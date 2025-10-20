Fans Think Gen V Season 2’s Ending Was Secretly Spoiled Months Ago & It Only Makes Sense Now

The secret ending of Gen V season 2’s finale might have already been spoiled by showrunner Michele Fazekas back in July. In the wake of game-changing reveals in The Boys season 4, Gen V season 2 picked up in a nation ruled by the corrupted Homelander, but his rule has little impact on the season’s actual story. Instead, Marie Moreau, Emma Meyer, Cate Dunlap, Jordan Li, Sam Riordan, and Polarity have been investigating Cipher, the new dean of Godolkin University, and this has culminated in the shocking reveal of Thomas Godolkin’s survival.

Godolkin seems so powerful, Gen V’s team of young Supes don’t seem enough to bring him down. Back in July, however, Fazekas revealed to Variety that a “seemingly small superhero character” with a “funny power” could be the key to bringing Godolkin down. Fans have taken to Reddit to theorize about what this could mean, and some have suggested that it may actually be Stacey Ferrera (Stacey McGunnigle), a student support officer at God U with bee-based abilities, who could accidentally cause Godolkin’s demise.

How Stacey Ferrera’s Role in Gen V’s Finale Has Been Teased Already

Stacey Ferrera debuted the premiere of Gen V season 2, “New Year, New U,” as Student Life Stacey, who helps reintroduce Emma, Jordan, and Marie back to Godolkin University after their release from Elmira. She has repeatedly warned others to be careful around her, as, should her protruding bee sting accidentally hit them, they and she could both be killed. The repetitive mention of this outcome early on in Gen V season 2 makes it very likely that we’ll get some pay off in the season finale. It’s Chekhov’s gun, but for a human-sized bee sting.

Ferrera’s bee sting might be the only thing capable of bringing down Thomas Godolkin, who has proven the ability to take control of any individual’s mind, body, and powers. He inhabited the human Doug Brightbill for years due to his own incapacitation, and was able to control Jordan via Brightbill – who was operating under the pseudonym Cipher. In Gen V season 2, episode 7, “Hell Week,” shortly after Marie healed him and he was freed, Godolkin controlled a Supe who can transform his feet into hands and forced him to commit suicide, proving just how dangerous he will be.

Even with Godolkin’s incredible power, there will be nothing to save him from an accidental sting from Ferrera’s protrusion. This would, of course, mean that Stacey will need to sacrifice herself to save potentially thousands from Godolkin’s new plans, but this could contribute to Fazekas’ “favorite thing [she’s] ever done,” and the show’s “wildest” and “absolutely shocking” thing that the cast of Gen V “can’t truly believe that [they] did.” Gen V season 2’s finale will hit Prime Video on October 22, 2025, bringing the series to a close before The Boys season 5 premieres in 2026.

