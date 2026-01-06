7 Weakest Avengers That the MCU Still Needs to Give a Chance to

Heroes of all shapes and sizes can be members of the Avengers. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Loki comes to Earth and attempts to seize control of it, two S.H.I.E.L.D. agents without superpowers, Hawkeye and Black Widow, team up with a super soldier, a god, a green monster, and the most intelligent man on Earth to save the day. Nobody bats an eye because they’re stellar fighters and bring a lot more to the table. As time goes on, more heroes without abilities join the Avengers’ ranks, including Falcon, who proves himself so capable that he becomes the second Captain America.

With the stakes only getting higher in the MCU, the days of weaker characters having a chance to make it big may be over. However, there are still a few notable names that the powers that be at Marvel Studios should consider before it’s too late. Here are the seven weakest Avengers that the MCU still needs to give a chance to.

7) Two-Gun Kid

Born in the 1800s, Matthew Hawk has it pretty good, being a lawyer from Boston who decides to set up shop in Texas. However, local gangs stir up trouble, and after a particularly nasty incident, he begins training with a gunfighter named Ben Dancer. Before long, Hawks takes on the name Two-Gun Kid and keeps his town safe from injustice. He crosses paths with the Avengers when they time-travel back to the 1800s to fight Kang. Hawkeye takes such a liking to Two-Gun Kid that he invites him to travel to the present and do some good there. With time travel already on the table in the MCU, there’s no reason to leave Two-Gun Kid out of the action.

6) Stingray

Namor isn’t friendly with many surface-dwellers, but he takes an interest in Walter Newell because he has good intentions. Newell, an oceanographer, builds a special suit that allows him to deal with the ocean’s pressure and establishes an underwater research center called Hydrobase. The Avengers hang up their costumes there on a couple of occasions and ask Stingray to join them on missions. At one point, he even spies on Deadpool for Captain America. Despite all of his strength coming from his suit, Stingray proves that he’s someone who can be counted on off and on the battlefield.

5) Rage

Elvin Haliday is like any other kid, trying his best to avoid bullies in his neighborhood. Unfortunately, they eventually catch up to him and expose him to toxic waste. Rather than making him sick, though, the substance makes him stronger and gives him the appearance of a grown man. One of Haliday’s first acts with his newfound powers is to demand a spot on the Avengers, a request Captain America accepts. Of course, Cap eventually finds out that Haliday is a kid and kicks him off the team. While Rage doesn’t have a long tenure as an Avenger, bringing him into the fold in the MCU could be worthwhile because it would give the franchise its own version of DC’s Captain Marvel.

4) Justice

Rage isn’t the only hero who gets turned away from the Avengers for being too young. Vance Astrovik, the younger version of Major Victory, discovers he has telekinetic powers when he meets his future self and decides to become a hero. After getting the cold shoulder from Cap, he joins the New Warriors and proves himself. Eventually, the Avengers’ leader reconsiders his position and lets Justice join the team. The only thing that holds Justice back from being more impactful is that he struggles to control his abilities.

3) Triathlon

While the Marvel Universe doesn’t seem like a place where sports matter because of the constant threat of annihilation, athletes like Delroy Garrett Jr. are still relevant. However, Garrett tarnishes his reputation by taking steroids, forcing him to give up his Olympic medals. With nowhere else to turn, he joins a religious group that bestows him with powers that make him slightly stronger and faster than a regular human. Garrett subsequently turns his life around by becoming a hero and joining the Avengers. Captain America even trusts him enough to make him a member of the Secret Avengers during the events of “Civil War.”

2) Silverclaw

Very few heroes have an origin story as interesting as Silverclaw’s. When Maria de Guadalupe Santiago loses her parents, she ends up in a local orphanage and gains a sponsor named Edwin Jarvis, Tony Stark’s butler. When she travels to America to meet her friend, Jarvis learns that he’s been helping a superhuman who can borrow characteristics from different animals. The Avengers help her bring down a group of terrorists and offer her a spot on the team. Quietly, Silverlcaw has become one of the more underrated Avengers, always being in the right place at the right time when things go wrong. The MCU could use a hero like that.

1) Night Thrasher

Dwayne Taylor gets the short end of the stick when his parents are murdered, and a sorceress makes him forget who carried out the act. Even without knowing his father, he follows in his footsteps by wanting to help people and becomes the hero Night Thrasher. Despite having little more than martial arts skills, Night Thrasher forms a superhero team called the New Warriors and helps out the Avengers now and again. He proves that heart matters just as much as god-tier abilities.

