Recasting Every Confirmed Avengers: Doomsday Character For the 1980s

Avengers: Doomsday is likely going to be the biggest movie of the year when all is said and done. And be it the assuredly massive set pieces, the return of Robert Downey Jr., or the sheer size of the ensemble cast, there are several reasons why this could be the case. Every cast member is perfectly in their place by this point, having been in at least one MCU installment prior to this point. The question is, what would that massive ensemble cast look like in, say 1985? Or any mid ’80s year, for that matter. That’s what we’re looking at today, those actors who could fill the roles now filled by Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh? The only key element was that they would be age appropriate in that decade. So, while Tom Cruise was circling the part of Iron Man in 2008, and one could see him in the part, he wouldn’t have made sense back in the ’80s.

We left off characters who are only rumored to appear in the movie, e.g. Deadpool, Peggy Carter, Dr. Strange, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man. Furthermore, if you were expecting Harrison Ford, sorry, because he would have been Star-Lord, and Star-Lord isn’t in Doomsday.

30) U.S. Agent: Kurt Russell

Wyatt Russell is the perfect U.S. Agent, right? Why not go with his dad for the same role 40 years in the past? It makes sense and Kurt Russell was on his way up as an adult leading man in the early ’80s.

29) Namora: María Conchita Alonso

Both Namor and Namora have Mayan/Aztec roots, and both roles are played by Mexican actors. That makes sense considering many Mexicans are descendants of the Maya. However, the best choice for Namora would have been María Conchita Alonso, who had a few noteworthy movies in the ’80s with Moscow on the Hudson, Extreme Prejudice, The Running Man, and Vampire’s Kiss. But it was in the later Predator 2 that she sealed the deal. We’d believe she’s a queen, but we’d also believe she’s tough as nails.

28) Namor: Esai Morales

If you need to see an actor be convincingly tough and commanding to the point you can see how a group might follow him, check out Esai Morales (who played Gabriel in the final two Mission: Impossible movies) in Bad Boys. The prison movie with Sean Penn, not the Michael Bay movie with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. He would have been the perfect Namor.

27) M’Baku: Mr. T

’80s era Mr. T was every bit as convincing a brawny fighter as 2020s Winston Duke. They even can make their voices similarly gruff. Coming off of Rocky III, his big screen breakthrough, an Avengers movie would have been a great career move. Play the hero instead of the villain, it would’ve worked.

26) Shuri: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston had a few hits as an actress with The Bodyguard, Waiting to Exhale, and The Preacher’s Wife, with her debut proving to be especially huge. However, in an alternate universe, perhaps she made his big screen debut as the Black Panther. She was already releasing albums in the mid ’80s, so why not?

25) Ghost: Vanity

While she was mostly known as a popstar working alongside Prince, Vanity could also act. She proved that even in thankless roles like 52 Pick-Up, Action Jackson, and the cult favorite The Last Dragon. She could have pulled off the complicated, difficult past-infused role of Ghost.

24) Red Guardian: John Belushi

John Belushi wanted to branch out prior to his passing at 33. You could see it in his penultimate films, Continental Divide (pictured above) and Neighbors. In fact, one of the reasons why Neighbors doesn’t work is because Dan Aykroyd is playing the heel and Belushi is playing the straight man. However, in the right role, with a better script than Neighbors had, Belushi would have been an incredible dramatic actor. What better way for him to step through that door in a mega movie than by playing Red Guardian? He would have nailed the comedic beats but also been giving surrogate papa material to chew on.

23) Sentry: Timothy Hutton

Sentry is a character being torn apart on the inside. It’s one of the MCU’s most intense roles. If you need to see another heartbreaking performance in an intense role, seek out Ordinary People. Timothy Hutton’s work there would have been more than enough to secure him the part.

22) Yelena Belova: Jenny Agutter

Here’s another shoe-in one, just like Kurt Russell. In a way, Jenny Agutter already played Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sure, she was basically just a mask worn by Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, but she still played the part. She very easily could have done so in the ’80s, with the same level of beauty, brains, and agency she displayed in An American Werewolf in London.

21) Falcon: Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips became a big star in the ’80s, when he was in his ’20s. It seems likely that a Doomsday of the decade would have sought out such an up-and-coming talent, especially one with such engrossing stage presence. Phillips could always oscillate between serious and somewhat silly, and he could have been a great stand-in for Danny Ramirez as Falcon.

20) Winter Soldier: Jack Nicholson

Technically, this one might be a stretch. In 1985, Jack Nicholson was 48 while Sebastian Stan is currently 43. But that’s not so far off, and Nicholson could have easily brought a massive amount of intensity to the role of a man who has had his mind torn apart for decades.

19) Sam Wilson: Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington didn’t become a bonafide movie star until Glory in 1989, but he was still very much well-known earlier in the decade thanks to his long run as Dr. Philip Chandler in St. Elsewhere. He would have been a solid pick to sell Captain America 2.0’s ability to deliver an impactful speech and have some fun in action sequences. For the former, see Philadelphia. For the latter, 2 Guns.

18) The Thing: Clint Eastwood

The Thing isn’t the only role on this list that is primarily voice focused. But, perhaps even more so than with the other example, it is the one where the voice is truly key. Granted, the MCU’s version of Thing, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, doesn’t have the scratchy voice, but let’s go ahead and pretend the ’80s version does. And, in that case, get Clint Eastwood. No second choice, just get Clint.

17) Human Torch: Mark Hamill

Thanks to the Star Wars original trilogy, Mark Hamill’s name may have very well been one of the biggest drawn on the ’80s Doomsday poster. And rightly so, because he could have nailed the rebellious youth slash do-gooder nature of the Human Torch and been one more reason to get young people in the seats.

16) Mister Fantastic: Michael Beck

Pedro Pascal is a little older than The Warriors‘ Michael Beck was in the ’80s, but he still would have been a great choice. Even when playing a gangster he conveyed a seasoned intelligence.

15) Invisible Woman: Olivia Newton-John

Speaking of Michael Beck, who was also in Xanadu (unfortunately for his career), what about his co-star in that disastrous musical, Olivia Newton-John? She was always a likable performer, and even after just one movie the Invisible Woman is one of the most likable characters in the MCU.

14) Beast: Liam Neeson

Beast would primarily be a vocal role, and Liam Neeson has never had anything short of an engrossing voice. He would just be playing a more science-inclined Aslan. And, considering he started getting meatier roles in the ’80s, the timing makes sense.

13) Cyclops: Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones’ true leading man decade was the ’90s, but he was very much active in the ’70s and ’80s, as well. He could have easily been the choice to capture Cyclops’ feelings of isolation and heartbreak over the loss of Jean Grey, not to mention any needed formidability in action sequences.

12) Gambit: Kevin Bacon

Maybe its because Friday the 13th-era Kevin Bacon has a similar facial structure to Channing Tatum, but it’s just hard to see anyone else play Gambit in this hypothetical movie we’re crafting here. He’s also an incredibly talented actor, so we’re assuming he could pull off a Cajun accent (or a knowingly cartoonish one like Tatum does).

11) Mystique: Cher

Like Lady Gaga, Cher was always a popstar who could genuinely act. And, in fitting with what we’re doing here, she was primarily active in the acting field in the ’80s, with Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, and Moonstruck all showing that she could capture Mystique’s heartbreak or seductive nature.

10) Nightcrawler: Christoph Waltz

He may not have blown up in the United States until 2009, but Christoph Waltz was a mainstay in German cinema for decades before that point. He even led a Tristan and Isolde movie, Fire and Sword (pictured above) in 1981. He had the gaunt appearance, a genuine German accent…there would have been no better choice for Nightcrawler.

9) Magneto: Rutger Hauer

Ian McKellen captures a scene when he’s in it. It doesn’t matter who else is sharing the screen with him. That includes his work as the ultimate X-Men villain, Magneto. Know who else could hold the screen like that? Rutger Hauer. Just see his beautiful monologue in Blade Runner for proof.

8) Professor X: Sean Connery

Many people have fan-cast Sean Connery as Professor X in an ’80s Marvel movie. And rightly so, he would have been great. He had the gravitas of Patrick Stewart and could play the character gently just as Stewart has. Just look at Dragonheart to see how Connery could make his voice soothing.

7) Ant-Man: Michael Keaton

Paul Rudd is a comedic actor who took on a superhero role. Michael Keaton is a comedic actor who took on a superhero role, so he was certainly capable of it. It’s just, in this case, how about Ant-Man instead of Batman. After all, we saw him play a paternal figure early in his career via Mr. Mom.

6) Loki: Chevy Chase

You needed someone in the ’80s who was mischievous, you called up comedy icon Chevy Chase. Simple as that. Up his Fletch persona to 11 and you get Loki. Like the final entry on our list, he might have made things tough on his coworkers, but he would have been the ideal choice.

5) Thor: Dolph Lundgren

Action legend Dolph Lundgren got his big break as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV in 1985, but it was his subsequent role in Masters of the Universe in 1987 that made him a shoe-in for the role of Thor. He-Man basically is Thor, so this one was a lock.

4) Shang-Chi

Even in the mid ’80s, Jackie Chan had been working steadily for 20 years. And it was in 1980 that he made his Hollywood debut in Battle Creek Brawl. He was a part of the ensemble cast of The Cannonball Run the following year, so he certainly had the U.S. star power to take on the role of Shang-Chi.

3) Love: Drew Barrymore

What child actor was more beloved in the 1980s than Drew Barrymore? She captured the hearts of viewers across the world in both Firestarter and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, so she could have certainly been the one who could have spurred Dolph Lundgren’s Thor into action in an ’80s Doomsday.

2) Steve Rogers: Robert Redford

Captain America would definitely come down to either Robert Redford or Kevin Costner. Chris Evans is 44 and, in 1985, Redford was 48. Costner would have been the ideal 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger Cap, but as far as Doomsday Cap, that’s the late Redford all the way.

1) Doctor Doom: Oliver Reed

There’s a good chance he would make the set a pretty hellacious place to work, be it with his ribbing or his drunkenness, but if you needed an intense actor who can turn the simplest appetizer of a line into a meal, it was Oliver Reed. One of the best actors of his generation or any other, Reed’s piercing eyes would have looked great under the Doom mask, and he would have made him the most frightening MCU villain yet. The only one who could have beaten him in that regard was Klaus Kinski. Speaking of which, if you ever want to see the two most difficult actors of all time butt heads on-screen, watch the underrated (but imperfect) snake movie Venom.

