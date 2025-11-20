Wicked: For Good Cast Guide: Who Plays Dorothy & All 7 Other Wizard of Oz Characters

The 2024 film Wicked serves as a prequel of sorts to the classic film The Wizard of Oz. However, rather than going to Kansas to see what Dorothy Gale is up to before her run-in with a tornado, the story takes place in the magical land of Oz. Young people from all over gather at Shiz University to learn more about their home and its magical properties. Like any school, there’s a bit of a social hierarchy, with the “cool” kids going out of their way to keep everyone else down. That doesn’t sit right with Elphaba, who doesn’t like to see anyone being treated differently, as she has plenty of experience with bullies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, Elphaba bites off far more than she can chew when she tries to take her concerns to the Wizard. It turns out her idol isn’t the man she thinks he is, and the only way to expose him is to turn into a villain. That’s where Wicked leaves off, but it’s far from the end of the story, as Wicked: For Good will pick up the baton and introduce some familiar faces. Here’s a cast guide for Wicked: For Good, including who plays Dorothy and all the other Wizard of Oz characters.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Elphaba is ready to defy gravity once again on the big screen, and this time, she isn’t going to try to play nice with the Wizard or anyone else who gets in her way. That dramatic shift for the character is going to be a tough challenge for Cynthia Ervio, but she’s been preparing for a task this tall her entire career. Her resume includes numerous Broadway productions, including the critically acclaimed The Color Purple, as well as films and TV shows.

Ariana Grande as Glinda

On the other side of the Wicked coin is Glinda, Elphaba’s former roommate at Shiz. While Glinda starts as nothing but a mean girl, she realizes she can learn from Elphaba and even supports her decision to fight back. Glinda’s role in Wicked: For Good is a complicated one, so Ariana Grande is going to have to bring her A-game. She’s done it plenty of times before, whether it was on the stage as a performer or on screen.

Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard

Casting the Wizard is no easy feat, as the actor has to be both menacing and charismatic. That description fits Jeff Goldblum pretty well, so it should come as no surprise that he plays the role in the first Wicked. Since the sequel is sure to have the character on his heels, Goldblum will get to take off the gloves, which is something he has experience with. The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic Park‘s Ian Malcolm tend to lose their cool from time to time.

Bethany Weaver as Dorothy Gale

While Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good offers an alternate perspective on the story. As Elphaba works to make Oz a better place, the Wizard will be manipulating its newest resident, Dorothy Gale, who will go after the newly dubbed Wicked Witch of the East. English dancer Bethany Weaver tackles the iconic role, though she won’t get much face time.

Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion

Of course, Dorothy doesn’t travel alone on the yellow brick road. She has a crew of misfits by her side, including the Cowardly Lion. The animal makes a brief appearance in Wicked as a cub, but he’ll have a much bigger role this time around. Euphoria and If Beale Street Could Talk star Colman Domingo has the honor of helping bring the Cowardly Lion to life.

Who Else Makes Up Wicked: For Good‘s Main Cast & Characters

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar: Fiyero shows up in the first Wicked and immediately makes trouble at Shiz. Despite being a troublemaker, he’s fiercely loyal and will find himself fighting for good in the sequel. Jonathan Bailey, best known for his roles in Jurassic World Rebirth and Bridgerton, returns in Wicked: For Good.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp: The reason that Elphaba ends up at Shiz is that she’s dropping off her sister, Nessarose. After playing a minor role in Wicked, Nessarore is taking on a leadership position in the follow-up. Marissa Bode’s breakout performance was in Wicked, but she’s sure to diversify her resume in the years to come.

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman: Everyone needs friends, and Nessarose finds one in Boq Woodsman, a munchkin who doesn’t fit in with everyone else. In Wicked: For Good, Boq is going to find himself filling a vital role. Stage actor and Gen V star Ethan Slater returns as Boq.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible: Early in Wicked, one of the higher-ups at Shiz, Madame Morrible, takes Elphaba under her wing. However, she later reveals that she’s committing transgressions for the Wizard. Standing opposite Goldblum will be Michelle Yeoh, the star of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and many other iconic action films.

Bowen Yang as Pfannee: Glinda likes to keep her friends close, so she’s taking Pfannee with her on her magical journey in Wicked: For Good. The promotion is going to put Pfannee in danger, though, so he’d better keep his head on a swivel. Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang once again portrays Pfannee.

Bronwyn James as ShenShen: Like Pfannee, ShenShen leaves Shiz and goes to work for Glinda, making her one of the most important people in Oz. But all the fame better not go to her because there’s important work to be done. Hot off playing Ruffnut Thorston in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, Bronwyn James returns to a fantastical world.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters on November 21st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!