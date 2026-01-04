7 Sci-Fi Movie Theories That Change How You Watch The Movie

The science fiction genre becomes more and more relevant by the day. Avatar: Fire and Ash is in theaters right now, bringing home boatloads of cash on its way to becoming another billion-dollar winner for James Cameron. Denis Villeneuve certainly hopes to find similar success in 2026, when he releases what’s supposed to be his third and final Dune film. Part of what makes these two franchises, in particular, so appealing to the masses is that their fantastical worlds open the door for countless theories, which fans can spend years and years debating about while they wait for the next installment to release.

But what’s even better than a theory about an active property is one about an older one that will probably never get debunked. That way, the party keeps going, and no one has any hope of shutting it down. Here are seven sci-fi movie theories that change how you watch the movie.

7) Rick Deckard Is a Replicant

Harrison Ford has played more than a few memorable characters, but none are more complex than Rick Deckard. In Blade Runner, Deckard, a former police officer, is tasked with hunting down rogue androids known as replicants. However, his whole world gets turned upside down when he meets Rachael, a replicant who believes she’s human. Ridley Scott leaves behind enough bread crumbs in Blade Runner to make it seem like Deckard is in the same boat as Rachael, and the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, doubles down by focusing on a replicant who’s also part of the police force.

6) Jurassic Park‘s Dinosaurs Are Fake

Humanity pulls off the impossible in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, discovering a way to bring dinosaurs back from extinction. The process is pretty complicated, with scientists using mosquitoes that fed on dinosaurs as the backbone of their research. It all sounds pretty far-fetched, which has given the theory that the dinosaurs were fake real steam. Another explanation is that the creatures that call the titular park home are created by splicing together the DNA of other animals.

5) Inception Takes Place Entirely in a Dream

Christopher Nolan isn’t in the business of creating stories that are easy to follow. Inception follows a crew of criminals who enter people’s dreams to extract information or plant ideas. But they don’t just stop at one level; some scenes take place in dreams within dreams. That opens the door for fans to speculate that the entire movie takes place in a dream. With all the moving parts surrounding Cobb, it may be that Inception is a deep dive into his mind.

4) Signs‘ Aliens Are Actually Demons

M. Night Shyamalan is famous for his twists, and one of his most notable ones comes in his sci-fi movie Signs, which sees humanity stop an alien invasion using water. But one theory posits that the Hess family isn’t battling an extraterrestrial threat but a biblical one. After all, the mysterious creatures arrive in the middle of Graham Hess’ crisis of faith following the loss of his wife and force him to wrestle with his own demons.

3) Snowpiercer Is a Sequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka starts a worldwide search for his successor in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and deems a humble boy who lives nearby as the most worthy contestant. The conductor of the train in Snowpiercer, Wilford, tries the same thing, but with far more nefarious motives, wanting to wipe out a chunk of his passengers. While Wilford doesn’t discuss his love for chocolate, a theory frequently makes the rounds that claims he’s a grown-up version of Charlie who uses his fortune to outfit the train with bells and whistles.

2) George McFly Knows About His Son’s Time Travel

Marty McFly doesn’t take time travel rules nearly as seriously as he should in the Back to the Future franchise. He reveals information he shouldn’t and even interacts with his parents. Well, one Reddit user believes Marty does enough damage that his father, George, realizes that the man named Calvin he meets in the 1950s is actually his son. The reason George doesn’t say anything is that he wants to protect Marty’s secrets and mess with time himself.

1) E.T. Is a Jedi

E.T. isn’t a run-of-the-mill alien in Spielberg’s sci-fi classic; he can move objects with his mind and communicate with Elliot using a psychic link. Those abilities are ones he shares with Jedi from the Star Wars franchise. A popular theory explains that E.T. is actually a Jedi marooned in the wrong galaxy, and his people take him far, far away at the end of the movie. That’s why aliens that look suspiciously like him appear in Star Wars’ prequel trilogy.

