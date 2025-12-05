7 Best MCU Characters Introduced in Captain America Movies (#1 Isn’t Steve Rogers)

Captain America movies are some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most memorable installments, and they have also introduced some of the franchise’s best characters. As the origin of heroes like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and more, this corner of the MCU features many key events in the universe’s timeline. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War, and Captain America: Brave New World (2025) all chronicle Steve’s tenure as a hero and leader before Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes over the mantle in the most recent film. Impressively, Captain America movies consistently deliver top-notch superhero action featuring a variety of heroes while incorporating romance and spy thriller elements.

Ranked from worst to best, the following seven characters made their debut in the MCU’s Captain America movies.

7) Peggy Carter

Peggy Carter figures among the characters accompanying Steve Rogers in his MCU debut. In Captain America: The First Avenger, Carter combats HYDRA as a codebreaker while working alongside Rogers. She additionally becomes the love interest of Rogers as he adapts to his role as the United States’ first super soldier. Quick-witted and bold, Carter stands out as a crucial figure in the MCU’s World War II narrative. Although her arc primarily takes place in Captain America: The First Avenger, Carter has received an interesting continuation to her story via the multiverse in What If…? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU’s original version of Carter is dead, but it’s clear that her impact has extended beyond her lifetime.

6) Bucky Barnes

Captain America: The First Avenger also introduces Bucky Barnes, who has followed a redemption arc that’s still going strong. As the best friend of Steve Rogers, Bucky supports his fellow soldier in battle and motivates him to drive a stake through HYDRA’s heart. Captured by HYDRA and brainwashed to become the ruthless Winter Soldier, Bucky has endured a ton of pain and hardship over his lengthy MCU tenure. The best part of his journey remains his steadfast resolve to make up for his dark past — even though his crimes weren’t voluntary. From fighting alongside the Avengers to founding the Thunderbolts/New Avengers with other reformed anti-heroes, Bucky’s adventures always involve him in exciting action scenes and cathartic character moments.

5) Sam Wilson

The MCU wouldn’t be what it is today without Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and it’s enjoyable to go back and watch his debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers unexpectedly crosses paths with Sam while jogging in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Air Force veteran later assists Captain America while he and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are on the run from S.H.I.E.L.D. Officially unveiled as Falcon as he joins the Avengers, Sam ends up one of Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s most significant characters. Sam’s subsequent rise to becoming the MCU’s new Captain America has tested his resolve, and the admirable hero has solidified that he’s the right person to lead the Avengers in the future.

4) Spider-Man

Arguably the MCU’s most iconic superhero, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) first appears in Captain America: Civil War instead of a Spider-Man solo project. The decision to introduce him as a supporting character was a good one, as Spider-Man gives audiences a taste of his lighthearted humor and amazing web-slinging abilities before debuting as a lead hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Recruited by Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to fight against Steve Rogers’s team, Spider-Man is an exceptional ally and a highly entertaining character to watch. In a scene that remains one of his most iconic MCU moments, Spider-Man steals Captain America’s shield and wields it as if it were his own. Of course, Spider-Man has since taken on a huge role in the Avengers films and his solo trilogy, cementing him as a face of the franchise. Superbly developed as both a human and a hero, Spider-Man has an enthralling MCU arc that shows no signs of ending soon.

3) Steve Rogers

By introducing Steve Rogers, Captain America: The First Avenger changed the MCU forever. Honorable and selfless, yet unfit for military service, Rogers transforms into a Super Soldier to lead the war against Nazi Germany. His heartbreaking sacrifice lands him in the present day, where he faces numerous challenges as he adjusts to a world he has never experienced. Despite the shock of time traveling and losing his loved ones, Rogers displays more determination than ever to protect others and advocate for justice. Whether on the battlefield with his trademark suit and shield or in the negotiating room, Rogers wears his heart on his sleeve. Even though he’s no longer part of the MCU, Rogers left a legacy that can be felt throughout the timeline following his passing.

2) Black Panther

Black Panther (2018) emerged as a top-tier MCU movie, but its main character was first introduced a couple of years earlier in Captain America: Civil War. King T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) epitomizes greatness in a position of power as he defends Wakanda from outside threats and eventually supports the Avengers in their battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). He initially steps into the role of the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War in the wake of his father’s death. During his spell on Team Iron Man in the movie, T’Challa shows off his dynamic fighting style and fierceness in the face of his enemies. The sneak peek excellently paves the way for his deeper character development in Black Panther and beyond. A brilliant hero whom all MCU fans will remember forever, T’Challa steals the show in Captain America: Civil War.

1) Wanda Maximoff

Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) makes her full MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), yet she first appears in Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s mid-credits scene. The brief sequence depicts Wanda and her brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) locked in cells at a HYDRA research facility. Wanda levitates a set of blocks before exploding them using her telekinetic powers. After making her MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wanda evolves into a deeply sympathetic and complex character capable of both villainy and heroism.

She bravely abandons Ultron (James Spader) for the Avengers, though she suffers under the weight of all the trauma and loss she has faced. Becoming the Scarlet Witch marks a pivotal shift for Wanda, whose synthesis of power and vulnerability has captivated audiences. All of Wanda’s fascinating layers are on full display throughout her MCU arc, and fans can’t wait to find out where the Scarlet Witch goes next.

