Harry Potter: 10 Most Powerful Hogwarts Students, Ranked

While Harry Potter was the Chosen One in his story, he wasn’t the only powerful wizard student at Hogwarts, and in fact, he wasn’t even the most powerful. Instead, there were plenty of kids at Hogwarts who ended up being very powerful over the years. Harry Potter tells the story of a young child whose parents were killed, but he was protected and inherited the power to stop the evil Lord Voldemort in the future. He was then hidden away and didn’t even know he was a wizard until it was time to bring him into Hogwarts to train him for his upcoming battles.

From Harry Potter and his friends to some of his antagonistic students, here are the most powerful students at Hogwarts, ranked.

10) Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley was one of the main trio of heroes in the Harry Potter series, but he was also the weakest when it came to the magical power of the three. His brothers were all more powerful and accomplished than Ron, but that did not stop him from being a brave and resilient ally for Harry. He helped form Dumbledore’s Army and fought in the Battle of Hogwarts. When he graduated, he became an Auror, so he grew in power after his time at Hogwarts, and he helped revolutionize the Ministry of Magic. His biggest problem, and what held him down, was his insecurity. He eventually left his job as an Auror to help co-run his brother’s joke emporium.

9) Padma Patil

Padma Patil was a British witch who dated Harry Potter for a short time at Hogwarts. She was one of the people who joined Dumbledore’s Army to help rise and fight against the corrupt wizards Voldemort sent in to run the school. She was clearly adept as a wizard, and she even became a prefect for Ravenclaw, although she would end up fading somewhat from the story when it began to focus more on Harry and his closest friends. She took part in the Battle of Hogwarts, although not in a significant role.

8) Cedric Diggory

One thing that held down Cedric Diggory was that he died while a student at Hogwarts. He was, however, a powerful wizard before his death, as proven by his being chosen to compete in the Goblet of Fire tournament. He proved to be a skillful and resourceful young wizard, as he was selected as one of the best at Hogwarts (whereas Harry was put in through deceitful measures). However, no one will ever know how great a wizard Cedric could have become because he was killed by Peter Pettigrew using Lord Voldemort’s own wand with a Killing Curse.

7. Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood is a young witch who is the daughter of a man who wrote the tabloid magazine The Quibbler. Her mother had died when experimenting with spells, and this has caused Luna to grow up with a particular set of beliefs concerning magic and what is going on behind the scenes. She was a Ravenclaw, was an ally of Harry Potter, and fought in the Battle of Hogwarts. When she graduated, she became a Magizoologist and set out to discover countless magical species. She is powerful, and when she was only 14, she conjured a corporeal Patronus.

6) George Weasley

George and Fred Weasley were twins, and they were Ron Weasley’s older brothers. Most people took them for granted because they didn’t take much around them seriously. Instead of becoming serious wizards, they used their abilities to help them open and run a joke store called Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. However, George and Fred fought valiantly in the Battle of Hogwarts, where Fred was killed. Both twins were powerful wizards, although neither was a high achiever. However, they did almost everything using magic and were very highly skilled.

5) Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy was one of the minor antagonists in the Harry Potter series, although he was Harry’s most persistent bully for much of the franchise. Unlike Harry, Draco grew up in a magical household and worked on perfecting his magic since he was a young child, making him more powerful than Harry from the start. However, what holds him down is that, when he tried to duel Harry, he often lost to the less experienced wizard. Draco’s biggest downfall was his arrogance, although that changed over the years. Draco ended up getting married and having a child of his own named Scorpius, a young man who eclipsed his father in power.

4) Neville Longbottom

There was a time in the Harry Potter novels where fans began to suspect there was a twist coming where Neville Longbottom was the Chosen One and not Harry Potter. The Harry Potter movies didn’t really make this red herring as defined as it was in the novels, but it also shows how important Neville was in the Harry Potter world. His parents were mentally destroyed by Bellatrix Lestrange when he was a baby, and he ended up being raised by his grandmother. However, at the Battle of Hogwarts, he stood up to Lord Voldemort and fought as hard as anyone. As an adult, he became an Herbology professor and the Head of Gryffindor House.

3) Ginny Weasley

Ginny Weasley was an interesting Harry Potter character because she went from a minor supporting character, Ron’s younger sister, to one of the most powerful witches at Hogwarts. The story began with Ginny as a little girl, but when she was finally old enough to gain admittance to Hogwarts, she proved herself. She was a better Quidditch player than Harry or Ron. She had the power to open the Chamber of Secrets. She was also there to fight in the Battle of Hogwarts as one of the youngest students to fight in the war. She married Harry Potter, and they had three children of their own. She also ended up as a professional Quidditch player after graduating from Hogwarts.

2) Harry Potter

Most people consider Harry Potter to be the most powerful student at Hogwarts during his time there because he is the Chosen One who defeated Lord Voldemort. He did have the power to do this, thanks to a spell cast on him when his parents died, but he still falls below one fellow student. Despite this, he was a powerful wizard by the time he came to fight Voldemort. He was intelligent and resourceful and never gave up. He is the wizard who finally killed Voldemort, although he had help, and no one can take that away from him. When he was 17, he became the Master of Death, uniting the three Deathly Hallows. He then became an Auror when he graduated and became the Head of the British Auror Office when he was only 26.

1) Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger was the most powerful student at Hogwarts when Harry Potter was there, and no one else came close. She was a half-blood, but she had mastered most forms of magic because she refused to be anything less than the best in everything she tried. She studied harder and learned more than any other student in the school, and was never willing to accept that it was enough. Hermione was one of the key warriors in beating Lord Voldemort, and she was a leader during the Battle of Hogwarts, despite her young age. When she graduated, she ended up working for the Ministry of Magic and was named the 36th Minister for Magic in 2019.

