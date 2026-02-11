7 Fantasy Movies & Shows Apple’s Mistborn Adaptation Must Learn From

Even with Brandon Sanderson penning the script, turning Mistborn into a movie will be a huge undertaking for Apple TV. Fortunately, it has a number of fantasy films and shows it can look to and learn from. The 21st century has brought us many incredible fantasy projects, from The Lord of the Rings in the 2000s, to Game of Thrones in the 2010s, to all the projects that followed Game of Thrones in the 2020s.

While Mistborn‘s magic system and epigraphs will make it a unique series to tackle, there’s a lot it can learn from what’s come before. From HBO’s take on a classic ’90s series to Netflix’s best video game adaptation, each of these movies and shows can help the upcoming film find its footing on-screen.

7) His Dark Materials

Like His Dark Materials, Mistborn follows a young girl but tackles mature themes. And despite the books being aimed at a younger audience, HBO’s adaptation of His Dark Materials doesn’t shy away from the darkest parts of Lyra’s journey. Mistborn should take note, as it’s an adult story centered on a teenage heroine. It can look to the HBO show to balance its coming-of-age elements with the grittier aspects of Sanderson’s book.

Additionally, Mistborn digs deeply into faith through Sazed’s character — and His Dark Materials obviously revolves around it. It offers a blueprint for tackling the subject with grace and showcasing how belief can be manipulated and misused. Oh, and one more thing: Mistborn should take a leaf out of His Dark Materials‘ book and cast Dafne Keen as its lead. She’s seriously perfect for the role.

6) Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone draws its Grisha magic system from Leigh Bardugo’s books, and it breaks it down simply for those unfamiliar with the source material. This is something that Mistborn will need to do, as Sanderson’s series utilizes a complex magic system using different types of metals. It’s going to be harder for Mistborn to convey Allomancy in a memorable and succinct way, as it’s working with a movie’s runtime, not a TV show’s. Still, it may be able to use Shadow and Bone‘s approach to forge its own. It will need to if it wants to capture the best moments of Sanderson’s story.

5) Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is now the standard for fantasy television — and it’s honestly better than most films — so Mistborn should look to the HBO show, despite being a very different type of story. It should strive to capture Game of Thrones‘ quality, taking note of everything from the costuming to the action sequences. It can also draw inspiration from the show’s portrayal of George R.R. Martin’s characters. Mistborn‘s ensemble is full of flawed heroes and even more flawed villains, just like Game of Thrones. If the writers need inspiration beyond Sanderson’s source material, this is the series to turn to. The political intrigue could also be used to guide Elend’s slow but steady transition to becoming a ruler.

4) The Lord of the Rings

Game of Thrones may set the standard for fantasy on TV, but the Lord of the Rings movies do that for films. And there’s quite a bit Mistborn can learn from Peter Jackson’s trilogy, particularly The Two Towers. The later Mistborn books feature massive battle sequences, which could be every bit as epic as the Battle of Helm’s Deep on-screen. Apple’s film can learn a lot from the choreography, lighting, and length of the Lord of the Rings trilogy’s most epic battle. Of course, The Return of the King can provide inspiration for all this as well. And the Apple film can look to the Orcs and Uruk-hai when designing the Koloss. They’re distinct, but they’ll be every bit as grotesque and violent as Sauron’s armies.

3) Star Wars

Star Wars straddles the line between sci-fi and fantasy, but the franchise is probably the best place the Mistborn film can look when shaping its action. Although certain aspects of Allomancy will be easy to capture on-screen, others risk looking off. Vin and Kelsier use their abilities to glide through the air, and they can draw objects to them or pull themselves towards metal. It’s not a type of power we see often in live-action fantasy. However, Star Wars’ prequel and sequel trilogies make such dramatic action look seamless rather than corny. That’s exactly what Mistborn needs. Additionally, Mistborn will need to reinvent itself several times if Apple TV adapts all of its eras. Star Wars demonstrates how to do that. (Though, uh…the Lord Ruler should probably not somehow return.)

2) The Mighty Nein

The first Mistborn movie will be a fantasy heist of sorts, and The Mighty Nein has several episodes that do that structure justice. They squeeze their heists into a 40-minute run, so they could show Mistborn how to compress its characters’ lofty plans. The animated series also features a cast of outcasts learning to trust one another. And while Kelsier’s crew are well acquainted by the time Vin meets them, she must learn to count on them before her journey is through. The Mighty Nein shows how to make such an emotional arc compelling on-screen. And it strikes a perfect balance when fleshing out its characters, giving each of them enough screen time to get us attached. Mistborn must do the same for its own ensemble.

1) Arcane

I’d be all for a Mistborn movie that’s animated like Arcane, but if we can’t have that, the Apple film can at least pick up some of its storytelling strengths. The Netflix show’s setting masterfully contrasts the impoverished and oppressed Zaun with the well-off city of Piltover. That’s precisely the sort of contrast the Mistborn will need if it’s world is to look anything like what Sanderson describes. Arcane also offers a blueprint for steadily bringing the characters from both sides of this society together in compromise. And of course, the League of Legends show does a good job of injecting flashbacks into its story, some of which lead to big revelations. It’s one way to consider working Sanderson’s epitaphs into a film adaptation.

