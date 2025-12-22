2026 is gearing up to be an all-time year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big-ticket item, of course, is Avengers: Doomsday, which has the potential to be one of the most successful movies of all time. One of the many things the film has going for it is that Robert Downey Jr. will appear as the villain, Doctor Doom. His star power speaks for itself, and he’ll have at least two other of the original Avengers actors by his side. They’ll have their work cut out for them, though, because they’ll have to outdo Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a movie that will feature not only the Wall-Crawler but Hulk and Punisher as well.

With nearly every MCU project in 2026 highly anticipated, it can be easy to forget just how good 2025 has been for the biggest franchise in the world. Not every project hit, but the ones that did made a major impact. Here’s every MCU movie and series of 2025, ranked.

8) Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson finally gets the opportunity to lead his own solo project in Captain America: Brave New World, and he proves he’s up for the challenge. The only thing holding the movie back is that it feels too much like a sequel to The Incredible Hulk, with the plot focusing on Thunderbolt Ross’ rivalry with Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader. While it’s nice to see those characters again, it’s a shame that their development comes at the expense of the titular character’s. At least there’s no denying that Brave New World kills it in the action department.

7) Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock and his arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk, have been bouncing around from MCU project to MCU project in the last couple of years, but Daredevil: Born Again finally hands them the spotlight. The creative overhaul that the show underwent during filming takes its toll on the final product, as the tone changes from episode to episode. It isn’t until the final four entries, which feature Daredevil in costume, kicking butts, and taking names, that Born Again really hits its stride. If all the episodes were like the last few, the show would be much higher on this list.

6) Marvel Zombies

All of Marvel Studios’ animated shows face an uphill battle because they don’t affect the Sacred Timeline much. However, Marvel Zombies knows what the audience wants to see and delivers it, dishing out as much blood and gore as it can. While it’s hard to really get invested while watching the show, since the versions of the characters that appear in it are different in a lot of ways and can die at any moment, it doesn’t ask too much, only running four short episodes. There’s never been a more harmless project in MCU history.

5) Eyes of Wakanda

All the problems that Marvel Zombies faces are multiplied tenfold for Eyes of Wakanda, since it’s an anthology series, meaning it tells a different story each episode. All of the episodes focus on new characters from the African nation as they go out into the world in search of vibranium. The show doesn’t necessarily sound like anything special, but the premise alone doesn’t do it justice. Eyes of Wakanda‘s animation is crisp, and its action is some of the best in recent memory. It’s just a shame that Season 2 probably won’t ever happen.

4) Ironheart

No other MCU project was buried as hard as Ironheart. Marvel Studios gave the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff a wonky release schedule and sent it on its way, with low expectations. Well, Ironheart proves the doubters wrong by allowing its titular character to make mistakes and telling a really unique story that features its fair share of magic and technology. The show also gets brownie points for featuring the MCU debut of Mephisto, a character the fanbase has been waiting to see for years.

3) The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ever since Disney bought Fox, the world has been waiting to see what Kevin Feige and Co. will do with the X-Men. But Marvel’s First Family jumped Charles Xavier’s team of mutants in line, starring in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The only place to start when talking about this movie is the cast, as every actor brings their A-game. Vanessa Kirby is the standout, though, as her character’s struggles act as the emotional core of the film. First Steps may not have dominated the box office, but it’s undoubtedly a worthwhile entry in the franchise.

2) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The first MCU project to release in 2025 was the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Rather than focusing on Tom Holland’s version of the character, it heads to Earth-86445, where Peter Parker immediately finds himself in the middle of the action after being bitten by a radioactive spider. While on paper, the show might appear like nothing but a cameo fest, it actually tells a really emotional story about friendship. A second season is already in the works, and it’s going to be hard for it to surpass its predecessor.

1) Thunderbolts*

Taking supporting characters from various MCU projects and making them team up sounds like a recipe for disaster, but it works. Thunderbolts* forces all of its characters to wrestle with their demons and learn to lean on other people for help. While Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman do most of the heavy lifting, the entire cast knocks it out of the park. Thunderbolts* also features the best ending of any 2025 MCU project, as the titular team realizes it’s about to become much more than a band of former mercenaries.

