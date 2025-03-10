James Gunn Shares Text That Proves Jason Momoa Was Meant to Play Lobo From Day 1

James Gunn just shared a peek behind the curtain at the DCU and how Jason Momoa was cast as Lobo. Momoa was already a popular choice for Lobo among fans on social media, when Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new heads of DC Studios. Now, Gunn reveals that as soon as the new broke, Momoa sent him a text reading: “f—ing LOBO.” It’s been over two years, but Momoa has now apparently filmed at least some of his scenes as Lobo in the upcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn looks back fondly on this excited start to a creative partnership.

Gunn’s screenshot showed him responding to Momoa by saying, “Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years, no lie.” The filmmaker gave more context in his caption. “On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo,” he wrote. “I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you.”

Fans have long suggested Momoa for the part of Lobo, noting that his features match the character well — right down to the hairstyle. Momoa has always been enthusiastic about the idea too, saying that Lobo has been among his favorite comic book characters for years. Still, the casting required a big shake-up at DC and a greater focus on niche characters. Momoa had already been playing Aquaman in the DCEU film continuity, so that needed to change as well.

DC Studios did not officially announce Momoa as Lobo until December of 2024, along with the news that he would make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That movie is currently slated for release on June 26th, 2026, and it’s unlikely we’ll see Momoa in the makeup before then. Superman‘s cast is already jam-packed, and Peacemaker Season 2 doesn’t seem to have much room for this interstellar bounty hunter. However, if Lanterns premieres before Supergirl, there’s always a chance Lobo makes an appearance there.

Lobo is from a utopian planet called Czarnia, and he travels the galaxy as a mercenary and bounty hunter. He was created as a parody of the dark and gritty R-rated comic books of the 1980s, but for the most part, he has simply joined that genre instead. The character is arrogant and hedonistic, taking pleasure in the act of killing itself. He is even believed to have killed most Czarnians himself.

You can get to know Lobo now, with comics available in print and digital formats. Momoa’s take on the character will make his big screen debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26th, 2026.