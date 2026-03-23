I’m Convinced I Already Know Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey Twist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer didn’t show anything with Sadie Sink in it directly, although there were a couple of shots that fans are convinced were a look at her without showing her face. That said, there were some things in the trailer that hint at the overall villain of the new movie. There are also leaks from the film that could play into that villain, especially concerning the Hulk and his apparent raging out that is supposed to happen during the story. With all of that said, and with the hints from a controversial Marvel Comics storyline, it seems that Sadie Sink’s character might be playing a lot bigger role than originally expected.

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Based on the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer and the leaks from the script, it seems almost assured now that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, and instead of being a mutant on the run, she is a mutant being used to help the Hand take control of New York City.

Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey Might Be Controlled By The Beast

Image Courtesy of Netflix

There were two moments in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer that fans think included Sadie Sink. One of them was two hands bound to a chair. The other was someone wearing a cloak, with that person seemingly controlling other people. This leads to two other moments that tie into this. One of them had Spider-Man working with the police against some bad guys when the police somehow ended up seemingly mind-controlled. The other moment was Spider-Man fighting the Hand, first in what looks like a prison and then in a shot outside a building.

Looking at past rumors, many people believe that Sadie Sink is playing a young Jean Grey from the world of the MCU. This would be this Earth’s Jean Grey, and not the one from the Earth where the X-Men existed, and the one from which the mutants are now headed to the MCU Earth, possibly with the Fantastic Four. This would be a younger Jean Grey variant and someone who is still getting a grasp on her powers. The second rumor was that someone was going to cause the Hulk to lose control and rampage, with Spider-Man needing to stop him.

This all leads to the hints in the trailer that this might be slightly adapting the Shadowland Marvel Comics storyline, but without Daredevil. For those unaware, Shadowland saw Matt Murdock agree to lead the Hand to keep them under control, but he soon found himself controlled by the Beast, a demonic force that has always influenced the Hand. This all could make sense if the Beast (not to be confused with the X-Men character of the same name) found a better vessel to control. Jean Grey remains the Earth’s most powerful psychic, someone who can control people’s minds and ensure the Hand fulfills their destiny.

The original rumors were that Mister Negative could be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he could be behind the mind-control that sends Hulk into a rage. However, there is no one better equipped to trigger the Hulk’s rage mentally than Jean Grey, especially if she doesn’t have control and the Beast is manipulating her. It could also be why the Punisher is trying to help save Jean, knowing that she isn’t in control and knowing he could save this young woman from the evil demonic forces. It could be Jean in the robe in the trailer, and it could be her bound with shackles (possibly by Damage Control) before she gets loose and summons the Hand to break her out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Should Set Up Jean Grey to Be the Focus of the X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There is always a chance this could be Rachel Summers instead of Jean Grey, but that makes even less sense, considering she wouldn’t have her superpowered parents in this world. The best bet is that this is Jean Grey, and if Spider-Man can work with the Punisher to free her from the Beast’s control and break her away from both the Hand and Damage Control, she should be the focus of the upcoming X-Men movies in the MCU.

It is incredible to think of Cyclops showing up in the MCU with the surviving X-Men and then seeing a young version of Jean Grey after losing her in his timeline. It could really affect Scott, who obviously couldn’t connect with her thanks to the age gap, but could be the one to convince her that she is the hero who can lead the mutants in this world to a future his world never allowed them to have. The new X-Men need to be young mutants, and if Jean Grey is as important as she seems to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she should be the main focal point of the MCU’s mutants moving forward.

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