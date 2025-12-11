Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 3 Things That’ve Aged Well a Decade Later (& 3 That’ve Aged Badly)

There is very little that Star Wars fans can agree on these days. While there are a number of movies set in a galaxy far, far away in development, they’re not all getting positive buzz. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is transitioning from the small screen to the big one, and some don’t believe the move will be successful. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Starfighter is an unknown quantity, with Shawn Levy seemingly bringing a vibe to the franchise that’s never been present before, and that’s scary. However, the most significant point of contention remains the Rey Skywalker movie, which, if it gets out of development hell, will serve as the first direct sequel to the sequel trilogy.

The sequels, of course, are far from the most beloved Star Wars projects. But there was a time when people didn’t bring out the pitchforks whenever Rey’s lineage or the curtain calls for the original trio came up in conversation. Here are three things that have aged well a decade after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as well as three things that have aged badly.

Aged Well: Poe Dameron & Finn’s Dynamic

The Force Awakens comes out of the gate swinging, following Resistance pilot Poe Dameron as he tries to evade the First Order, a replacement for the Empire that wants to hunt down Luke Skywalker. After getting captured, Poe makes quick friends with a stormtrooper who isn’t down with killing innocent people in the name of galactic domination.

As soon as Poe and FN-2187 get into the TIE Fighter, the movie kicks things up a notch, with the two characters’ dynamic being great from the jump. And it only gets better when the two reunite at the Resistance Base and share an intimate moment that sees Poe hand over his jacket to his new best friend.

Aged Poorly: The Mystery Around Supreme Leader Snoke

As menacing as Kylo Ren is at the start of The Force Awakens, the movie doesn’t hide the fact that he’s far from leader material. He’s prone to outbursts, and none of his subordinates, including General Hux, show him any respect. Well, that’s because Kylo answers to a terrifying creature, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Snoke’s entrance is one of the best scenes in The Force Awakens, as he’s communicating his menacing demands to his lackeys via a hologram that makes him look massive. Unfortunately, Snoke’s subsequent appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn’t do him any favors. Episode VII probably would’ve been better off cutting Snoke altogether.

Aged Well: Han Solo’s Exit

Like most characters that return after decades away from the action, Han Solo isn’t in the best of moods at the start of The Force Awakens. The movie slowly reveals that the former rebel lost nearly everything he held most dear over the years, forcing him to return to his smuggling roots. When it comes time to be a hero again, though, Han steps up to the plate.

When Han and the rest of the crew reach Starkiller Base in search of Rey, he seeks out his son, Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren. Rather than being angry, Han tries to reason with his boy, which proves to be a fateful mistake. Even with all the noise around the sequels, Han’s death works on every level, hitting harder than any other swan song in the franchise.

Aged Poorly: General Hux

When looking at The Force Awakens in a vacuum, all of its villains work really well. Kylo gives off Darth Vader vibes, Snoke is every bit as menacing as Emperor Palpatine, and General Hux, while a bit louder, makes as much of an impact as Grand Moff Tarkin. But Hux can’t make it through the entire trilogy without screwing up.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hux turns his back on the First Order because Kylo is in charge, going as far as to feed information to the Resistance. All the work that Hux does in The Force Awakens to prove himself as a villain, including destroying the New Republic, ends up being a waste.

Aged Well: Luke Skywalker Cliffhanger

Despite mentioning Luke in its first few minutes, The Force Awakens doesn’t bring him into the fold until the very end of its runtime. After helping destroy Starkiller Base and beating Kylo Ren, Rey sets out to find the old Jedi Master and complete her training. She arrives on an island planet and presents Luke’s lightsaber to him, ready to take the next step.

While many would argue that Luke’s first scene in the sequels ages worse than just about every other scene, that’s not the case. With John Williams’ score swelling and the credits about to roll, the moment stands the test of time because it’s Star Wars at its best. Forget everything else that comes after and take it in.

Aged Poorly: Rey’s Vision

It’s impossible to discuss The Force Awakens without mentioning what the movie does with Rey. From the jump, she’s different than all the other characters, having a mysterious aura around her. A trip to Takodana shines a light on both Rey’s past and future and makes it seem like the franchise knows precisely what it wants for her.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Rey’s vision includes images of the Knights of Ren and Bespin, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s voice. However, none of it ends up mattering because the two movies that follow jerk Rey around until they decide to make her a Palpatine for the heck of it.

