Harry Potter’s New Hermione Breaks Silence on Reboot (& Confirms She’s Perfect for the Role)

The upcoming Harry Potter series set to stream on HBO Max might have cast the perfect person to play Hermione Granger. The movie has signed on three young actors to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, with Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Standon taking on the roles. However, these young stars have a long road ahead of them as they replace the original beloved actors and carry on a franchise that has lost a step due to real-life controversies surrounding author J.K. Rowling. Despite that, it sounds like each young star will fit their role in the new series perfectly.

In a recent interview with AP, Arabella Stanton discussed her dual role as Hermione in both the upcoming HBO Max series and the brand-new audio recording of all seven Harry Potter books. Stanton said she had read the Harry Potter books when she was eight and fell in love with the series. “I think when I was eight, I started reading the first one,” the actress said. “Sort of just worked my way through them and, yeah, it was great, I’ve loved Harry Potter. I love it.”

Stanton then went on to explain how she is similar to Hermione in real life, and it makes it sound like she was the perfect option for the young wizard. “I love books. I love writing, I love reading, I love doing all that kind of stuff,” Stanton said. “I mean, I like school, but I don’t love school. And I think … books is the main connection between Hermione and I.” Of course, of the three young lead characters, Hermione was the one always buried in her books and the brains behind their plans as they moved through their school years.

She then perfectly delivered a quote that sounded just like Hermione when asked about shooting the series and her love of magical spells, saying she couldn’t reveal any behind-the-scenes information. “They’ve cast a Mimblewimble tongue-tying spell on me. But I’ve just started filming, and it’s great at the moment.” That made sense, since Stanton said the one thing she looked forward to most was hearing these spells spoken aloud while shooting the series. It was a great interview that gives fans a nice look at at least one of the new Harry Potter cast members.

The New Harry Potter Cast Has a Lot to Prove

As mentioned, there is a lot of scrutiny about the new HBO Max Harry Potter series. While many fans are excited to see the parts of the Harry Potter story left out of the movies due to the compressed running time, others want nothing to do with it, thanks to J.K. Rowling’s real-life controversies. That said, the three lead actors are all young stars, and this could help launch their careers. The original movie series helped make Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson stars. It is also not surprising to see Arabella Stanton taking on the role so well in interviews, as she is the most experienced of the three new stars.

Arabella Stanton previously appeared in stage productions of Matilda: The Musical, where she played Matilda, giving her experience in fantasy acting with a magical slant. From the sound of it, she has the entire theme of Hermione being a bookworm who is always there to show off her intelligence when it comes to spells down pat. If she delivers a performance that matches her recent interviews, it sounds like she will be the perfect person to step into the shoes that Emma Watson so masterfully filled before her.

In addition to the three new young stars, some significant names are joining the cast of the Harry Potter HBO Max series, which is set to debut on the streaming service in 2027. John Lithgow stars as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essledu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. As one of the only returning cast members, Warwick Davis will return to play Filius Flitwick.

