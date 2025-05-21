7 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t an ordinary Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It marks the first time a character previously owned by Fox leads a project in the franchise and features the return of Hugh Jackman seven years after his swan song in Logan. With all that going on, there’s little room for error, and for the most part, Deadpool & Wolverine does its job, seamlessly blending the Fox continuity into the MCU. However, no movie is perfect, and it’s even tougher for those playing around with the multiverse to keep a lid on things. Small questions turn into plot holes, and the whole thing just feels like a mess before long.

The Merc with a Mouth’s movies get a little bit of leeway because of their comedic nature. After all, not taking themselves seriously means they can pull off more than run-of-the-mill superhero movies. However, Deadpool & Wolverine still feature a few moments that don’t add up at the end of the day.

1) How Does Pyro Defeat Human Torch?

When Deadpool and Wolverine enter the Void, they run into who they believe to be Captain America. It turns out to be Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four movies, but Wade Wilson is still excited about his new hero friend because he’s incredibly powerful and looks ready to beat Cassandra’s goons. Pyro makes quick work of the Human Torch, though, grabbing the fire from his body, which sends him careening to the ground.

Pyro can manipulate fire, which makes him seem like the perfect answer to Human Torch. But Johnny can do the same thing and has pulled off some incredible feats in the past. It just doesn’t add up that a member of the Fantastic Four would go down without a fight.

2) Does Paradox Really Think He’s Going to Get Away With Pruning the Timelines?

Paradox is a member of the Time Variance Authority who doesn’t believe in the organization’s new direction. He takes Deadpool out of his timeline and tries to recruit him to his group, which is accelerating the destruction of different universes. The only problem with that plan is that there’s no way the higher-ups at the TVA don’t catch wind of it.

The TVA purists steal a machine known as a Time Ripper to help destroy the timelines. Still, after the events of Loki Season 2, it’s clear that the organization is closely monitoring that kind of technology. Paradox should know that and put his scheme on hold until he finds a better way to pull it off.

3) Can Anchor Beings Really Be Replaced?

The reason Deadpool’s universe becomes one of Paradox’s targets is that its Anchor Being, Wolverine, dies in Logan. Paradox plays his death for everyone, including Deadpool, and explains there’s no way to set things right. Nothing will deter Deadpool from trying, so he heads out into the multiverse to find a replacement.

Who ends up being the worst Wolverine ends up being Deadpool’s choice, and after trying to convince Paradox to fix things, the TVA agent sends them both to the Void. However, the universe stabilizes after the two heroes stop Cassandra Nova from using the Time Ripper to take out the whole multiverse. There’s not really a good explanation for it, leaving the concept of Anchor Beings feeling messy.

4) Why Doesn’t Happy Hogan Take Deadpool’s Application Seriously?

At the start of Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool travels to the Sacred Timeline in an effort to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Tony Stark doesn’t take the time to meet with him, so he ends up sitting down with Happy Hogan, who doesn’t take him seriously. Deadpool leaves the universe in shame, no longer believing he’s cut out to be a hero.

Happy’s logic doesn’t really make sense. In the MCU, Tony Stark takes anyone and everyone on his side, including children and men who turn into uncontrollable monsters. He’s not picky, and with the Avengers split at the time of the meeting, it’s hard to understand turning away someone with Deadpool’s gifts.

5) How Did Cassandra Nova Get the Better of Magneto?

After escaping from Cassandra Nova, Deadpool and Wolverine end up with the rebels living in the Void. It takes a little bit of convincing from Deadpool to get them on his side, but eventually, they’re ready to take the fight to Professor X’s sister. The only thing they need to get is Magneto’s helmet to ensure Cassandra can’t get into their heads.

Elektra reveals that Magneto is dead and his helmet is gone, which is a tough pill to swallow. Magneto is an Omega-level mutant who holds his own against the world’s greatest telepaths time and time again. Cassandra is a bit more ruthless than her brother, but the Master of Magnetism shouldn’t die at her hand before Gambit and Blade.

6) Why Does the TVA Let Cassandra Nova Stay in the Void?

Prior to the end of Loki Season 2, the TVA does some shady stuff, including allowing Cassandra Nova to rule the Void. She takes her job very seriously, wiping threats off the map with the help of her pet, Alioth. However, with the TVA under new management, it’s hard to understand why Cassandra gets to keep her cushy gig.

It’s possible that B-15 doesn’t know anything about Cassandra before Deadpool & Wolverine starts, but that’s just poor management. She should tie up as many loose ends as possible to avoid letting threats to the multiverse run wild.

7) Why Do the Other Deadpools Listen to Cassandra Nova?

Cassandra rules the Void with an iron fist. No one can cross her, and they don’t keep their skin for very long if they do. Her ruthless tactics keep everyone in line, including the army of Deadpools that call the void home.

It’s just strange that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Merc with a Mouth is the first to try to fight back. It really only takes him and Wolverine to end Cassandra’s reign of terror, so there’s no reason the other Deadpools couldn’t have teamed up to free the Void.

