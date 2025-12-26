7 Great Sci-Fi Movies That Everyone Forgets About

Sci-fi is a huge playground nowadays. When you think about it, you probably picture blockbusters with explosions, spaceships, giant aliens, dystopian futures, and iconic visuals. But there’s also a ton of smaller, weirder, or more daring movies that almost nobody remembers. And there are plenty of reasons for that: some went unnoticed at release because they were overshadowed by massive productions, while others just explored ideas that didn’t quite match audience expectations. Yet, these easily forgotten films often have premises that are way more interesting than the big hits that immediately come to mind when someone says “sci-fi.”

Here’s a list of 7 great sci-fi movies that are totally underrated, and most people have forgotten even existed. This one’s for true fans who want to dig deep into what the genre can really offer.

7) Gattaca

Only true sci-fi fans really remember Gattaca, and even then, it’s not exactly a widely known movie. If someone recognizes it by name, it’s usually because of its sleek, stylish visuals. But it’s easy to forget just how sharp the film is when it comes to social control and genetics. The story follows Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke), considered genetically inferior, who dreams of going to space. To get around society’s rules, he assumes someone else’s identity and infiltrates the genetic elite aboard the Gattaca space program. But what makes it so good? The movie takes this premise and turns it into an existential thriller, without leaning on battles or over-the-top action.

Gattaca is one of the most underrated sci-fi films, not because it lacks quality, but because it takes a more cerebral approach. That makes it tough to stick with audiences who usually prefer big visual spectacles in the genre. It’s a movie that makes you think — and thinking isn’t usually the top priority for most viewers. Still, it’s really worth checking out for its sharp take on ethics and destiny.

6) Oblivion

You’ve definitely heard of Oblivion, but it’s not exactly a movie that sticks in your head right away. When it came out, people mostly talked about its incredible visuals, and not much else. The story follows Jack Harper (Tom Cruise), who maintains drones in a devastated world while trying to uncover the truth about humanity. With stunning effects and Cruise in the lead, it’s enough to pull viewers in, but the truth is that the script doesn’t quite match the visuals. It’s basically a post-apocalyptic sci-fi that’s both action-packed and contemplative, mixing mystery and drama, but it doesn’t deliver any twists that really stick.

On top of that, Oblivion isn’t exactly for everyone, so it can come off as boring to a lot of people. It works best if you focus on the environments and the quiet tension of Harper’s isolation. Otherwise, for casual viewers, it just flies by without making an impact. The movie has interesting ideas about memory, identity, and loyalty, and it’s worth a watch for that — but its understated execution keeps it firmly in the “forgotten” category.

5) Galaxy Quest

This is a brilliant satire that every sci-fi fan should see. It’s funny, adventurous, and at the same time a clever commentary on people who take the genre way too seriously. The story of Galaxy Quest follows the cast of a canceled space TV show who are recruited by aliens who believe everything in the series is real. They then have to save the galaxy by playing their characters. The premise is incredibly inventive, and the execution is just as strong. The reason it’s so easily forgotten? It got overshadowed by bigger, more serious franchises, which is a total injustice.

What really makes it shine is the balance it strikes: it’s not just a parody, but it’s also not just a sci-fi adventure — the two elements work together organically. On top of that, the movie comments on fandom, pop culture, and the way fictional heroes impact real life in ways few films, even in this genre, dare to do. Galaxy Quest is incredibly fun, but also essential (especially to Star Trek fans). It manages to laugh at the genre without losing respect for it, and that’s a level of efficiency few movies pull off perfectly.

4) Dark City

You know those classic noir movies? Mix that with sci-fi, and you get Dark City, which could easily be mistaken as a precursor to The Matrix. The problem is, like other standout films such as Oblivion, it often gets overlooked. The story follows John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell), who wakes up with no memory and discovers that aliens are manipulating the reality of the city. It’s dark, slow, and packed with dense ideas, but if you pay attention, it’s a film that challenges the way we think about identity, memory, and control.

As Murdoch tries to figure out who he is, Dark City blends investigation, tension, and some heavy philosophical concepts. It’s one of those sci-fi productions that works much better if you let yourself really dive into it, but for the general public, it gets inevitably forgotten. And noticing that it doesn’t get the attention it deserves is a shame, because visually and conceptually, it’s one of the boldest movies of the ’90s. Even today, it’s a must-watch for anyone looking for something deeper and more complex in the genre.

3) Sunshine

Here we have a slightly controversial movie, but if you look at it as a whole, Sunshine is really good and seriously underrated. The film follows the crew of the Icarus II as they try to save Earth. Technical failures, classic isolation, and psychological pressure make the mission nearly impossible. Stunning visuals? Absolutely. Tense? Without a doubt. Psychological? That’s the cherry on top. This isn’t your typical sci-fi to watch and relax to. It takes a space mission and turns the entire situation into a thriller. It’s intense for that reason, but hard to swallow for anyone looking for something more straightforward.

There’s also a more specific reason why it ended up being forgotten: it goes somewhere very different from what the audience expects, with a twist ending leaning into horror, which understandably put some people off. But overall, Sunshine is a fascinating movie since it smartly explores the psychological and moral consequences of its premise while still challenging expectations. If you’re ready for something different and fearless, this is the perfect choice.

2) Primer

One of the most underrated sci-fi films of the 2000s, Primer isn’t afraid to intimidate you right from the start — and that’s exactly why it’s so good. The approach is minimalistic, made with almost zero budget, but meticulously constructed around time travel in a way that leaves you exhausted yet amazed at the same time. The story follows two engineers who accidentally invent a time machine and begin manipulating events for their own benefit, dealing with complex consequences and paradoxes. If you think Christopher Nolan’s films are complicated, this one is right up there with them.

A lot of people just give up trying to understand Primer. This is sci-fi for hardcore nerds: brilliant but inaccessible. There are no easy or convenient explanations, so you have to follow every detail — there’s no shortcut. It’s demanding, confusing, extremely cerebral, with dense technical jargon, a raw aesthetic, and no big-name director like Nolan attached. As a result, it got forgotten. Over time, it found its audience in a smaller, niche group who love narrative puzzles and complex, thought-provoking sci-fi.

1) Dark Star

Dark Star is, without a doubt, one of the most forgotten sci-fi films — and for good reason. It’s bizarre, absurdly specific in its humor, and made on a low budget. Before John Carpenter became the famous director we know today, he and Dan O’Bannon made this film as an indie experiment, mixing space satire with ridiculous situations. The story follows the crew of a spaceship tasked with destroying problematic planets, dealing with boredom, technical failures, and a self-aware bomb. It’s a strange, funny production that ended up ignored because it was basically a B-movie.

It’s basically a plot about space routine and incompetence, with dark humor that would later inspire more sophisticated sci-fi comedies like Spaceballs. It’s almost impossible to remember outside of cult circles, also because it never had wide distribution. Dark Star isn’t a movie for the masses, but those who do watch it will find it really enjoyable for its creative ideas, which essentially anticipated what we now know as space horror and auteur sci-fi. It’s completely out of the ordinary — and that’s exactly why it’s so good.

