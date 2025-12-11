Supergirl Trailer Explained: 8 Story Reveals, DC Characters & Easter Eggs

James Gunn has been steering the DC Universe ship thus far. The franchise’s first project, Creature Commandos, is sort of a spiritual sequel to Gunn’s movie The Suicide Squad, bringing back a few familiar faces and plenty of new (and terrifying) ones. Superman is really where the filmmaker gets to flex his muscles, as he builds an entire universe from scratch, using the Man of Steel as its linchpin. Of course, not even the greatest hero of them all can do it alone, so he enlists the help of the Justice Gang and his furry friend Krypto. However, as great as all of them are, Superman probably would’ve preferred having his cousin Kara Zor-El around during his fight against Lex Luthor.

Superman doesn’t spend too much time exploring Kara’s character, just explaining that she likes to party away from Earth. Well, it holds back because it knows that it has to leave the heavy lifting to Supergirl, Craig Gillespie’s first DCU project. Ahead of the film’s July 2026 release, DC Studios has finally released its first trailer. Here’s everything to look out for in the first look, including story reveals, DC characters, and, of course, Easter eggs.

8) Superman Is Still Doing His Thing

The Supergirl trailer opens with Krypto hanging out in Kara’s home as she sleeps. He walks over to a newspaper and pees all over it. But it isn’t any old newspaper; it’s an issue of the Daily Planet that covers Superman’s latest adventure, saving a town from a nuclear reactor explosion, and mentions Kara rescuing a cat from a tree. It’s nice to know the Man of Steel is still out there fighting the good fight after losing the public’s trust for a minute there.

7) Krypton on Its Last Legs

Part of the reason Kara isn’t as gung-ho about being a superhero is that she’s still wrapping her head around the destruction of her planet. A few shots of Krypton appear in the trailer, including one showing a city being surrounded by what looks like a force field. If Supergirl is taking cues from the source material, Man of Tomorrow‘s villain, Brainiac, may be present during Krypton’s destruction, ready to add the capital city of Kandor to his collection.

6) Supergirl’s Parents

When there isn’t fire and brimstone everywhere, Krypton seems pretty peaceful. The people of the planet seem to be honoring one of their own about halfway through the trailer, and Kara’s parents appear, played by David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. It will be interesting to find out whether they share the same mindset that Jor-El’s hologram has in Superman.

5) Ruthye Marye Knoll

While Kara doesn’t come off as the friendliest person, she can’t help but make an ally in the trailer, Ruthye Marye Knoll, who plays a major role in the Superman: Woman of Tomorrow comic, which the movie is inspired by. In the source material, Ruthye begins travelling through the galaxy in search of revenge after her father’s death. That appears to be on the table in Supergirl, given that she’s carrying around a weapon, but killing isn’t the only thing on her mind.

4) Krem of the Yellow Hills

As for who Ruthye is hunting down, her target in Woman of Tomorrow is Krem of the Yellow Hills, who just so happens to be the main villain of Supergirl. He appears in the trailer immediately after the “This Summer” title card and looks directly into the camera. The live-action version of Krem doesn’t exactly resemble his comic book counterpart, though, trading in his red hair and shirtless look for a bald one and a nice set of armor.

3) Krypto’s Bad Day

Based on the trailer, Krypto seems to be a big part of Supergirl. However, all the footage of him may be a misdirect because he only appears briefly in Woman of Tomorrow due to an injury he suffers. With the trailer showing Krypto looking worse for wear, there’s a good chance he’s on the sidelines for the majority of the movie. Hopefully, he’ll be back to his old self when Man of Tomorrow comes around.

2) Lobo

Krem won’t be the only bad guy that Kara and Ruthye will have to deal with on their adventure. The popular DC bounty hunter Lobo, played by former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, makes a brief appearance in the trailer, walking dramatically through some fire. Lobo’s aura farming doesn’t explain what he’s doing in the movie, but the prevailing theory is that he’s either hunting down Kara or her traveling companion.

1) Supergirl Suit

Just like every good comic book movie trailer, Supergirl‘s first look ends with the titular hero in her costume, fighting some bad guys. The suit is different than the one that appears at the end of Superman, teasing that Kara may be well on her way to becoming a full-blown superhero. Or maybe she’s just switching things up. After all, comic book characters are famous for changing their looks on the big screen for no good reason.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

