing, but both stories take place in magical school settings — and the former does a standout job of utilizing it. While plenty of shows and movies have similar backdrops, Wednesday‘s Nevermore Academy is among the most memorable. It remains a central part of the story, even when its characters are off elsewhere, and its atmosphere fully captures the tone of the show.

That tone is nothing like Fourth Wing‘s, but the Amazon series should still take note of Wednesday‘s successes. Basgiath War College is far less charming than a place like Nevermore or Hogwarts, but it will still require attention to detail to bring it to life. It must feel immersive, with the series thoroughly depicting what day-to-day life looks like for Violet and the other recruits.

6) House of the Dragon

If Fourth Wing looks to any other fantasy series for inspiration, it should be House of the Dragon. After all, the most important elements of both stories are the same: dragons and politics. The former can be difficult to capture on-screen, as it requires a hefty budget to depict the creatures properly, even when they’re not in action. The fact that Fourth Wing features big battle sequences as early as book one means that Amazon will need to commit to getting it right, even if it’s costly.

It can use Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as blueprints for such conflicts; both boast the high quality necessary to put them on-screen. And it’s crucial that Fourth Wing Season 1 doesn’t hold back when it comes to its climax. It’s likely the thing that will get people talking about the series, potentially helping Season 2 get green-lit.

5) Outlander

A massive part of The Empyrean Series‘ appeal is that it’s heavily focused on romance, hence its “romantasy” label. Unlike many fantasy romance books of the 2010s, it’s also aimed at adults, not teens. This enables it to take a more mature approach to Violet and Xaden’s relationship. Capturing their chemistry on-screen will be key to winning over fans of the books. Fourth Wing will also need to strike the right balance between its fantasy plot and romantic storyline, just as the book does.

Modern fantasy television is, sadly, lacking when it comes to romance-heavy series. However, Outlander is a popular one that comes to mind. The adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s books doesn’t need to worry about flashy magic or dragons, but it still does an impressive job of blending a high-stakes plot steeped in time travel with a compelling central romance. The writers behind Fourth Wing could learn a lot from its approach.

4) Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is one of the best book-to-screen adaptations to hit streaming in recent years, and it deserves more praise for that. Its faithful take on the story contributes to its success, and much of that can be attributed to Rick Riordan’s involvement on the creative side. The Percy Jackson movies are unfortunate examples of how quickly adaptations can go off the rails when they diverge from the original story. The comparison between the two projects is night and day, and it’s something every upcoming adaptation can learn from, including Fourth Wing.

Rebecca Yarros is an executive producer on the upcoming series, so with any luck, creative choices will be run by the author — especially if they take liberties with her work. In general, the people in charge of bringing the Amazon show to life should understand that readers want to see the story adapted as-is, not with unnecessary changes.

3) Stranger Things

There are a lot of reasons Stranger Things is a TV phenomenon, but one of its greatest strengths is its character dynamics. The Netflix series knows how to balance its large cast, giving each character enough attention to make fans fall for them. It also ties their arcs together in satisfying ways, even if they’re separated for most of the season. This balancing act would benefit any fantasy series, as stories in the genre tend to have lots of characters and running threads.

Violet and Xaden are obviously the heart of Fourth Wing, but the Amazon show will be tasked with introducing many supporting characters (and we wouldn’t complain if it expanded on the more interesting ones). To ensure they’re all memorable and properly slotted into the narrative, the Amazon series should take note of Stranger Things’ strategy. Whatever the Netflix show is doing, it’s working.

2) The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time can offer similar wisdom to Percy Jackson & the Olympians, as the show’s divided response mostly stems from its changes to the source material. There are other issues that led to The Wheel of Time‘s cancellation, including early complaints about production quality. However, when adapting a series with diehard fans, it’s crucial to avoid leaning too far away from the original story. This is something many fans of Robert Jordan’s books felt The Wheel of Time failed to do.

The upcoming Fourth Wing show should heed that warning, taking care to make changes only where they’re necessary. The most important thing is capturing the heart of the story, but it will help if the creators understand what readers want to see vs. what can be cut or changed without sparking criticism.

1) Game of Thrones

Many series have tried and failed to become Game of Thrones‘ replacement, as it’s probably the most influential fantasy show ever made. It’s inevitable that Fourth Wing will look to it as well, and hopefully, it takes the right lessons away. One thing that will help the Amazon show is noting where Game of Thrones begins to falter. The HBO show starts to waver when it departs from George R.R. Martin’s books — an inevitability, since The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring are still not released.

With Fourth Wing still in development, it seems unlikely that the series will surpass Rebecca Yarros’ books, but it’s something to keep an eye on. Three of the five Empyrean Series novels are out currently, and with gaps between seasons, the fantasy show should avoid Game of Thrones‘ fate. The last thing book fans want is a show-original ending, so Amazon should avoid that, if it can.

